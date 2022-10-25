checkAd

European Expansion for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise with New Partner Talksoon

London, UK

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/) , a leading
provider of networking, communications and cloud solutions, and Talksoon have
entered into a distribution partnership under which Talksoon will market Rainbow
Office as a master broker in the broker model. Talksoon is a provider of
high-end cloud services for the SME market with a particularly customer-oriented
sales model. Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral
(https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/rainbow-office) is a comprehensive,
cost-effective business communication and collaboration solution.

Talksoon works on a brokerage model, relying on a team of experienced experts.
These certified Trusted Business Advisors (TBAs) identify a potential client's
specific communication needs to find the right solution. The TBAs, sub-brokers
are responsible for the client relationship and are the central point of
contact. Talksoon actively supports the sub-brokers throughout the sales and
project lifecycle. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers Rainbow Office to the
customer and supports Talksoon and the TBA with second-level presales and
post-sales as needed. The partnership is expanding throughout Europe, with
Nuvola and PMS Networks in the UK, Vanquish in Germany and Austria, ESSEC,
Netsite, Premium Plus in Belgium, and Axians and Cloud Avenue in the
Netherlands.

Rainbow Office is an end-to-end offering from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise and
RingCentral, two global leaders in the telecommunications and IT industries. It
allows users to collaborate efficiently and securely from anywhere and on any
device through a single, unified enterprise solution. The platform offers HD
audio and video, screen and file sharing capabilities, the ability to seamlessly
switch between devices, an integrated carrier-grade voice, and the option to
check the status of colleagues. Rainbow Office combines RingCentral's latest
UCaaS technology with market-leading telephony and networking products and
services from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.

"When choosing our suppliers, we look at several factors. Particularly important
are their experience, collaboration with channel partners and a two-tier sales
model, teamed with a modern cloud-based product offering and competitive
pricing," said Danny Waardenburg PhD, responsible for business development at
Talksoon. "Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise offers all the above. We look forward to
jointly generating new business and offering our customers tailored Rainbow
Office solutions with Unified Communications as a Service."

And Gert Jonk, Senior Vice President of EMEA Region at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
