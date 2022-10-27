Gerresheimer and Merck Transform Primary Packaging into Digital Twins
Düsseldorf (ots) - Gerresheimer AG, a leading provider of healthcare solutions
and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmeticsand Merck, Darmstadt,
a leading science and technology company, jointly developed a digital twin
solution to further ensure traceability and trust in crucial steps along the
pharmaceutical supply chain. The proof of concept aims to transform the pharma
supply chain by creating digital twins for primary packaging. Through a single
interconnected network, participants will benefit from full traceability and
digital trust, resulting in cost savings, improved quality and even new business
models, thanks to process automation.
"We are convinced that our primary packaging will become the key to enable
supply networks across organizations and lead to faster process operations and
data-informed decision making," said Daniel Diezi, Vice President,
Digitalization & New Business Models at Gerresheimer.
"At Merck, we develop innovative digital solutions to help companies exploit the
exciting advantages of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and create
digital twins they can really trust. We are proud to be a digital sparring
partner to help Gerresheimer realize this by putting our patented digital
technologies at their service," said Thomas Endress, Executive Director of EMD
Digital at Merck.
With the jointly developed solution, Gerresheimer's physical primary packaging
is provided with a trusted "key", enabling access to its digital twin. Primary
packaging, such as syringes or vials, "travel" through the whole supply chain,
from production to the point of care, connecting and collecting information that
will be linked to their unique ID. They become the key to unlocking data coming
from numerous digital ecosystems, enabling more efficient collaboration among
various organizations in the supply network. The new solution implemented on
Gerresheimer products uses blockchain-based platform and multi-patented
authentication technologies developed by Merck to anchor physical objects
securely in the digital world. In combination with Industry 4.0 standards, this
makes it highly trustworthy and reliable. As a science and technology company
that operates across different business sectors, Merck also develops
forward-looking digital solutions for customers that can be applied in a wide
variety of industries.
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-news
Contact:
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communications
Phone: +49 211 6181 250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5355042
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
and drug delivery systems for pharma, biotech and cosmeticsand Merck, Darmstadt,
a leading science and technology company, jointly developed a digital twin
solution to further ensure traceability and trust in crucial steps along the
pharmaceutical supply chain. The proof of concept aims to transform the pharma
supply chain by creating digital twins for primary packaging. Through a single
interconnected network, participants will benefit from full traceability and
digital trust, resulting in cost savings, improved quality and even new business
models, thanks to process automation.
"We are convinced that our primary packaging will become the key to enable
supply networks across organizations and lead to faster process operations and
data-informed decision making," said Daniel Diezi, Vice President,
Digitalization & New Business Models at Gerresheimer.
"At Merck, we develop innovative digital solutions to help companies exploit the
exciting advantages of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and create
digital twins they can really trust. We are proud to be a digital sparring
partner to help Gerresheimer realize this by putting our patented digital
technologies at their service," said Thomas Endress, Executive Director of EMD
Digital at Merck.
With the jointly developed solution, Gerresheimer's physical primary packaging
is provided with a trusted "key", enabling access to its digital twin. Primary
packaging, such as syringes or vials, "travel" through the whole supply chain,
from production to the point of care, connecting and collecting information that
will be linked to their unique ID. They become the key to unlocking data coming
from numerous digital ecosystems, enabling more efficient collaboration among
various organizations in the supply network. The new solution implemented on
Gerresheimer products uses blockchain-based platform and multi-patented
authentication technologies developed by Merck to anchor physical objects
securely in the digital world. In combination with Industry 4.0 standards, this
makes it highly trustworthy and reliable. As a science and technology company
that operates across different business sectors, Merck also develops
forward-looking digital solutions for customers that can be applied in a wide
variety of industries.
https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-news
Contact:
Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Marketing & Communications
Phone: +49 211 6181 250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5355042
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6
Die Gerresheimer Aktie handelt aktuell mit einem Minus von -0,75 % und einem Kurs von 59,95EUR an der Börse Tradegate.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 28 | 0 |