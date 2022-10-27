CHG-MERIDIAN enters the Indian market with acquisition of OPC Asset Solutions

Weingarten (ots) -



'Usage over ownership' as a business model. Like CHG-MERIDIAN, OPC AssetSolutions specializes in asset lifecycle management including long-term leasingof IT, industrial, and healthcare equipment for B2B customers. In addition tothis, also like CHG-MERIDIAN, the business model of thisestablished, non-captivecompany is rooted in the sustainable principles of the circular economy. Foundedin 2005, OPC Asset Solutions employs around 50 people and supports a large rangeof local and international customers in the world's sixth-largest nationaleconomy (2021)."Current customer requirements, the appeal of the Indian market, and the verystrong fit between the two business models means that this transaction offers agreat deal of growth potential for us," says Dr. Mathias Wagner, Chairman of theBoard of Management of the CHG-MERIDIAN Group. Successful integration into theCHG-MERIDIAN Group is also advantageous for OPC Asset Solutions: "As a newmember of CHG-MERIDIAN Group, we will benefit from a number of synergies and aninstant global footprint that will allow us to meet our customers' needs,"explains R. Venkatesan, Managing Director of OPC Asset Solutions.Growth driven by international customersThis acquisition enables CHG-MERIDIAN to address the growing importance ofoffering services globally to international customers. Indeed, a large number ofthe Group's customers are already present in India. "This is why many of themare asking about lifecycle products as well as usage models for their ITinvestments also there," says Dr. Mathias Wagner.Moreover, the transaction will unlock the growth potential of India, aconsistently fast-growing market. Attractive economic growth and increasinglevels of digitalization still hold enormous potential for usage models based oneffective asset lifecycle management. The acquisition will therefore contributeto the further growth development of CHG-MERIDIAN.Now, the Group is present in 29 countries, in addition to India, in Europe,North and South America, Australia and New Zealand.The CHG-MERIDIAN GroupThe CHG-MERIDIAN Group is the leading international technology management andfinancing company for IT, industrial technology, and healthcare technology.Nearly 1,200 employees across 28 countries manage a technology portfolio worthEUR7.8 billion (2021). CHG-MERIDIAN finances and manages internationaltechnology projects in a holistic, digital, and sustainable manner. Actingindependently of banks and manufacturers, it supplies the necessary assets toits customers, which include large corporations, small and medium-sizedenterprises, hospitals, and the public sector. The Company has been managing itscustomers' technology investments for more than 40 years, covering the entirelifecycle from procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, andremarketing. The entire business model has been based on the principles of thecircular economy since 1979. CHG-MERIDIAN has been carbon-neutral since 2021. Toachieve this, it avoids, reduces, or offsets all CO? emissions generated by itsbusiness activities. The Company's headquarters are in Weingarten, Germany.Efficient Technology Management®
http://www.chg-meridian.com