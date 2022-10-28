Euroclear continues to outperform, despite volatile financial markets, as it accelerates business strategy and investments
Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Euroclear today provides an update on its
performance to the end of the third quarter 2022.
Financial Summary
Euroclear continued to deliver a strong financial performance to the end of the
third quarter 2022, with the underlying business performing well and benefitting
from its diversified, resilient business model.
performance to the end of the third quarter 2022.
Financial Summary
Euroclear continued to deliver a strong financial performance to the end of the
third quarter 2022, with the underlying business performing well and benefitting
from its diversified, resilient business model.
The group also reported higher interest earnings due to rising interest rates on
cash balances as well as increased cash balances from frozen assets due to
Russian sanctions.
At the end of the third quarter, 2022 net profit increased 95% to EUR 667
million, of which EUR 426 million resulted from the strong underlying business
performance.
Euroclear Holding
(EUR m) YTD YTD Russian YTD Sept Underlying vs
Sept Sept sanctions 2022 2021
2021 2022 impacts Underlying
Operating income 1,199 1,725 335 1,390 191 16 %
Business income 1,133 1,202 -5 1,208 74 7 %
Interest, banking & other 65 522 340 182 117 179 %
income
Operating expenses -723 -824 -13 -811 -88 -12 %
Operating profit before 476 901 322 579 103 22 %
Impairment
Impairment -16 -13 -1 -12 4
Pre tax profit 460 888 321 567 107 23 %
Tax -118 -221 -80 -140 -22 -19 %
Net profit 342 667 241 426 84 25 %
EPS 110.3 211.9 135.5
Business income operating 36.2 % 31.5 % 32.9 %
margin
EBITDA margin 46.2 % 57.0 % 47.5 %
(EBITDA/oper.income)
Note: 2021 figures (except for EPS) have been restated to include MFEX pro
forma, in order t o allow like-for-like comparison.
Year-to-date operating income was up 44% year-on-year to EUR 1,725 million.
An increase of 92% in earnings per share to EUR 211.9 per share, reflected the
increase in net profit.
Underlying Business Performance & Highlights
Excluding the impact of frozen assets due to the Russian sanctions, Euroclear's
underlying business continues to perform strongly. Adjusted net profit rose by
25% to EUR 426 million.
Business income was up 7% to EUR 1,208 million, reflecting continued solid
growth of Euroclear's business lines. The diversification of the business has
provided a hedge against market volatility over recent months. Interest,
banking, and other income increased by 179% to EUR 182 million.
Operating Expenses increased to EUR 811 million, up 12% compared to the prior
year, as Euroclear continued to invest in its technology and service offering,
as well as being impacted by inflation.
Inflationary pressures on costs, as well as the broader impact of the
macro-economic environment, are monitored at the level of each of operating
entity. Only Euroclear Bank benefits directly from the compensating effect of
cash balances as well as increased cash balances from frozen assets due to
Russian sanctions.
At the end of the third quarter, 2022 net profit increased 95% to EUR 667
million, of which EUR 426 million resulted from the strong underlying business
performance.
Euroclear Holding
(EUR m) YTD YTD Russian YTD Sept Underlying vs
Sept Sept sanctions 2022 2021
2021 2022 impacts Underlying
Operating income 1,199 1,725 335 1,390 191 16 %
Business income 1,133 1,202 -5 1,208 74 7 %
Interest, banking & other 65 522 340 182 117 179 %
income
Operating expenses -723 -824 -13 -811 -88 -12 %
Operating profit before 476 901 322 579 103 22 %
Impairment
Impairment -16 -13 -1 -12 4
Pre tax profit 460 888 321 567 107 23 %
Tax -118 -221 -80 -140 -22 -19 %
Net profit 342 667 241 426 84 25 %
EPS 110.3 211.9 135.5
Business income operating 36.2 % 31.5 % 32.9 %
margin
EBITDA margin 46.2 % 57.0 % 47.5 %
(EBITDA/oper.income)
Note: 2021 figures (except for EPS) have been restated to include MFEX pro
forma, in order t o allow like-for-like comparison.
Year-to-date operating income was up 44% year-on-year to EUR 1,725 million.
An increase of 92% in earnings per share to EUR 211.9 per share, reflected the
increase in net profit.
Underlying Business Performance & Highlights
Excluding the impact of frozen assets due to the Russian sanctions, Euroclear's
underlying business continues to perform strongly. Adjusted net profit rose by
25% to EUR 426 million.
Business income was up 7% to EUR 1,208 million, reflecting continued solid
growth of Euroclear's business lines. The diversification of the business has
provided a hedge against market volatility over recent months. Interest,
banking, and other income increased by 179% to EUR 182 million.
Operating Expenses increased to EUR 811 million, up 12% compared to the prior
year, as Euroclear continued to invest in its technology and service offering,
as well as being impacted by inflation.
Inflationary pressures on costs, as well as the broader impact of the
macro-economic environment, are monitored at the level of each of operating
entity. Only Euroclear Bank benefits directly from the compensating effect of
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 26 | 0 |