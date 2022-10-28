Oryx Stainless secures increased THB 1bln Innovative Borrowing Base Facility to support growing business demand
Bangpakong/Thailand (ots) - Oryx Stainless (Thailand) Co., Ltd., under the
umbrella of Oryx Stainless Holding B.V., has successfully entered into an
amendment and restatement agreement to increase and extend the revolving
Borrowing Base credit facility by 340 million Thai Baht from 660 million Thai
Baht to 1 billion Thai Baht to support the growth strategy of Oryx Stainless
Group in Asia. The tenor of the extension is 3 years.
Oryx Stainless mandated HSBC Thailand as lead arranger to structure and arrange
the Revolving Credit Facility transaction. Both, HSBC Thailand and KASIKORNBANK
PCL acted as Lenders in this club deal. HSBC Singapore serves as Facility Agent
and the legal documentation was prepared by Norton Rose Fulbright Thailand.
The new facility is substantially larger than Oryx Stainless's previous
Borrowing Base funding lines and also reflects the successful experience and
growing interest from Thai corporates in using Borrowing Base finance as a tool
for working capital management. Oryx Stainless' secured Borrowing Base facility
remains one of the very first solutions of its innovative and flexible kind in
the Thai banking market.
"For us the increased and prolonged borrowing base facility is the perfect match
to cover the financing needs from steadily rising volumes and volatile commodity
prices. Our past and future growth strategy is strongly supported by our
long-standing Thai banking partners, showing their and our commitment to
Thailand as the location of our sustainable circular economy business model.",
says Sirichai Tempoomsuk, CFO of Oryx Stainless Thailand.
"Borrowing base structures are an effective way for companies to set up scalable
asset financing programs that dynamically adjusts to the actual working capital
needs. HSBC Thailand is proud to work with companies such as Oryx in supporting
the circular economy and reducing the reliance on primary raw materials. We are
also happy to partner with Oryx, using our international connectivity to help
Oryx expand their commercial presence across Asia", says SP Mohanty, Country
Head of International Subsidiary Banking, HSBC Thailand.
Panya Kongkapaisal, First Senior Vice President, KASIKORNBANK explains, "We are
excited to be part of Oryx Stainless' thriving business by extending our
collaboration in this unique finance solution and providing continued support as
their long-term partner."
Also in Europe, the Oryx Stainless Group increased its financial flexibility
with the refinance of its syndicated credit facility in the amount of 125
million Euros. The transaction was agreed with a stable and unchanged consortium
