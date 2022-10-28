checkAd

Citrus season begins in the northern hemisphere the "King of Lemons" returns to the markets (FOTO)

Madrid (ots) -

- With the arrival of autumn in the northern hemisphere, the citrus harvest
campaign begins, where the lemon is becoming more and more important due to
the increase of its consumption
- European lemon has become the "King of Lemons," since 2 out of every 10 lemons
produced in the world come from the European Union, whose seal is synonymous
with quality

Lemon is in fashion. According to the United States Department of Agriculture
(USDA), its production worldwide reached 9,749,000 tons throughout the 2021/22
season, 6.5% more than the harvest obtained the previous year. Therefore, the
growth of this citrus fruit, which averaged around 5,700,000 tons from 2010 to
2018, is consolidated. Much of the increase comes from the European Union, the
largest producer of this fruit, as fresh, and second in the world ranking of
processors, situation that makes the European lemon the "King of lemons."

Specifically, lemon from Europe achieved a share of more than 16% of world lemon
production during the 2021/22 season, with a total of 1,571,000 tons, according
to the USDA. This product is well known in Canada, as it was the third largest
importer of fresh European lemons in 2021 (8,753 tons), behind only to the
United Kingdom and Switzerland. In addition, that same year, Canadian imports of
European lemons increased by 17% compared to 2020.

Spain, which begins the campaign in autumn, is the leading producer of lemon in
Europe, with an average of about 1,000,000 tons. This outlook has also allowed
it to take the lead in the cultivation of organic lemon , exceeding 210,000 tons
this last season.

Much more than data

However, the lemon produced in the European Union is much more than just data.
Behind this golden-colored fruit there is a policy of economic and social
sustainability that, led by the Interprofessional Association of Lemon and
Grapefruit of Spain (AILIMPO), has been implemented through standard contracts,
a very effective instrument with which it has managed to set fairer prices for
the entire lemon production chain . In fact, the entity has made a new tool
available to producers on its website so that they can calculate production
costs and do their accounting before starting the campaign.

The policy of economic and social sustainability is also accompanied by respect
for the environment. This is because the European lemon has positioned itself as
one of the great allies in the fight against climate change, by capturing
360,000 net tons of CO2 per year , a figure equivalent to the pollution caused
by some 148,000 diesel cars traveling around 20,000 km. Likewise, it is a
reference in the use of water , since it has managed to increase productivity on
farms by 274%, obtaining higher production without increasing the amount of
water used per hectare.

Nutritional properties

In addition, lemon has a wide range of properties and nutritional benefits , as
it is a natural food, fat-free and perfect for a healthy lifestyle . It is also
an important source of vitamin C , a nutrient that contributes to normal
collagen formation, the regeneration of the reduced form of vitamin E, reduces
fatigue and optimizes iron absorption; attributes highly appreciated by health
professionals .

These characteristics of the lemon with European origin are disseminated by
AILIMPO in the information campaign Welcome to the Lemon Age , with the support
of the European Union, with the aim of promoting its consumption among the new
generations of U.S. and Canadian consumers; and that they value and appreciate
more differentiating properties, for example, its quality, freshness,
sustainability, traceability and food safety compared to non-EU lemons.

About AILIMPO A

ILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional, based in Murcia, officially recognized by
the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and the European
Commission, which represents the economic interests of producers, cooperatives,
exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector in which Spain is
the world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as a processing country, with
an annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating 20,000 direct jobs and
transferring more than 250 million euros to ancillary industries.

More information at www.thelemonage.com

Press Contact:

Luis de la Osada ( mailto:luis.osada@thetacticsgroup.com)

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152034/5356594
OTS: Lemon from Spain



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  13   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Citrus season begins in the northern hemisphere the "King of Lemons" returns to the markets (FOTO) - With the arrival of autumn in the northern hemisphere, the citrus harvest campaign begins, where the lemon is becoming more and more important due to the increase of its consumption - European lemon has become the "King of Lemons," since 2 out …

Nachrichten des Autors

Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
548 Leser
Integrated voice collaboration, best-in-class compliant communication and the power of connectivity ...
146 Leser
Sage unterstützt KMUs auf ihrem Weg zur Klimaneutralität / Akquisition von Spherics, um ...
131 Leser
Chancen verpasst? / Mehr als drei Viertel der IT-Manager in Deutschland wollen Energiekosten ...
127 Leser
Mondelez International investiert insgesamt 1 Milliarde US-Dollar in Nachhaltigkeitsprogramm Cocoa ...
111 Leser
Markteintritt in Indien: CHG-MERIDIAN übernimmt OPC Asset Solutions
107 Leser
Nachhaltige Ernährung mit intelligenten Farmstrukturen / Strategische Partnerschaft von KRONE ...
106 Leser
Bruttoinlandsprodukt im 3. Quartal 2022 um 0,3 % höher als im Vorquartal / Wirtschaftsleistung ...
100 Leser
BVR-Präsidentin Kolak: EZB-Zinserhöhung richtig, weitere Normalisierung dringend nötig
94 Leser
UmweltBank passt Prognose für das laufende Geschäftsjahr 2022 an (FOTO)
91 Leser
Zukunftsfaktor Mitarbeiterzufriedenheit - Globus Baumärkte sind als Arbeitgeber sehr beliebt ...
565 Leser
Von der Royal Commission for AlUla unterstützte Forschung liefert neue Erkenntnisse über ...
549 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
548 Leser
49 Verkehrstote mehr im August 2022 als im Vorjahresmonat / Zahl der Verletzten um 10 % ...
442 Leser
Fractus verklagt ADT und Vivint wegen Patentverletzung
416 Leser
COMIENZA LA EXPANSIÓN: CIRCULA ENTRA EN EL MERCADO ESPAÑOL
379 Leser
Nachwuchstalente gesucht: Rutronik lädt Berufseinsteiger zu Firmenkontaktmessen und Afterwork-Events
331 Leser
Fleischskandal bei Lidl / Recherchen belegen Tierquälerei für Hühnerfleisch von Lidl
306 Leser
Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung: Kommende Beitragserhöhung wird nicht mitgeteilt
280 Leser
Mehr Zeit für Patienten und Fortbildung: Hier finden Ärzte und Pflegekräfte Deutschlands beste Jobs in Krankenhäusern
268 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2420 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2173 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1957 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1535 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1286 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1269 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1071 Leser
"BDU-Befragung zum Fachkräftemangel: " Ältere Mitarbeitende werden nur zögerlich eingestellt
1034 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2420 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2384 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2335 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2173 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
1957 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1808 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1782 Leser