- With the arrival of autumn in the northern hemisphere, the citrus harvest

campaign begins, where the lemon is becoming more and more important due to

the increase of its consumption

- European lemon has become the "King of Lemons," since 2 out of every 10 lemons

produced in the world come from the European Union, whose seal is synonymous

with quality



Lemon is in fashion. According to the United States Department of Agriculture

(USDA), its production worldwide reached 9,749,000 tons throughout the 2021/22

season, 6.5% more than the harvest obtained the previous year. Therefore, the

growth of this citrus fruit, which averaged around 5,700,000 tons from 2010 to

2018, is consolidated. Much of the increase comes from the European Union, the

largest producer of this fruit, as fresh, and second in the world ranking of

processors, situation that makes the European lemon the "King of lemons."





Specifically, lemon from Europe achieved a share of more than 16% of world lemonproduction during the 2021/22 season, with a total of 1,571,000 tons, accordingto the USDA. This product is well known in Canada, as it was the third largestimporter of fresh European lemons in 2021 (8,753 tons), behind only to theUnited Kingdom and Switzerland. In addition, that same year, Canadian imports ofEuropean lemons increased by 17% compared to 2020.Spain, which begins the campaign in autumn, is the leading producer of lemon inEurope, with an average of about 1,000,000 tons. This outlook has also allowedit to take the lead in the cultivation of organic lemon , exceeding 210,000 tonsthis last season.Much more than dataHowever, the lemon produced in the European Union is much more than just data.Behind this golden-colored fruit there is a policy of economic and socialsustainability that, led by the Interprofessional Association of Lemon andGrapefruit of Spain (AILIMPO), has been implemented through standard contracts,a very effective instrument with which it has managed to set fairer prices forthe entire lemon production chain . In fact, the entity has made a new toolavailable to producers on its website so that they can calculate productioncosts and do their accounting before starting the campaign.The policy of economic and social sustainability is also accompanied by respectfor the environment. This is because the European lemon has positioned itself asone of the great allies in the fight against climate change, by capturing360,000 net tons of CO2 per year , a figure equivalent to the pollution causedby some 148,000 diesel cars traveling around 20,000 km. Likewise, it is areference in the use of water , since it has managed to increase productivity onfarms by 274%, obtaining higher production without increasing the amount ofwater used per hectare.Nutritional propertiesIn addition, lemon has a wide range of properties and nutritional benefits , asit is a natural food, fat-free and perfect for a healthy lifestyle . It is alsoan important source of vitamin C , a nutrient that contributes to normalcollagen formation, the regeneration of the reduced form of vitamin E, reducesfatigue and optimizes iron absorption; attributes highly appreciated by healthprofessionals .These characteristics of the lemon with European origin are disseminated byAILIMPO in the information campaign Welcome to the Lemon Age , with the supportof the European Union, with the aim of promoting its consumption among the newgenerations of U.S. and Canadian consumers; and that they value and appreciatemore differentiating properties, for example, its quality, freshness,sustainability, traceability and food safety compared to non-EU lemons.About AILIMPO AILIMPO is a Spanish interprofessional, based in Murcia, officially recognized bythe Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Spain and the EuropeanCommission, which represents the economic interests of producers, cooperatives,exporters and the industry of lemon and grapefruit. A sector in which Spain isthe world leader in fresh exports and ranks second as a processing country, withan annual turnover of 700 million euros, generating 20,000 direct jobs andtransferring more than 250 million euros to ancillary industries.