nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services

Through the new partnership, nShift will make it easier for Blue Yonder toprovide trusted delivery options to its customers. nShift enables businesses totake control of the customer experience, solve complicated delivery managementchallenges and own the last mile. By creating access to the world's largestcarrier library, nShift can connect its customers to over 1,000 carriers."Omni-channel fulfillment continues to be a way for companies to delightcustomers and Blue Yonder's OMS solutions combined with partner offerings likenShift's cloud delivery management solutions is how our customers will win. Thispartnership shows our continued investment in the omni-channel space, which ispart of our commitment to building a robust ecosystem for our customer andprospects," said Rolf Donslund, Vice President, Partners & Alliances, BlueYonder.Gabriela Albreht, VP for Partners & Alliances at nShift, said, "With the boom ine-commerce, consumers are increasingly expecting more from the online shoppingexperience. And the way that their purchases are delivered is part and parcel ofthat experience. Working with nShift will enable Blue Yonder customers to takecontrol of their own delivery management, build incremental revenue andencourage repeat purchase."Thanks to the new partnership, Blue Yonder customers interested in working withnShift can do so with the full confidence that their delivery management will befully integrated with the rest of their infrastructure."About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery managementsolutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billionshipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally bye-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquarteredin London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-partners-with-blue-yonder-to-provide-delivery-management-services-301661432.htmlContact:Gareth Streeter: gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk / +44 (0)7734 251 496Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5355833OTS: nShift