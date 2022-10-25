AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG to apply for listing on the Vienna and Athens Stock Exchanges and merge with INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A.

Vienna (ots) - AUSTRIACARD HOLDINGS AG ("ACAG"), an Austrian Group with an

international presence and one of the leading providers of Secure Digital

Technology Solutions in Europe, announces that it will apply for listing on the

Vienna and Athens Stock Exchanges andmerge through a cross border transaction

with its 70.79% subsidiary INFORM P. LYKOS HOLDINGS S.A. ("INFORM LYKOS"), a

company listed on the Athens Stock Exchange (Bloomberg code LYK:GA, Reuters code

LYKr.AT). Subject to approval by the relevant competent authorities and

shareholders' general meetings of both companies, ACAG will absorb INFORM LYKOS

and will be listed on the Vienna and Athens Stock Exchanges. This process is

expected to be completed by the end of March 2023.



ACAG and its subsidiaries, including AUSTRIA CARD GmbH, INFORM LYKOS and TAG

SYSTEMS, provide Secure Digital Technology Solutions and Secure End Products &

Services, in two broad categories:



