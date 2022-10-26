Next-generation GaN e-mobility technology; KYOCERA AVX Salzburg and VisIC Technologies expand their collaboration

Ness Ziona, Israel and Salzburg, Austria (ots/PRNewswire) - Combining KYOCERA

The collaboration expansion aims to fulfill the automotive industry demands forreliable and highly efficient power solutions that will save on EV costs. Withthe best thermal resistance, discrete GaN devices and half-bridge modules willbe essential for future On-Board-Chargers (OBC) and traction inverters, thusoptimizing weight, size, costs, and driving range.Based on VisIC's 2nd generation, lowest RDS (on) D3GaN (Direct Drive D-Mode)switches, the power module, which will provide groundbreaking power density andperformance, has already been adopted for the next generation inverter sample ofa major 1st tier automotive manufacturer.In addition to these collaboration developments, the companies have alsoachieved an approach to high-voltage battery disconnection, based on GaN powerswitches, through effective cooperation in a very short timeframe. With thefastest switching time, the current and, therefore, thermal stress of thebattery and board net, can be limited. This design will be available for leadprojects this year."The electrification of the automotive industry has generated significant demandfor power components, which we foresee continuing its strong growth for the nextdecade," said Ran Klier, SVP of Sales & Marketing at VisIC Technologies."Together with KYOCERA AVX Salzburg, we will provide packaged discrete GaNdevices and die-based power modules for major EV OEM and Tier 1 designs."VisIC's D3GaN technology was developed for the high-reliability standards of theautomotive industry and for the lowest losses. It also simplifies the systemsolution and enables highly efficient and affordable powertrain platformsolutions. These benefits have been well received by the premium automotiveclients that VisIC Technologies has been working with over the past severalyears."Gallium nitride semiconductors are the key to efficiency improvements andincreasing the driving range of electrified vehicles. This technology offerssignificantly better switching speed and smaller and lighter package sizes,thereby reducing total system costs," says Martin Knosp, Product Line Directorat KYOCERA AVX Salzburg. "We are happy to expand our cooperation with VisICTechnologies, leveraging our advanced design and manufacturing abilities tocreate more GaN products and devices to better serve the booming EV marketdemands."About VisIC Technologies (https://visic-tech.com/about/) VisIC Technologies is aworld leader in GaN semiconductors for EV applications, focused on high-powerautomotive solutions. Its efficient and scalablehttps://visic-tech.com/gan-based-products/ are based on profound technologicalknowledge of gallium-nitride and decades of experience.About KYOCERA AVX (https://www.hoferpowertrain.com/company) KYOCERA AVX is aleading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered toaccelerate technological innovation and build a better future. KYOCERA AVX hasan expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development,and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed withtalented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service,and enabling a brighter future through technology.