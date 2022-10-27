Integrated voice collaboration, best-in-class compliant communication and the power of connectivity showcased at Symphony's Innovate New York 2022
- The Symphony platform has seen a 500%+ increase in traffic across its
compliance-enabled messaging offering for WhatsApp, WeChat and SMS
- T. Rowe Price announced 200,000 new connections with JP Morgan counterparts on
Symphony
- Over 250 financial professionals attended the event in person
Symphony - the leading markets' technology and infrastructure platform -
showcased the power of instant voice and real time connectivity while
highlighting a compliant communications offering that is solving critical
financial markets challenges, in the company's flagship conference Symphony
Innovate 2022 , held last week in New York City.
The full realization of the vision behind Symphony's acquisition of Cloud9
Technologies last year was presented at Innovate, as attendees learned about
Symphony's applied voice strategy , which creates seamless connectivity and
efficiency by connecting trader voice workflows to messaging workflows. Video .
(https://innovate.symphony.com/videos/3529)
CEO Brad Levy talked about the state of the market and how Symphony is helping
customers navigate the volatility, velocity and risk of the cycle. "Symphony is
evolving to protect and enhance how our users communicate. Innovations such as
instant voice are driving the market towards a future where information can be
shared with ease without worry to those who need it most", he said. Levy also
shared significant growth in the Symphony network and platform, with a 60%
increase in external messaging, 150% increase in buyside to sellside connections
and an over 500% increase in traffic across Symphony's compliant messaging
offering for WhatsApp, WeChat and SMS. Video .
(https://innovate.symphony.com/videos/3528)
Compliance and frictionless connectivity
Putting in place robust regulatory and compliance practices is more critical
than ever, with many banks in the United States recently being fined millions of
dollars as a consequence of non-compliant communications. Regulatory and
industry leaders joined the Symphony team to discuss how these challenges are
being addressed.
Among the experts on stage, were Commissioner Kristin Johnson from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) , Dean Elwood from Umony , Paul Kelly from
Blackstone Credit , Olga Chin from InterPrice Technologies , Keith Gaub from
Bristol-Myers Squibb , James Gutow from Barclays , Jonathan Slavin from UBS ,
Wendy Askew from ETD , Matthew Cheung from ipushpull , Paul Dyson from
Singletrack , Leslie Spiro from Glue42 , Alejandra Villagra from JP Morgan , and
John Courtney from Maverick Capital . CFTC Commissioner Johnson encouraged an
