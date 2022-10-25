GLOBAL CEO ANDRÉ LACROIX INVITES EXISTING AND FUTURE LEADERS TO STOP AND THINK IN NEW BOOK - LEADERSHIP WITH SOUL
London (ots/PRNewswire) - "Putting people at the heart of your growth strategy
is the only way to unleash the true potential of your business and create
sustainable growth for all." André Lacroix
Global Chief Executive André Lacroix today launches his book, Leadership with
Soul , challenging conventional leadership thinking and inviting existing and
future leaders to stop, think and reinvent their approach to become ever-better
leaders.
is the only way to unleash the true potential of your business and create
sustainable growth for all." André Lacroix
Global Chief Executive André Lacroix today launches his book, Leadership with
Soul , challenging conventional leadership thinking and inviting existing and
future leaders to stop, think and reinvent their approach to become ever-better
leaders.
In Leadership with Soul , Lacroix reveals his model for business success, built
over more than three decades with world leading organisations such as Ernst &
Young, PepsiCo, Burger King, Euro Disney, Inchcape, Reckitt Benckiser and
Intertek. Lacroix attributes his success to taking an empathetic, humanist
approach to driving sustainable growth and value for all: customers, employees,
shareholders, communities and society as a whole.
With a Gallup survey showing that 80% of the global workforce is disengaged,
every day 2.8 billion individuals go to their workplace without passion and
excitement about their day ahead, a shocking statistic that shows how people
truly feel today at work. Lacroix asserts that too many companies are
over-managed and under-led, with damaging knock-on effects for employee morale,
productivity and performance.
Through a combination of real-life anecdotes and vivid storytelling, Lacroix
brings his 10 leadership principles to life in inspiring fashion, providing
readers with the tools to think differently about leadership and urging them to
trust, empower and galvanise their people, putting them at the heart of their
growth strategy, which, Lacroix argues, is the only way to deliver sustainable
growth and value for all stakeholders.
To learn more about Leadership with Soul, please visit:
http://www.leadershipwithsoul.com
Endorsements for Leadership with Soul
Jill Ader, Global Chairwoman, Egon Zehnder : "His book is a masterpiece of
relevant advice to top leaders at a time when all leaders need to learn anew and
reinvent themselves in order to reinvent their organisations."
Adrian Bellamy, former director at Reckitt Benckiser (C), Gucci (C), Gap,
Williams-Sonoma (C) and Starbucks: "In this very readable book, André shares his
deep insight into leadership that links people with the mission of our
organisations. André's experience and research confirms the wisdom of building
an effective organisation whose people feel the power of the organisation's
SOUL... and thereby greatly enhance their own effectiveness."
Paul M.F. Cheng (a.k.a Zheng Mingxun) former Chairman of Inchcape Pacific, Link
Real Estate Investment Trust, and N.M. Rothschild (Hong Kong) Ltd: "André
Lacroix, with his leadership building block of 10 principles developed over his
decades of experience as a corporate leader, will encourage you to become a more
inspirational and inclusive leader, putting employees - the hidden heroes - at
the heart of your growth strategy."
Gurnek Bains, author of Meaning Inc and Managing Partner of the leadership
consulting firm, Global Future Partners: "This work is a tour de force by a
deeply experienced CEO on how leaders can engage the human agenda in business
authentically and seriously."
Prof. Frank Bournois, Executive President & Dean, ESCP Business School : "As an
inspiring leader, André Lacroix has formalised his numerous experiences into a
very educational leadership model for business school students and all those who
have to lead strategic transformation. Glad to see on the market such a
concentration of practical leadership thinking."
Connect with André Lacroix on LinkedIn
http://www.linkedin.com/in/andré-lacroix-LWS
Dentons Global Advisors
mailto:Jonathon.brill@dentonsglobaladvisors.com
mailto:Emma.paterson@dentonsglobaladvisors.com
For further information:
Jonathan Brill
Jonathon.brill@dentonsglobaladvisors.com0783 662 2683
Emma Paterson
Emma.paterson@dentonsglobaladvisors.com0785 836 3123
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-ceo-andre-lacroix-invi
tes-existing-and-future-leaders-to-stop-and-think-in-new-book--leadership-with-s
oul-301657751.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166131/5353096
OTS: Andre Lacroix - LEADERSHIP WITH SOUL
over more than three decades with world leading organisations such as Ernst &
Young, PepsiCo, Burger King, Euro Disney, Inchcape, Reckitt Benckiser and
Intertek. Lacroix attributes his success to taking an empathetic, humanist
approach to driving sustainable growth and value for all: customers, employees,
shareholders, communities and society as a whole.
With a Gallup survey showing that 80% of the global workforce is disengaged,
every day 2.8 billion individuals go to their workplace without passion and
excitement about their day ahead, a shocking statistic that shows how people
truly feel today at work. Lacroix asserts that too many companies are
over-managed and under-led, with damaging knock-on effects for employee morale,
productivity and performance.
Through a combination of real-life anecdotes and vivid storytelling, Lacroix
brings his 10 leadership principles to life in inspiring fashion, providing
readers with the tools to think differently about leadership and urging them to
trust, empower and galvanise their people, putting them at the heart of their
growth strategy, which, Lacroix argues, is the only way to deliver sustainable
growth and value for all stakeholders.
To learn more about Leadership with Soul, please visit:
http://www.leadershipwithsoul.com
Endorsements for Leadership with Soul
Jill Ader, Global Chairwoman, Egon Zehnder : "His book is a masterpiece of
relevant advice to top leaders at a time when all leaders need to learn anew and
reinvent themselves in order to reinvent their organisations."
Adrian Bellamy, former director at Reckitt Benckiser (C), Gucci (C), Gap,
Williams-Sonoma (C) and Starbucks: "In this very readable book, André shares his
deep insight into leadership that links people with the mission of our
organisations. André's experience and research confirms the wisdom of building
an effective organisation whose people feel the power of the organisation's
SOUL... and thereby greatly enhance their own effectiveness."
Paul M.F. Cheng (a.k.a Zheng Mingxun) former Chairman of Inchcape Pacific, Link
Real Estate Investment Trust, and N.M. Rothschild (Hong Kong) Ltd: "André
Lacroix, with his leadership building block of 10 principles developed over his
decades of experience as a corporate leader, will encourage you to become a more
inspirational and inclusive leader, putting employees - the hidden heroes - at
the heart of your growth strategy."
Gurnek Bains, author of Meaning Inc and Managing Partner of the leadership
consulting firm, Global Future Partners: "This work is a tour de force by a
deeply experienced CEO on how leaders can engage the human agenda in business
authentically and seriously."
Prof. Frank Bournois, Executive President & Dean, ESCP Business School : "As an
inspiring leader, André Lacroix has formalised his numerous experiences into a
very educational leadership model for business school students and all those who
have to lead strategic transformation. Glad to see on the market such a
concentration of practical leadership thinking."
Connect with André Lacroix on LinkedIn
http://www.linkedin.com/in/andré-lacroix-LWS
Dentons Global Advisors
mailto:Jonathon.brill@dentonsglobaladvisors.com
mailto:Emma.paterson@dentonsglobaladvisors.com
For further information:
Jonathan Brill
Jonathon.brill@dentonsglobaladvisors.com0783 662 2683
Emma Paterson
Emma.paterson@dentonsglobaladvisors.com0785 836 3123
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-ceo-andre-lacroix-invi
tes-existing-and-future-leaders-to-stop-and-think-in-new-book--leadership-with-s
oul-301657751.html
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166131/5353096
OTS: Andre Lacroix - LEADERSHIP WITH SOUL
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 3 | 0 |