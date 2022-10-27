SOLAR AND STORAGE INDUSTRIES ARE BOOMING - INTERSOLAR AND EES EUROPE EXHIBITIONS ARE SHOWING STRONG GROWTH / The smarter E Europe 2023 Munich, June 14-16
Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The global solar and energy storage industries are
booming, and a rising number of companies are driving this growth and
international expansion. The innovation hub The smarter E Europe from June
14-16, 2023 at Messe München will be providing the ideal support for this
growth. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solar
industry, will have 105,000 square meters of exhibition space - almost 20
percent more than previously. ees, Europe's largest exhibition for batteries and
energy storage systems, is even growing by almost 60 percent and will occupy
35,000 square meters of exhibition space. The smarter E Europe, which also
encompasses the exhibitions EM-Power and Power2Drive is thus further
strengthening its position as Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.
In 2023, The smarter E Europe expects to see a total of 1,600 exhibitors and
over 75,000 visitors across 15 exhibition halls.
The photovoltaics industry has arrived in the terawatt age: The global solar
energy capacity reached one terawatt in 2022, and this figure is set to more
than double within the next three years to 2.3 terawatt, according to the Global
Market Outlook for Solar Power 2022-2026, which was first presented at
Intersolar Europe in May 2022 by SolarPower Europe
(https://www.intersolar.de/publikationen/global-market-outlook-for-solar-power)
. The mood in the German solar industry is also excellent. The photovoltaics
(PV) business climate index, which is periodically determined by the German
Solar Association (https://www.solarwirtschaft.de/) in cooperation with
Intersolar Europe, has been on the rise for years and reached an all-time high
of 149 in the first quarter of 2022, with 86 percent of responding PV companies
saying that the business climate is excellent or rather good. 65 percent of
companies are expecting a markedly more favorable or rather more favorable
situation for the coming six months. 29 percent expect the situation to remain
unchanged.
At Intersolar Europe, companies drive their growth and make international
contacts. This is where manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and start-ups
meet investors, project developers, system integrators and installers. As a
catalyst of the solar industry, Intersolar Europe creates new dimensions for the
PV market with even more exhibition space in the next year: Companies will be
presenting their products, innovations and concepts on a total 105,000 square
meters across ten halls.
More than three exhibition halls for ees Europe in 2023
The strong growth in solar power systems is also driving the market for
residential storage systems: According to EUPD Research (https://www.photovoltai
