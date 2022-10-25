GLOBAL CEO ANDRÉ LACROIX INVITES EXISTING AND FUTURE LEADERS TO STOP AND THINK IN NEW BOOK - LEADERSHIP WITH SOUL

London (ots/PRNewswire) - "Putting people at the heart of your growth strategy

is the only way to unleash the true potential of your business and create

sustainable growth for all." André Lacroix



Global Chief Executive André Lacroix today launches his book, Leadership with

Soul , challenging conventional leadership thinking and inviting existing and

future leaders to stop, think and reinvent their approach to become ever-better

leaders.





In Leadership with Soul , Lacroix reveals his model for business success, builtover more than three decades with world leading organisations such as Ernst &Young, PepsiCo, Burger King, Euro Disney, Inchcape, Reckitt Benckiser andIntertek. Lacroix attributes his success to taking an empathetic, humanistapproach to driving sustainable growth and value for all: customers, employees,shareholders, communities and society as a whole.With a Gallup survey showing that 80% of the global workforce is disengaged,every day 2.8 billion individuals go to their workplace without passion andexcitement about their day ahead, a shocking statistic that shows how peopletruly feel today at work. Lacroix asserts that too many companies areover-managed and under-led, with damaging knock-on effects for employee morale,productivity and performance.Through a combination of real-life anecdotes and vivid storytelling, Lacroixbrings his 10 leadership principles to life in inspiring fashion, providingreaders with the tools to think differently about leadership and urging them totrust, empower and galvanise their people, putting them at the heart of theirgrowth strategy, which, Lacroix argues, is the only way to deliver sustainablegrowth and value for all stakeholders.To learn more about Leadership with Soul, please visit:http://www.leadershipwithsoul.comEndorsements for Leadership with SoulJill Ader, Global Chairwoman, Egon Zehnder : "His book is a masterpiece ofrelevant advice to top leaders at a time when all leaders need to learn anew andreinvent themselves in order to reinvent their organisations."Adrian Bellamy, former director at Reckitt Benckiser (C), Gucci (C), Gap,Williams-Sonoma (C) and Starbucks: "In this very readable book, André shares hisdeep insight into leadership that links people with the mission of ourorganisations. André's experience and research confirms the wisdom of buildingan effective organisation whose people feel the power of the organisation'sSOUL... and thereby greatly enhance their own effectiveness."Paul M.F. Cheng (a.k.a Zheng Mingxun) former Chairman of Inchcape Pacific, LinkReal Estate Investment Trust, and N.M. Rothschild (Hong Kong) Ltd: "AndréLacroix, with his leadership building block of 10 principles developed over hisdecades of experience as a corporate leader, will encourage you to become a moreinspirational and inclusive leader, putting employees - the hidden heroes - atthe heart of your growth strategy."Gurnek Bains, author of Meaning Inc and Managing Partner of the leadershipconsulting firm, Global Future Partners: "This work is a tour de force by adeeply experienced CEO on how leaders can engage the human agenda in businessauthentically and seriously."Prof. Frank Bournois, Executive President & Dean, ESCP Business School : "As aninspiring leader, André Lacroix has formalised his numerous experiences into avery educational leadership model for business school students and all those whohave to lead strategic transformation. Glad to see on the market such aconcentration of practical leadership thinking."