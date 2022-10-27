JT Group and Altria Group announce a joint venture to commercialize Ploom heated tobacco sticks products in the U.S.

Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - The Companies sign a strategic long-term global

partnership in RRP



Japan Tobacco (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today that the JT Group, through its

subsidiary JTI, has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Altria Group

(Altria), through its subsidiary PM USA, to market and commercialize heated

tobacco sticks (HTS) products in the U.S. with Ploom branded devices and

Marlboro branded consumables. The two Groups also signed a long-term,

non-binding global memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore commercial

opportunities for a wide range of potentially reduced-risk products (RRP).



" As part of our strategic focus on HTS, we're very enthusiastic to launch our

Ploom brand in the U.S., the world's largest RRP market in value, through our

partnership with the market leader, Altria. We also look forward to entering

into a long-term strategic collaboration with Altria to further explore global

commercial opportunities in the RRP category. I strongly believe that this

cooperation will increase the global harm reduction possibilities for adult

consumers and drive incremental value for the JT Group and Altria, " said

Masamichi Terabatake, JT Group CEO and President of the Tobacco Business.



