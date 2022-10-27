Gerresheimer and Merck Transform Primary Packaging into Digital Twins

Düsseldorf (ots) - Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare solutionsand drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmeticsand Merck, Darmstadt,a leading science and technology company, jointly developed a digital twinsolution to further ensure traceability and trust in crucial steps along thepharmaceutical supply chain. The proof of concept aims to transform the pharmasupply chain by creating digital twins for primary packaging. Through a singleinterconnected network, participants will benefit from full traceability anddigital trust, resulting in cost savings, improved quality and even new businessmodels, thanks to process automation."We are convinced that our primary packaging will become the key to enablesupply networks across organizations and lead to faster process operations anddata-informed decision making," said Daniel Diezi, Vice President,Digitalization & New Business Models at Gerresheimer."At Merck, we develop innovative digital solutions to help companies exploit theexciting advantages of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and createdigital twins they can really trust. We are proud to be a digital sparringpartner to help Gerresheimer realize this by putting our patented digitaltechnologies at their service," said Thomas Endress, Executive Director of EMDDigital at Merck.With the jointly developed solution, Gerresheimer's physical primary packagingis provided with a trusted "key", enabling access to its digital twin. Primarypackaging, such as syringes or vials, "travel" through the whole supply chain,from production to the point of care, connecting and collecting information thatwill be linked to their unique ID. They become the key to unlocking data comingfrom numerous digital ecosystems, enabling more efficient collaboration amongvarious organizations in the supply network. The new solution implemented onGerresheimer products uses blockchain-based platform and multi-patentedauthentication technologies developed by Merck to anchor physical objectssecurely in the digital world. In combination with Industry 4.0 standards, thismakes it highly trustworthy and reliable. As a science and technology companythat operates across different business sectors, Merck also developsforward-looking digital solutions for customers that can be applied in a widevariety of industries.https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-newsContact:Ueli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Marketing & CommunicationsPhone: +49 211 6181 250mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5355042OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

