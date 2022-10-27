checkAd

Gerresheimer and Merck Transform Primary Packaging into Digital Twins

Düsseldorf (ots) - Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare solutions
and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmeticsand Merck, Darmstadt,
a leading science and technology company, jointly developed a digital twin
solution to further ensure traceability and trust in crucial steps along the
pharmaceutical supply chain. The proof of concept aims to transform the pharma
supply chain by creating digital twins for primary packaging. Through a single
interconnected network, participants will benefit from full traceability and
digital trust, resulting in cost savings, improved quality and even new business
models, thanks to process automation.

"We are convinced that our primary packaging will become the key to enable
supply networks across organizations and lead to faster process operations and
data-informed decision making," said Daniel Diezi, Vice President,
Digitalization & New Business Models at Gerresheimer.

"At Merck, we develop innovative digital solutions to help companies exploit the
exciting advantages of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and create
digital twins they can really trust. We are proud to be a digital sparring
partner to help Gerresheimer realize this by putting our patented digital
technologies at their service," said Thomas Endress, Executive Director of EMD
Digital at Merck.

With the jointly developed solution, Gerresheimer's physical primary packaging
is provided with a trusted "key", enabling access to its digital twin. Primary
packaging, such as syringes or vials, "travel" through the whole supply chain,
from production to the point of care, connecting and collecting information that
will be linked to their unique ID. They become the key to unlocking data coming
from numerous digital ecosystems, enabling more efficient collaboration among
various organizations in the supply network. The new solution implemented on
Gerresheimer products uses blockchain-based platform and multi-patented
authentication technologies developed by Merck to anchor physical objects
securely in the digital world. In combination with Industry 4.0 standards, this
makes it highly trustworthy and reliable. As a science and technology company
that operates across different business sectors, Merck also develops
forward-looking digital solutions for customers that can be applied in a wide
variety of industries.

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-news

Contact:

Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communications
Phone: +49 211 6181 250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5355042
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

Die Gerresheimer Aktie handelt aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,75 % und einem Kurs von 59,95EUR an der Börse Tradegate.



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  28   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Gerresheimer and Merck Transform Primary Packaging into Digital Twins Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare solutions and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmeticsand Merck, Darmstadt, a leading science and technology company, jointly developed a digital twin solution to further ensure …

Nachrichten des Autors

WISO-Steuer-Report 2022: Mehr als 80 Prozent der Steuerzahler und Steuerzahlerinnen freuen sich über Erstattung
184 Leser
E.M.P. Merchandising Handelsgesellschaft mbH (EMP): Dr. Jan M. Fischer übernimmt als Chief Operating Officer Gesamtverantwortung für das ...
128 Leser
Essen Motor Show mit buntem Angebot vom Käfer bis zum Sportwagen
120 Leser
Next-generation GaN e-mobility technology; KYOCERA AVX Salzburg and VisIC Technologies expand their ...
114 Leser
EZB-Leitzinserhöhung lässt Konsumentenkredit- & Dispozinssätze weiter steigen
110 Leser
Secop und B Medical Systems: Medizinische Transportlösungen mit ultratiefer Temperaturführung von bis zu -86°C
107 Leser
Die Eröffnungszeremonie und der Begegnungssalon von "Einblick in die chinesische Kultur - ...
100 Leser
Le festival de la performance à ne pas manquer / L'Essen Motor Show: une offre colorée, de la coccinelle à la voiture de sport
94 Leser
Ankündigung der Plattform Medtronic Neurovascular Co-Lab(TM) zur Beschleunigung der Innovation ...
84 Leser
QS World University Rankings: Nachhaltigkeit 2023
80 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
783 Leser
BYD und Hedin Mobility Group stellen Händlernetz für Deutschland vor (FOTO)
533 Leser
Zukunftsfaktor Mitarbeiterzufriedenheit - Globus Baumärkte sind als Arbeitgeber sehr beliebt ...
529 Leser
EnigmaSoft präsentiert das NEUE SpyHunter Pro zur Bekämpfung von Malware, zur ...
507 Leser
Modische Kleidung auf der 132. Kantonsmesse setzt neue Trends
490 Leser
Von der Royal Commission for AlUla unterstützte Forschung liefert neue Erkenntnisse über ...
476 Leser
49 Verkehrstote mehr im August 2022 als im Vorjahresmonat / Zahl der Verletzten um 10 % ...
442 Leser
Fractus verklagt ADT und Vivint wegen Patentverletzung
416 Leser
COMIENZA LA EXPANSIÓN: CIRCULA ENTRA EN EL MERCADO ESPAÑOL
379 Leser
Smart, digital und grün: Taiwan wichtiger Handelspartner Deutschlands / Führende Unternehmen aus Taiwan stellen neuste ...
364 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2420 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2044 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1957 Leser
DPE closes EUR 708 million continuation fund for two leading European technology & digital ...
1612 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1535 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1279 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1205 Leser
fynax Trendstudie 2022: Bei Retouren sind Onlinehändler nachhaltig. Nachhaltigkeit spielt bei vielen ...
1083 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2420 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2353 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2332 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2044 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1957 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1808 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1779 Leser