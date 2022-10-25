European Expansion for Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise with New Partner Talksoon

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

London, UK, (ots) - --News Direct--Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/) , a leadingprovider of networking, communications and cloud solutions, and Talksoon haveentered into a distribution partnership under which Talksoon will market RainbowOffice as a master broker in the broker model. Talksoon is a provider ofhigh-end cloud services for the SME market with a particularly customer-orientedsales model. Rainbow Office powered by RingCentral(https://www.al-enterprise.com/en/rainbow-office) is a comprehensive,cost-effective business communication and collaboration solution.Talksoon works on a brokerage model, relying on a team of experienced experts.These certified Trusted Business Advisors (TBAs) identify a potential client'sspecific communication needs to find the right solution. The TBAs, sub-brokersare responsible for the client relationship and are the central point ofcontact. Talksoon actively supports the sub-brokers throughout the sales andproject lifecycle. Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise delivers Rainbow Office to thecustomer and supports Talksoon and the TBA with second-level presales andpost-sales as needed. The partnership is expanding throughout Europe, withNuvola and PMS Networks in the UK, Vanquish in Germany and Austria, ESSEC,Netsite, Premium Plus in Belgium, and Axians and Cloud Avenue in theNetherlands.Rainbow Office is an end-to-end offering from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise andRingCentral, two global leaders in the telecommunications and IT industries. Itallows users to collaborate efficiently and securely from anywhere and on anydevice through a single, unified enterprise solution. The platform offers HDaudio and video, screen and file sharing capabilities, the ability to seamlesslyswitch between devices, an integrated carrier-grade voice, and the option tocheck the status of colleagues. Rainbow Office combines RingCentral's latestUCaaS technology with market-leading telephony and networking products andservices from Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise."When choosing our suppliers, we look at several factors. Particularly importantare their experience, collaboration with channel partners and a two-tier salesmodel, teamed with a modern cloud-based product offering and competitivepricing," said Danny Waardenburg PhD, responsible for business development atTalksoon. "Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise offers all the above. We look forward tojointly generating new business and offering our customers tailored RainbowOffice solutions with Unified Communications as a Service."And Gert Jonk, Senior Vice President of EMEA Region at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise