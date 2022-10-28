Citrus season begins in the northern hemisphere the "King of Lemons" returns to the markets (FOTO)
- With the arrival of autumn in the northern hemisphere, the citrus harvest
campaign begins, where the lemon is becoming more and more important due to
the increase of its consumption
- European lemon has become the "King of Lemons," since 2 out of every 10 lemons
produced in the world come from the European Union, whose seal is synonymous
with quality
Lemon is in fashion. According to the United States Department of Agriculture
(USDA), its production worldwide reached 9,749,000 tons throughout the 2021/22
season, 6.5% more than the harvest obtained the previous year. Therefore, the
growth of this citrus fruit, which averaged around 5,700,000 tons from 2010 to
2018, is consolidated. Much of the increase comes from the European Union, the
largest producer of this fruit, as fresh, and second in the world ranking of
processors, situation that makes the European lemon the "King of lemons."
Specifically, lemon from Europe achieved a share of more than 16% of world lemon
production during the 2021/22 season, with a total of 1,571,000 tons, according
to the USDA. This product is well known in Canada, as it was the third largest
importer of fresh European lemons in 2021 (8,753 tons), behind only to the
United Kingdom and Switzerland. In addition, that same year, Canadian imports of
European lemons increased by 17% compared to 2020.
Spain, which begins the campaign in autumn, is the leading producer of lemon in
Europe, with an average of about 1,000,000 tons. This outlook has also allowed
it to take the lead in the cultivation of organic lemon , exceeding 210,000 tons
this last season.
Much more than data
However, the lemon produced in the European Union is much more than just data.
Behind this golden-colored fruit there is a policy of economic and social
sustainability that, led by the Interprofessional Association of Lemon and
Grapefruit of Spain (AILIMPO), has been implemented through standard contracts,
a very effective instrument with which it has managed to set fairer prices for
the entire lemon production chain . In fact, the entity has made a new tool
available to producers on its website so that they can calculate production
costs and do their accounting before starting the campaign.
The policy of economic and social sustainability is also accompanied by respect
for the environment. This is because the European lemon has positioned itself as
one of the great allies in the fight against climate change, by capturing
360,000 net tons of CO2 per year , a figure equivalent to the pollution caused
by some 148,000 diesel cars traveling around 20,000 km. Likewise, it is a
reference in the use of water , since it has managed to increase productivity on
farms by 274%, obtaining higher production without increasing the amount of
water used per hectare.
Nutritional properties
In addition, lemon has a wide range of properties and nutritional benefits , as
it is a natural food, fat-free and perfect for a healthy lifestyle . It is also
an important source of vitamin C , a nutrient that contributes to normal
collagen formation, the regeneration of the reduced form of vitamin E, reduces
fatigue and optimizes iron absorption; attributes highly appreciated by health
professionals .
These characteristics of the lemon with European origin are disseminated by
AILIMPO in the information campaign Welcome to the Lemon Age , with the support
of the European Union, with the aim of promoting its consumption among the new
generations of U.S. and Canadian consumers; and that they value and appreciate
more differentiating properties, for example, its quality, freshness,
sustainability, traceability and food safety compared to non-EU lemons.
About AILIMPO A
ILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional, based in Murcia, officially recognized by
the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and the European
Commission, which represents the economic interests of producers, cooperatives,
exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector in which Spain is
the world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as a processing country, with
an annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating 20,000 direct jobs and
transferring more than 250 million euros to ancillary industries.
More information at www.thelemonage.com
