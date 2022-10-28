Oryx Stainless secures increased THB 1bln Innovative Borrowing Base Facility to support growing business demand

Bangpakong/Thailand (ots) - Oryx Stainless (Thailand) Co., Ltd., under the

umbrella of Oryx Stainless Holding B.V., has successfully entered into an

amendment and restatement agreement to increase and extend the revolving

Borrowing Base credit facility by 340 million Thai Baht from 660 million Thai

Baht to 1 billion Thai Baht to support the growth strategy of Oryx Stainless

Group in Asia. The tenor of the extension is 3 years.



Oryx Stainless mandated HSBC Thailand as lead arranger to structure and arrange

the Revolving Credit Facility transaction. Both, HSBC Thailand and KASIKORNBANK

PCL acted as Lenders in this club deal. HSBC Singapore serves as Facility Agent

and the legal documentation was prepared by Norton Rose Fulbright Thailand.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

The new facility is substantially larger than Oryx Stainless's previousBorrowing Base funding lines and also reflects the successful experience andgrowing interest from Thai corporates in using Borrowing Base finance as a toolfor working capital management. Oryx Stainless' secured Borrowing Base facilityremains one of the very first solutions of its innovative and flexible kind inthe Thai banking market."For us the increased and prolonged borrowing base facility is the perfect matchto cover the financing needs from steadily rising volumes and volatile commodityprices. Our past and future growth strategy is strongly supported by ourlong-standing Thai banking partners, showing their and our commitment toThailand as the location of our sustainable circular economy business model.",says Sirichai Tempoomsuk, CFO of Oryx Stainless Thailand."Borrowing base structures are an effective way for companies to set up scalableasset financing programs that dynamically adjusts to the actual working capitalneeds. HSBC Thailand is proud to work with companies such as Oryx in supportingthe circular economy and reducing the reliance on primary raw materials. We arealso happy to partner with Oryx, using our international connectivity to helpOryx expand their commercial presence across Asia", says SP Mohanty, CountryHead of International Subsidiary Banking, HSBC Thailand.Panya Kongkapaisal, First Senior Vice President, KASIKORNBANK explains, "We areexcited to be part of Oryx Stainless' thriving business by extending ourcollaboration in this unique finance solution and providing continued support astheir long-term partner."Also in Europe, the Oryx Stainless Group increased its financial flexibilitywith the refinance of its syndicated credit facility in the amount of 125million Euros. The transaction was agreed with a stable and unchanged consortium