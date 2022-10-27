SOLAR AND STORAGE INDUSTRIES ARE BOOMING - INTERSOLAR AND EES EUROPE EXHIBITIONS ARE SHOWING STRONG GROWTH / The smarter E Europe 2023 Munich, June 14-16

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Munich/Pforzheim (ots) - The global solar and energy storage industries arebooming, and a rising number of companies are driving this growth andinternational expansion. The innovation hub The smarter E Europe from June14-16, 2023 at Messe München will be providing the ideal support for thisgrowth. Intersolar Europe, the world's leading exhibition for the solarindustry, will have 105,000 square meters of exhibition space - almost 20percent more than previously. ees, Europe's largest exhibition for batteries andenergy storage systems, is even growing by almost 60 percent and will occupy35,000 square meters of exhibition space. The smarter E Europe, which alsoencompasses the exhibitions EM-Power and Power2Drive is thus furtherstrengthening its position as Europe's largest platform for the energy industry.In 2023, The smarter E Europe expects to see a total of 1,600 exhibitors andover 75,000 visitors across 15 exhibition halls.The photovoltaics industry has arrived in the terawatt age: The global solarenergy capacity reached one terawatt in 2022, and this figure is set to morethan double within the next three years to 2.3 terawatt, according to the GlobalMarket Outlook for Solar Power 2022-2026, which was first presented atIntersolar Europe in May 2022 by SolarPower Europe(https://www.intersolar.de/publikationen/global-market-outlook-for-solar-power). The mood in the German solar industry is also excellent. The photovoltaics(PV) business climate index, which is periodically determined by the GermanSolar Association (https://www.solarwirtschaft.de/) in cooperation withIntersolar Europe, has been on the rise for years and reached an all-time highof 149 in the first quarter of 2022, with 86 percent of responding PV companiessaying that the business climate is excellent or rather good. 65 percent ofcompanies are expecting a markedly more favorable or rather more favorablesituation for the coming six months. 29 percent expect the situation to remainunchanged.At Intersolar Europe, companies drive their growth and make internationalcontacts. This is where manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and start-upsmeet investors, project developers, system integrators and installers. As acatalyst of the solar industry, Intersolar Europe creates new dimensions for thePV market with even more exhibition space in the next year: Companies will bepresenting their products, innovations and concepts on a total 105,000 squaremeters across ten halls.More than three exhibition halls for ees Europe in 2023The strong growth in solar power systems is also driving the market forresidential storage systems: According to EUPD Research (https://www.photovoltai