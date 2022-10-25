checkAd

AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG to apply for listing on the Vienna and Athens Stock Exchanges and merge with INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A.

Vienna (ots) - AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG ("ACAG"), an Austrian Group with an
international presence and one of the leading providers of Secure Digital
Technology Solutions in Europe, announces that it will apply for listing on the
Vienna and Athens Stock Exchanges andmerge through a cross border transaction
with its 70.79% subsidiary INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. ("INFORM LYKOS"), a
company listed on the Athens Stock Exchange (Bloomberg code LYK:GA, Reuters code
LYKr.AT). Subject to approval by the relevant competent authorities and
shareholders' general meetings of both companies, ACAG will absorb INFORM LYKOS
and will be listed on the Vienna and Athens Stock Exchanges. This process is
expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.

ACAG and its subsidiaries, including AUSTRIA CARD GmbH, INFORM LYKOS and TAG
SYSTEMS, provide Secure Digital Technology Solutions and Secure End Products &
Services, in two broad categories:

- Secure Digital Technology Solutions, such as Hardware Embedded Security
(Internationally Certified Chip Platforms), high added value Payment
Solutions, Authentication, Data Capture, Data Mining, Process Automation, AI,
Digitalisation Solutions, IoT platforms, etc.
- Secure End Products and Services, such as Banking Smart Cards & Associated
Services, Secure Smart Cards for Identification, Health, Driving,
Transportation, Billing / Statements, Secure Ballots, Secure Medicine and
Alcohol Labels, Electronic Book Publishing and many others, representing a
combination of our Secure Digital Technology Solutions, with cutting edge
Secure End Products and Services, either in physical or in digital forms.

In 2021, ACAG, on a consolidated basis, had EUR178.0m revenues and EUR26.8m
EBITDA, while in the first half of 2022 revenue reached EUR137.1m (69%
year-on-year increase) and adjusted EBITDA EUR19.8m (137% year-on-year
increase).

The merger is expected to contribute to an improved group profile with increased
geographical and product reach, broader cross selling opportunities and
increased economies of scale. The more than 1,400 people employed within the
Group today, will benefit from an international, closer knit working
environment, which will stimulate knowledge, enhance experience sharing, provide
international development opportunities and accelerate group-wide adoption of
best practices.

Mr. Panagiotis Spyropoulos, Vice Chairman of the Management Board of ACAG and
Group CEO, stated: "Having successfully completed the onboarding of the recently
added in the Group talented new team members that joined us from the acquired
