XTX Markets joins top 10 companies globally for tonnes of carbon credits purchased

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Over the last year, XTX has purchased carbon removal

credits for 8,374 tonnes of CO2, including the largest single purchase ever on

the Puro Registry. This puts XTX in the top 10 companies globally for carbon

purchases according to the https://www.cdr.fyi/ leaderboard.



XTX believes it is crucial that early adopters purchase carbon removal credits

to help accelerate the development of the market and bring down the cost curve

for the next waves of buyers.





XTX plans to continue purchasing tranches on carbon removal each year, focusingon projects that have scientifically valid methods to capture atmospheric CO2and store it durably for 1,000+ years.As well as purchasing carbon removal credits, XTX has also invested overGBP400,000 into early-stage companies working towards net zero, through theCarbon13 accelerator.XTX has partnered with Supercritical and UNDO as part of their carbon removalprogramme.Michelle You, Co-Founder and CEO of Supercritical, commented: '' From when wefirst started working with XTX Markets on their climate strategy, it was clearthey wanted a programme of high-quality carbon removal that went above andbeyond any mandated net zero programme. Being among the top carbon removalprogrammes in the world is an important signal for demonstrating climateleadership and setting the standard for all businesses in this space. ''Chris Zair, Head of Partnerships at UNDO, commented: '' For UNDO, the exampleXTX are setting in supporting permanent carbon removal is vital in helping scaletechnologies like enhanced rock weathering. From their 2022 investment with usthey will not only help permanently remove 1,000t of CO2 from the atmosphere,but also enable UNDO to make significant advancements in our approach tomonitoring and verification''XTX was the first trading firm to remove carbon emissions on behalf of employeesas part of its climate pledges announced earlier in the year:XTX MARKETS CLIMATE PLEDGES:1) We pledge to avoid energy use from fossil fuels 2) We pledge to remove allthe firm's CO2 emissions 3) We pledge to remove 16t of CO2 per employee 4) Wepledge to offer support to employees who want to reduce their carbon footprintAbout XTX Markets:XTX Markets is a leading algorithmic trading firm which partners withcounterparties, exchanges and e-trading venues globally to provide liquidity inthe Equity, FX, Fixed Income and Commodity markets. XTX has over 180 employeesbased in London, Paris, New York, Mumbai and Singapore. XTX is consistently atop 5 liquidity provider globally in FX (Euromoney 2018-present) and is also thelargest European equities (systematic internaliser) liquidity provider(Rosenblatt FY 2020 & FY 2021).In a changing world XTX Markets is at the forefront of making financial marketsfairer and more efficient for all.