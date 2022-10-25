Sedus at Orgatec 2022 se:kit - an office swivel chair just the way I like it (FOTO)

Dogern (ots) - Regardless of how and where work is done - our working

environments, tasks and needs are quite different. Everyone has different

requirements for a workplace and the demands placed on a suitable office swivel

chair are as varied as the users themselves.



The new se:kit from Sedus takes a special approach, as it follows a modular

concept and focuses on comfort. The user decides on the configuration of the

swivel chair and which components they would like to have - freely, based on the

motto "less is more" or, sometimes, "more is more".



