Euroclear continues to outperform, despite volatile financial markets, as it accelerates business strategy and investments

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Euroclear today provides an update on its

performance to the end of the third quarter 2022.



Financial Summary



Euroclear continued to deliver a strong financial performance to the end of the

third quarter 2022, with the underlying business performing well and benefitting

from its diversified, resilient business model.





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

The group also reported higher interest earnings due to rising interest rates oncash balances as well as increased cash balances from frozen assets due toRussian sanctions.At the end of the third quarter, 2022 net profit increased 95% to EUR 667million, of which EUR 426 million resulted from the strong underlying businessperformance.Euroclear Holding(EUR m) YTD YTD Russian YTD Sept Underlying vsSept Sept sanctions 2022 20212021 2022 impacts UnderlyingOperating income 1,199 1,725 335 1,390 191 16 %Business income 1,133 1,202 -5 1,208 74 7 %Interest, banking & other 65 522 340 182 117 179 %incomeOperating expenses -723 -824 -13 -811 -88 -12 %Operating profit before 476 901 322 579 103 22 %ImpairmentImpairment -16 -13 -1 -12 4Pre tax profit 460 888 321 567 107 23 %Tax -118 -221 -80 -140 -22 -19 %Net profit 342 667 241 426 84 25 %EPS 110.3 211.9 135.5Business income operating 36.2 % 31.5 % 32.9 %marginEBITDA margin 46.2 % 57.0 % 47.5 %(EBITDA/oper.income)Note: 2021 figures (except for EPS) have been restated to include MFEX proforma, in order t o allow like-for-like comparison.Year-to-date operating income was up 44% year-on-year to EUR 1,725 million.An increase of 92% in earnings per share to EUR 211.9 per share, reflected theincrease in net profit.Underlying Business Performance & HighlightsExcluding the impact of frozen assets due to the Russian sanctions, Euroclear'sunderlying business continues to perform strongly. Adjusted net profit rose by25% to EUR 426 million.Business income was up 7% to EUR 1,208 million, reflecting continued solidgrowth of Euroclear's business lines. The diversification of the business hasprovided a hedge against market volatility over recent months. Interest,banking, and other income increased by 179% to EUR 182 million.Operating Expenses increased to EUR 811 million, up 12% compared to the prioryear, as Euroclear continued to invest in its technology and service offering,as well as being impacted by inflation.Inflationary pressures on costs, as well as the broader impact of themacro-economic environment, are monitored at the level of each of operatingentity. Only Euroclear Bank benefits directly from the compensating effect of