H1 2022: Half-year figures in line with expectations; Lower new investments forecast; Target price reduced to EUR 1.85 (previously: EUR 2.15); Rating: BUY

In the first six months of 2022, Coreo AG's earnings development was largely in line with our expectations. This applies in particular to rental income, which increased significantly by 45.9% to EUR2.82 million (previous year: EUR1.93 million). This increase primarily reflects the expansion of their property portfolio in connection with the acquisitions made the previous year. In July 2021, two production sites and the administrative headquarters of a listed German automotive supplier were acquired, resulting in annual rental income of EUR0.70 million. In addition, Coreo AG acquired a logistics property in Delmenhorst in September 2021, which contributes annual rental income of EUR 0.50 million.



We had also anticipated a decline in the disposal result in advance. Following Coreo AG's extensive disposals in the 2021 financial year, a small number of properties from the Mannheim and Göttingen portfolios were sold in the reporting period. As the proceeds from the sales were at book value level, the sales proceeds amounted to EUR 0.00 million (previous year: EUR 0.31 million). In the run-up to the transactions, the book values of their properties in their Mannheim portfolio, which has now been completely sold, were adjusted to the low sales price and a corresponding reduction in value of EUR -0.53 million (previous year: EUR 0.40 million) was recognised in profit or loss.



The lack of gains from disposals and the significantly lower valuation result than in the previous year were mainly responsible for the decline in EBIT to EUR-0.61 million (previous year: EUR0.50 million). The increase in operating costs to EUR3.04 million (previous year: EUR2.64 million), which is particularly related to the capital increase carried out in May 2022, also contributed to the decline in EBIT.



With the publication of the half-year figures, the Coreo management confirmed the previous guidance, according to which rental income of EUR 3.8 million is to be generated on a full-year basis. The guidance issued in the annual report, according to which the portfolio volume should increase to well over EUR 100 million by the end of the year, was not addressed in the half-year report. Until now, the target property volume communicated by the company as of 31 December 2022 took into account the addition of the largest property portfolio in the company's history. In July 2021, Coreo AG reported on the intended acquisition of a portfolio with a total property portfolio of 1,341 flats and 15 commercial units. It can be assumed that the portfolio will not be added in the current financial year.



Rating: BUY

Analyst: GBC

