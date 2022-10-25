NTT DATA Receives SAP® Global SAP® SuccessFactors® Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management / Named a finalist in Employee Experience Impact category during partner briefing at SuccessConnect® 2022 (FOTO)
Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) today announced
that it received an SAP® Global SAP® SuccessFactors® Award for Partner
Excellence 2022 for Customer Success Management. It was also named a finalist in
the Employee Experience Impact category. Awards were presented by SAP
(http://www.sap.com/) (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding
contributions related to SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Award winners - in
partnership with SAP - help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow
sustainably and run more simply.
"Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions are among the key factors for a
successful digital transformation," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business
Solutions AG and SVP NTT DATA (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) . "Belonging
to the award winners the first time SAP bestowed the SuccessFactors Partner
Excellence Award is an honor. This highlights even more the successful
cooperation of SAP and NTT DATA in a global strategic partnership."
Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then
determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such
as sales achievement and performance.
"This prestigious award not only recognizes your hard-earned success, but also
serves as a beacon for customers," said Nick Holmes, VP, Global Strategic
Alliances, SAP SuccessFactors. "I want to congratulate NTT DATA on your valuable
contribution over the past year, and I hope that you take time to celebrate this
win."
SAP SuccessFactors solutions help to enable companies to simplify and speed up
all personnel administration processes, from accounting to master data
management. Intelligent self-services ensure personal data transparency, reduce
the workload for the personnel department and support employees in taking the
initiative in personnel-related processes. Routine tasks like recording hours
worked and activities completed are carried out automatically. In addition, the
suite of solutions offers digital processes for continuing education,
performance reviews and target agreements. NTT DATA has been an SAP
SuccessFactors partner since 2021.
NTT DATA received its award during SuccessConnect® 2022, a gathering of
business, IT and HR leaders to discuss successful strategies to create a
sustainable workforce and profitable business.
About NTT DATA
NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and
business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through
consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT
modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society,
to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients'
long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve
them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at
https://www.nttdata.com/global/en .
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their
respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP
affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See
http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional
trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned
are the trademarks of their respective companies.
