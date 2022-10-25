Sedus at Orgatec 2022 se:kit - an office swivel chair just the way I like it (FOTO)
Dogern (ots) - Regardless of how and where work is done - our working
environments, tasks and needs are quite different. Everyone has different
requirements for a workplace and the demands placed on a suitable office swivel
chair are as varied as the users themselves.
The new se:kit from Sedus takes a special approach, as it follows a modular
concept and focuses on comfort. The user decides on the configuration of the
swivel chair and which components they would like to have - freely, based on the
motto "less is more" or, sometimes, "more is more".
se:kit - the modular chair
What kind of user would the swivel chair be suitable for? And in what area of
work will it be used? Are you looking for a chair that requires little or no
adjustment at all, or a chair that can be adjusted individually? Due to its
modular concept, se:kit offers a greater variety of configuration options. From
the neck support to the castors, from the membrane colour or the full upholstery
to the mechanism - nearly all components can be individually selected and put
together to create the swivel chair of your dreams.
"se:kit is an office swivel chair with a modular design that excels in function,
ergonomics and aesthetics", explains Ernst Holzapfel, Head of Marketing at Sedus
Stoll AG. "Due to the mix-and-match character as well as the wide variety of
choices, se:kit can be individually configured - so that everyone can have their
personal version".
Despite the high degree of customisation, all options have one thing in common:
They combine well thought-out functions with the highest standards of
ergonomics. The flexible element, which is integrated in the backrest, provides
mobility for the back, allowing it to follow the user and provide support with
their every movement. With a recycled content of up to 60%, se:kit also stands
out in terms of sustainability and guarantees high recyclability by separating
the materials by type.
Contact:
Bernadette Trepte
+49 221 26136742
mailto:sedus@real-communications.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43223/5353221
OTS: Sedus Stoll AG
