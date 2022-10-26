Next-generation GaN e-mobility technology; KYOCERA AVX Salzburg and VisIC Technologies expand their collaboration
Ness Ziona, Israel and Salzburg, Austria (ots/PRNewswire) - Combining KYOCERA
AVX's leadership in discrete and module packaging along with VisIC's expertise
in GaN power devices to offer cutting-edge products, including the highest
efficiency power module for lead EV OEM and Tier 1 traction inverters.
VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/) , a global leader in Gallium
Nitride (GaN) solutions for high-voltage automotive applications, and KYOCERA
AVX Salzburg, Kyocera-AVX Salzburg, a leading international manufacturer and
supplier of advanced electronic components for the automotive industry with
production sites in North America, China and Europe, announce the expansion of
their collaboration. The partners are combining their strengths in packaging,
assembly, and GaN wafer technologies with the aim of providing high current
components for high-voltage applications such as charging and e-drivetrain.
AVX's leadership in discrete and module packaging along with VisIC's expertise
in GaN power devices to offer cutting-edge products, including the highest
efficiency power module for lead EV OEM and Tier 1 traction inverters.
VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/) , a global leader in Gallium
Nitride (GaN) solutions for high-voltage automotive applications, and KYOCERA
AVX Salzburg, Kyocera-AVX Salzburg, a leading international manufacturer and
supplier of advanced electronic components for the automotive industry with
production sites in North America, China and Europe, announce the expansion of
their collaboration. The partners are combining their strengths in packaging,
assembly, and GaN wafer technologies with the aim of providing high current
components for high-voltage applications such as charging and e-drivetrain.
The collaboration expansion aims to fulfill the automotive industry demands for
reliable and highly efficient power solutions that will save on EV costs. With
the best thermal resistance, discrete GaN devices and half-bridge modules will
be essential for future On-Board-Chargers (OBC) and traction inverters, thus
optimizing weight, size, costs, and driving range.
Based on VisIC's 2nd generation, lowest RDS (on) D3GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode)
switches, the power module, which will provide groundbreaking power density and
performance, has already been adopted for the next generation inverter sample of
a major 1st tier automotive manufacturer.
In addition to these collaboration developments, the companies have also
achieved an approach to high-voltage battery disconnection, based on GaN power
switches, through effective cooperation in a very short timeframe. With the
fastest switching time, the current and, therefore, thermal stress of the
battery and board net, can be limited. This design will be available for lead
projects this year.
"The electrification of the automotive industry has generated significant demand
for power components, which we foresee continuing its strong growth for the next
decade," said Ran Klier, SVP of Sales & Marketing at VisIC Technologies.
"Together with KYOCERA AVX Salzburg, we will provide packaged discrete GaN
devices and die-based power modules for major EV OEM and Tier 1 designs."
VisIC's D3GaN technology was developed for the high-reliability standards of the
automotive industry and for the lowest losses. It also simplifies the system
solution and enables highly efficient and affordable powertrain platform
solutions. These benefits have been well received by the premium automotive
clients that VisIC Technologies has been working with over the past several
years.
"Gallium nitride semiconductors are the key to efficiency improvements and
increasing the driving range of electrified vehicles. This technology offers
significantly better switching speed and smaller and lighter package sizes,
thereby reducing total system costs," says Martin Knosp, Product Line Director
at KYOCERA AVX Salzburg. "We are happy to expand our cooperation with VisIC
Technologies, leveraging our advanced design and manufacturing abilities to
create more GaN products and devices to better serve the booming EV market
demands."
About VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/about/) VisIC Technologies is a
world leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications, focused on high-power
automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable
https://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/ are based on profound technological
knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.
About KYOCERA AVX (https://www.hoferpowertrain.com/company) KYOCERA AVX is a
leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to
accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. KYOCERA AVX has
an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development,
and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with
talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service,
and enabling a brighter future through technology.
Press Contact: Yael Manor
Marketing Communications Manager
VisIC Technologies Ltd.
Yael@visic-tech.com (mailto:info@visic-tech.com)
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928170/VisIC_Technologies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-generatio
n-gan-e-mobility-technology-kyocera-avx-salzburg-and-visic-technologies-expand-t
heir-collaboration-301659759.html
Contact:
+972-54-2550616
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129506/5354444
OTS: VisIC Technologies
reliable and highly efficient power solutions that will save on EV costs. With
the best thermal resistance, discrete GaN devices and half-bridge modules will
be essential for future On-Board-Chargers (OBC) and traction inverters, thus
optimizing weight, size, costs, and driving range.
Based on VisIC's 2nd generation, lowest RDS (on) D3GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode)
switches, the power module, which will provide groundbreaking power density and
performance, has already been adopted for the next generation inverter sample of
a major 1st tier automotive manufacturer.
In addition to these collaboration developments, the companies have also
achieved an approach to high-voltage battery disconnection, based on GaN power
switches, through effective cooperation in a very short timeframe. With the
fastest switching time, the current and, therefore, thermal stress of the
battery and board net, can be limited. This design will be available for lead
projects this year.
"The electrification of the automotive industry has generated significant demand
for power components, which we foresee continuing its strong growth for the next
decade," said Ran Klier, SVP of Sales & Marketing at VisIC Technologies.
"Together with KYOCERA AVX Salzburg, we will provide packaged discrete GaN
devices and die-based power modules for major EV OEM and Tier 1 designs."
VisIC's D3GaN technology was developed for the high-reliability standards of the
automotive industry and for the lowest losses. It also simplifies the system
solution and enables highly efficient and affordable powertrain platform
solutions. These benefits have been well received by the premium automotive
clients that VisIC Technologies has been working with over the past several
years.
"Gallium nitride semiconductors are the key to efficiency improvements and
increasing the driving range of electrified vehicles. This technology offers
significantly better switching speed and smaller and lighter package sizes,
thereby reducing total system costs," says Martin Knosp, Product Line Director
at KYOCERA AVX Salzburg. "We are happy to expand our cooperation with VisIC
Technologies, leveraging our advanced design and manufacturing abilities to
create more GaN products and devices to better serve the booming EV market
demands."
About VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/about/) VisIC Technologies is a
world leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications, focused on high-power
automotive solutions. Its efficient and scalable
https://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/ are based on profound technological
knowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.
About KYOCERA AVX (https://www.hoferpowertrain.com/company) KYOCERA AVX is a
leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to
accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. KYOCERA AVX has
an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development,
and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with
talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service,
and enabling a brighter future through technology.
Press Contact: Yael Manor
Marketing Communications Manager
VisIC Technologies Ltd.
Yael@visic-tech.com (mailto:info@visic-tech.com)
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1928170/VisIC_Technologies.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1134462/VisIC_Technologies_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/next-generatio
n-gan-e-mobility-technology-kyocera-avx-salzburg-and-visic-technologies-expand-t
heir-collaboration-301659759.html
Contact:
+972-54-2550616
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/129506/5354444
OTS: VisIC Technologies
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 16 | 0 |