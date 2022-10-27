nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
London (ots/PRNewswire) - New partnership will make it easier for businesses to
deliver omni-channel shopping experience
A new partnership is set to make it even easier for businesses to plan their
supply chains and get orders to the right place at the right time. nShift , the
global leader in parcel delivery management software, has partnered with Blue
Yonder , a leader in supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce
fulfilment.
Blue Yonder provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for retailers,
manufacturers and logistics providers. The company's end-to-end platform enables
companies to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand.
deliver omni-channel shopping experience
A new partnership is set to make it even easier for businesses to plan their
supply chains and get orders to the right place at the right time. nShift , the
global leader in parcel delivery management software, has partnered with Blue
Yonder , a leader in supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce
fulfilment.
Blue Yonder provides end-to-end supply chain solutions for retailers,
manufacturers and logistics providers. The company's end-to-end platform enables
companies to seamlessly predict, pivot and fulfill customer demand.
Through the new partnership, nShift will make it easier for Blue Yonder to
provide trusted delivery options to its customers. nShift enables businesses to
take control of the customer experience, solve complicated delivery management
challenges and own the last mile. By creating access to the world's largest
carrier library, nShift can connect its customers to over 1,000 carriers.
"Omni-channel fulfillment continues to be a way for companies to delight
customers and Blue Yonder's OMS solutions combined with partner offerings like
nShift's cloud delivery management solutions is how our customers will win. This
partnership shows our continued investment in the omni-channel space, which is
part of our commitment to building a robust ecosystem for our customer and
prospects," said Rolf Donslund, Vice President, Partners & Alliances, Blue
Yonder.
Gabriela Albreht, VP for Partners & Alliances at nShift, said, "With the boom in
e-commerce, consumers are increasingly expecting more from the online shopping
experience. And the way that their purchases are delivered is part and parcel of
that experience. Working with nShift will enable Blue Yonder customers to take
control of their own delivery management, build incremental revenue and
encourage repeat purchase.
"Thanks to the new partnership, Blue Yonder customers interested in working with
nShift can do so with the full confidence that their delivery management will be
fully integrated with the rest of their infrastructure."
About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-partner
s-with-blue-yonder-to-provide-delivery-management-services-301661432.html
Contact:
Gareth Streeter: gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk / +44 (0)7734 251 496
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5355833
OTS: nShift
provide trusted delivery options to its customers. nShift enables businesses to
take control of the customer experience, solve complicated delivery management
challenges and own the last mile. By creating access to the world's largest
carrier library, nShift can connect its customers to over 1,000 carriers.
"Omni-channel fulfillment continues to be a way for companies to delight
customers and Blue Yonder's OMS solutions combined with partner offerings like
nShift's cloud delivery management solutions is how our customers will win. This
partnership shows our continued investment in the omni-channel space, which is
part of our commitment to building a robust ecosystem for our customer and
prospects," said Rolf Donslund, Vice President, Partners & Alliances, Blue
Yonder.
Gabriela Albreht, VP for Partners & Alliances at nShift, said, "With the boom in
e-commerce, consumers are increasingly expecting more from the online shopping
experience. And the way that their purchases are delivered is part and parcel of
that experience. Working with nShift will enable Blue Yonder customers to take
control of their own delivery management, build incremental revenue and
encourage repeat purchase.
"Thanks to the new partnership, Blue Yonder customers interested in working with
nShift can do so with the full confidence that their delivery management will be
fully integrated with the rest of their infrastructure."
About nShift nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management
solutions enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion
shipments across 190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by
e-commerce, retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered
in London and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland,
Norway, Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Romania.
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-partner
s-with-blue-yonder-to-provide-delivery-management-services-301661432.html
Contact:
Gareth Streeter: gareth.streeter@fourteenforty.uk / +44 (0)7734 251 496
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5355833
OTS: nShift
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 7 | 0 |