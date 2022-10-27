checkAd

JT Group and Altria Group announce a joint venture to commercialize Ploom heated tobacco sticks products in the U.S.

Tokyo (ots/PRNewswire) - The Companies sign a strategic long-term global
partnership in RRP

Japan Tobacco (JT) (TSE: 2914) announced today that the JT Group, through its
subsidiary JTI, has entered into a joint venture (JV) with Altria Group
(Altria), through its subsidiary PM USA, to market and commercialize heated
tobacco sticks (HTS) products in the U.S. with Ploom branded devices and
Marlboro branded consumables. The two Groups also signed a long-term,
non-binding global memorandum of understanding (MOU) to explore commercial
opportunities for a wide range of potentially reduced-risk products (RRP).

" As part of our strategic focus on HTS, we're very enthusiastic to launch our
Ploom brand in the U.S., the world's largest RRP market in value, through our
partnership with the market leader, Altria. We also look forward to entering
into a long-term strategic collaboration with Altria to further explore global
commercial opportunities in the RRP category. I strongly believe that this
cooperation will increase the global harm reduction possibilities for adult
consumers and drive incremental value for the JT Group and Altria, " said
Masamichi Terabatake, JT Group CEO and President of the Tobacco Business.

The JT Group believes that this newly formed partnership will support its
strategic ambition to build a global presence in RRP, through a strong focus on
HTS, and drive sustainable growth for all stakeholders of the 4S model. Joining
forces with Altria, the leading U.S. tobacco company, to enter the nascent HTS
segment in the U.S. will increase growth opportunities for both companies,
enhancing the JT Group's and Altria's objectives to provide a wide range of harm
reduction products to adult consumers around the world.

The JV is structured to exist in perpetuity and establishes Horizon Innovations
LLC (Horizon) as the exclusive JV vehicle responsible for the U.S.
commercialization of current and future HTS products owned and developed by
either party. Horizon will commercialize HTS products in the U.S. under the
Ploom and Marlboro trademarks.

JTI will have a 25% economic interest in Horizon to reflect its HTS product
contribution. PM USA will have a 75% economic interest, reflecting the company's
strong distribution network and infrastructure, as well as its initial capital
contribution of $150 million to Horizon. Subsequent capital contributions made
to Horizon will be split according to the parties' respective economic interest.
JTI and PM USA will both maintain independent ownership of their respective
intellectual property (IP), including any IP acquired after the formation of the
JV that supports the development of future HTS products.
