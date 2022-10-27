checkAd

CHG-MERIDIAN enters the Indian market with acquisition of OPC Asset Solutions

Weingarten (ots) -

- Acquisition is part of CHG-MERIDIAN's international growth strategy
- OPC Asset Solutions provides direct access to the fast-growing Indian market
- A business model based on the circular economy and a shared technology focus
offer a great strategic fit for both companies

Acquisition in India: With effect from October 20, 2022, CHG-MERIDIAN acquired
OPC Asset Solutions, an asset lifecycle manager based in Mumbai. The acquisition
is part of the CHG-MERIDIAN Group's strategy with its focus on growth,
internationalization and sustainability.

'Usage over ownership' as a business model. Like CHG-MERIDIAN, OPC Asset
Solutions specializes in asset lifecycle management including long-term leasing
of IT, industrial, and healthcare equipment for B2B customers. In addition to
this, also like CHG-MERIDIAN, the business model of thisestablished, non-captive
company is rooted in the sustainable principles of the circular economy. Founded
in 2005, OPC Asset Solutions employs around 50 people and supports a large range
of local and international customers in the world's sixth-largest national
economy (2021).

"Current customer requirements, the appeal of the Indian market, and the very
strong fit between the two business models means that this transaction offers a
great deal of growth potential for us," says Dr. Mathias Wagner, Chairman of the
Board of Management of the CHG-MERIDIAN Group. Successful integration into the
CHG-MERIDIAN Group is also advantageous for OPC Asset Solutions: "As a new
member of CHG-MERIDIAN Group, we will benefit from a number of synergies and an
instant global footprint that will allow us to meet our customers' needs,"
explains R. Venkatesan, Managing Director of OPC Asset Solutions.

Growth driven by international customers

This acquisition enables CHG-MERIDIAN to address the growing importance of
offering services globally to international customers. Indeed, a large number of
the Group's customers are already present in India. "This is why many of them
are asking about lifecycle products as well as usage models for their IT
investments also there," says Dr. Mathias Wagner.

Moreover, the transaction will unlock the growth potential of India, a
consistently fast-growing market. Attractive economic growth and increasing
levels of digitalization still hold enormous potential for usage models based on
effective asset lifecycle management. The acquisition will therefore contribute
to the further growth development of CHG-MERIDIAN.

Now, the Group is present in 29 countries, in addition to India, in Europe,
North and South America, Australia and New Zealand.

The CHG-MERIDIAN Group

The CHG-MERIDIAN Group is the leading international technology management and
financing company for IT, industrial technology, and healthcare technology.
Nearly 1,200 employees across 28 countries manage a technology portfolio worth
EUR7.8 billion (2021). CHG-MERIDIAN finances and manages international
technology projects in a holistic, digital, and sustainable manner. Acting
independently of banks and manufacturers, it supplies the necessary assets to
its customers, which include large corporations, small and medium-sized
enterprises, hospitals, and the public sector. The Company has been managing its
customers' technology investments for more than 40 years, covering the entire
lifecycle from procurement and use to data erasure, refurbishing, and
remarketing. The entire business model has been based on the principles of the
circular economy since 1979. CHG-MERIDIAN has been carbon-neutral since 2021. To
achieve this, it avoids, reduces, or offsets all CO? emissions generated by its
business activities. The Company's headquarters are in Weingarten, Germany.

Efficient Technology Management®

http://www.chg-meridian.com

Contact:

Matthias Steybe
Head of Communications and Marketing

Franz-Beer-Strasse 111
88250 Weingarten
Germany

Tel: +49 (0)751 503 248
Fax: +49 (0)751 503 7248
Mobile: +49 (0)172 667 1341
mailto:matthias.steybe@chg-meridian.com

http://www.chg-meridian.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/112335/5355826
OTS: CHG-MERIDIAN



