NTT DATA Receives SAP® Global SAP® SuccessFactors® Partner Excellence Award 2022 for Customer Success Management / Named a finalist in Employee Experience Impact category during partner briefing at SuccessConnect® 2022 (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) - NTT DATA (https://www.nttdata.com/global/en/) today announced

that it received an SAP® Global SAP® SuccessFactors® Award for Partner

Excellence 2022 for Customer Success Management. It was also named a finalist in

the Employee Experience Impact category. Awards were presented by SAP

(http://www.sap.com/) (NYSE: SAP) to top-performing partners for outstanding

contributions related to SAP SuccessFactors solutions. Award winners - in

partnership with SAP - help customers innovate, gain rapid results, grow

sustainably and run more simply.



"Cloud-based SAP SuccessFactors solutions are among the key factors for a

successful digital transformation," said Norbert Rotter, CEO NTT DATA Business

Solutions AG and SVP NTT DATA (https://nttdata-solutions.com/de/) . "Belonging

to the award winners the first time SAP bestowed the SuccessFactors Partner

Excellence Award is an honor. This highlights even more the successful

cooperation of SAP and NTT DATA in a global strategic partnership."





Nominations are based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee then determines winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance.

"This prestigious award not only recognizes your hard-earned success, but also serves as a beacon for customers," said Nick Holmes, VP, Global Strategic Alliances, SAP SuccessFactors. "I want to congratulate NTT DATA on your valuable contribution over the past year, and I hope that you take time to celebrate this win."

SAP SuccessFactors solutions help to enable companies to simplify and speed up all personnel administration processes, from accounting to master data management. Intelligent self-services ensure personal data transparency, reduce the workload for the personnel department and support employees in taking the initiative in personnel-related processes. Routine tasks like recording hours worked and activities completed are carried out automatically. In addition, the suite of solutions offers digital processes for continuing education, performance reviews and target agreements. NTT DATA has been an SAP SuccessFactors partner since 2021.

NTT DATA received its award during SuccessConnect® 2022, a gathering of business, IT and HR leaders to discuss successful strategies to create a sustainable workforce and profitable business.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA - a part of NTT Group - is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe.