XTX Markets joins top 10 companies globally for tonnes of carbon credits purchased

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Over the last year, XTX has purchased carbon removal
credits for 8,374 tonnes of CO2, including the largest single purchase ever on
the Puro Registry. This puts XTX in the top 10 companies globally for carbon
purchases according to the https://www.cdr.fyi/ leaderboard.

XTX believes it is crucial that early adopters purchase carbon removal credits
to help accelerate the development of the market and bring down the cost curve
for the next waves of buyers.

XTX plans to continue purchasing tranches on carbon removal each year, focusing
on projects that have scientifically valid methods to capture atmospheric CO2
and store it durably for 1,000+ years.

As well as purchasing carbon removal credits, XTX has also invested over
GBP400,000 into early-stage companies working towards net zero, through the
Carbon13 accelerator.

XTX has partnered with Supercritical and UNDO as part of their carbon removal
programme.

Michelle You, Co-Founder and CEO of Supercritical, commented: '' From when we
first started working with XTX Markets on their climate strategy, it was clear
they wanted a programme of high-quality carbon removal that went above and
beyond any mandated net zero programme. Being among the top carbon removal
programmes in the world is an important signal for demonstrating climate
leadership and setting the standard for all businesses in this space. ''

Chris Zair, Head of Partnerships at UNDO, commented: '' For UNDO, the example
XTX are setting in supporting permanent carbon removal is vital in helping scale
technologies like enhanced rock weathering. From their 2022 investment with us
they will not only help permanently remove 1,000t of CO2 from the atmosphere,
but also enable UNDO to make significant advancements in our approach to
monitoring and verification''

XTX was the first trading firm to remove carbon emissions on behalf of employees
as part of its climate pledges announced earlier in the year:

XTX MARKETS CLIMATE PLEDGES:

1) We pledge to avoid energy use from fossil fuels 2) We pledge to remove all
the firm's CO2 emissions 3) We pledge to remove 16t of CO2 per employee 4) We
pledge to offer support to employees who want to reduce their carbon footprint

About XTX Markets:

XTX Markets is a leading algorithmic trading firm which partners with
counterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues globally to provide liquidity in
the Equity, FX, Fixed Income and Commodity markets. XTX has over 180 employees
based in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai and Singapore. XTX is consistently a
top 5 liquidity provider globally in FX (Euromoney 2018-present) and is also the
largest European equities (systematic internaliser) liquidity provider
(Rosenblatt FY 2020 & FY 2021).

In a changing world XTX Markets is at the forefront of making financial markets
fairer and more efficient for all.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xtx-markets-jo
ins-top-10-companies-globally-for-tonnes-of-carbon-credits-purchased-301659719.h
tml

Contact:

Tim Moxon,
Global Head of Marketing/Communications,
XTX Markets,
info@xtxmarkets.com,
+442031983300

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/162619/5354404
OTS: XTX Markets


