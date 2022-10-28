checkAd

Euroclear continues to outperform, despite volatile financial markets, as it accelerates business strategy and investments

Brussels (ots/PRNewswire) - Euroclear today provides an update on its
performance to the end of the third quarter 2022.

Financial Summary

Euroclear continued to deliver a strong financial performance to the end of the
third quarter 2022, with the underlying business performing well and benefitting
from its diversified, resilient business model.

The group also reported higher interest earnings due to rising interest rates on
cash balances as well as increased cash balances from frozen assets due to
Russian sanctions.

At the end of the third quarter, 2022 net profit increased 95% to EUR 667
million, of which EUR 426 million resulted from the strong underlying business
performance.

Euroclear Holding

(EUR m) YTD YTD Russian YTD Sept Underlying vs
Sept Sept sanctions 2022 2021
2021 2022 impacts Underlying

Operating income 1,199 1,725 335 1,390 191 16 %

Business income 1,133 1,202 -5 1,208 74 7 %

Interest, banking & other 65 522 340 182 117 179 %
income

Operating expenses -723 -824 -13 -811 -88 -12 %

Operating profit before 476 901 322 579 103 22 %
Impairment

Impairment -16 -13 -1 -12 4

Pre tax profit 460 888 321 567 107 23 %

Tax -118 -221 -80 -140 -22 -19 %

Net profit 342 667 241 426 84 25 %

EPS 110.3 211.9 135.5

Business income operating 36.2 % 31.5 % 32.9 %
margin

EBITDA margin 46.2 % 57.0 % 47.5 %
(EBITDA/oper.income)

Note: 2021 figures (except for EPS) have been restated to include MFEX pro
forma, in order t o allow like-for-like comparison.


Year-to-date operating income was up 44% year-on-year to EUR 1,725 million.

An increase of 92% in earnings per share to EUR 211.9 per share, reflected the
increase in net profit.

Underlying Business Performance & Highlights

Excluding the impact of frozen assets due to the Russian sanctions, Euroclear's
underlying business continues to perform strongly. Adjusted net profit rose by
25% to EUR 426 million.

Business income was up 7% to EUR 1,208 million, reflecting continued solid
growth of Euroclear's business lines. The diversification of the business has
provided a hedge against market volatility over recent months. Interest,
banking, and other income increased by 179% to EUR 182 million.

Operating Expenses increased to EUR 811 million, up 12% compared to the prior
year, as Euroclear continued to invest in its technology and service offering,
as well as being impacted by inflation.

Inflationary pressures on costs, as well as the broader impact of the
macro-economic environment, are monitored at the level of each of operating
entity. Only Euroclear Bank benefits directly from the compensating effect of
Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  26   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Euroclear continues to outperform, despite volatile financial markets, as it accelerates business strategy and investments Euroclear today provides an update on its performance to the end of the third quarter 2022. Financial Summary Euroclear continued to deliver a strong financial performance to the end of the third quarter 2022, with the underlying business performing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
548 Leser
Integrated voice collaboration, best-in-class compliant communication and the power of connectivity ...
146 Leser
Sage unterstützt KMUs auf ihrem Weg zur Klimaneutralität / Akquisition von Spherics, um ...
131 Leser
Chancen verpasst? / Mehr als drei Viertel der IT-Manager in Deutschland wollen Energiekosten ...
127 Leser
Mondelez International investiert insgesamt 1 Milliarde US-Dollar in Nachhaltigkeitsprogramm Cocoa ...
111 Leser
Markteintritt in Indien: CHG-MERIDIAN übernimmt OPC Asset Solutions
107 Leser
Nachhaltige Ernährung mit intelligenten Farmstrukturen / Strategische Partnerschaft von KRONE ...
106 Leser
Bruttoinlandsprodukt im 3. Quartal 2022 um 0,3 % höher als im Vorquartal / Wirtschaftsleistung ...
100 Leser
BVR-Präsidentin Kolak: EZB-Zinserhöhung richtig, weitere Normalisierung dringend nötig
94 Leser
UmweltBank passt Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2022 an (FOTO)
91 Leser
Zukunftsfaktor Mitarbeiterzufriedenheit - Globus Baumärkte sind als Arbeitgeber sehr beliebt ...
565 Leser
Von der Royal Commission for AlUla unterstützte Forschung liefert neue Erkenntnisse über ...
549 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
548 Leser
49 Verkehrstote mehr im August 2022 als im Vorjahresmonat / Zahl der Verletzten um 10 % ...
442 Leser
Fractus verklagt ADT und Vivint wegen Patentverletzung
416 Leser
COMIENZA LA EXPANSIÓN: CIRCULA ENTRA EN EL MERCADO ESPAÑOL
379 Leser
Nachwuchstalente gesucht: Rutronik lädt Berufseinsteiger zu Firmenkontaktmessen und Afterwork-Events
331 Leser
Fleischskandal bei Lidl / Recherchen belegen Tierquälerei für Hühnerfleisch von Lidl
306 Leser
Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung: Kommende Beitragserhöhung wird nicht mitgeteilt
280 Leser
Mehr Zeit für Patienten und Fortbildung: Hier finden Ärzte und Pflegekräfte Deutschlands beste Jobs in Krankenhäusern
268 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2420 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2173 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1957 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1535 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1286 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1269 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1071 Leser
"BDU-Befragung zum Fachkräftemangel: " Ältere Mitarbeitende werden nur zögerlich eingestellt
1034 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2420 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2384 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2335 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2173 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1957 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1808 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1782 Leser