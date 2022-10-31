Graz (ots) - Energie Steiermark once again proves its green pioneering role in

With 93 points, Energie Steiermark once again achieves a top ranking in theGRESB sustainability rating. Energie Steiermark has already been taking part inthe annual GRESB rating since 2019 and has since been improving continuously.This year, the leading Styrian company achieved 93 out of 100 possible pointsand therefore significantly exceeded the number of points in previous years(2021: 89, 2020: 85). With this score, the company is ranked 9th among allcomparable companies in its peer group.Energie Steiermark has already been pursuing a green and sustainable companyorientation for many years. The positive result confirms the focussed corporatedevelopment towards a green future."As a leading Styrian company, we have for many years been making an active andconsistent contribution to a sustainable energy sector, a climate-friendlyfuture and a liveable Styria. To this end, Energie Steiermark forges strong,preferably regional partnerships in order to jointly address the wide-rangingchallenges presented by the energy transformation. The top result in this year'sGRESB rating confirms our focussed approach and motivates the whole EnergieSteiermark team to do their utmost for a green future," the executive duoChristian Purrer and Martin Graf explain .Rating results in detailIn the areas of corporate management, energy, climate friendliness, biodiversity& living environment, health & job security and customer focus, EnergieSteiermark once again achieves a top rating of 100 percent. Compared to its peergroup, the company achieves a better rating in nearly all criteria, whichunderlines its pioneering role in the green energy sector.About Energie Steiermark AG:Energie Steiermark is among the largest energy and infrastructure companies inAustria based in Graz. The company is involved in the areas of electricity,natural gas, heating and e-mobility and services around 600,000 customers athome and abroad with around 1940 employees. In terms of generation, EnergieSteiermark AG focuses exclusively on renewable energy from water, wind, sun andbiomass. The state of Styria is the majority shareholder. In the year 2021,Energie Steiermark achieved a turnover of 1.8 billion euros.Inquiries:Mag. (FH) Urs Harnik-LaurisLeiter Konzern-Kommunikation / Head of Corporate CommunicationsEnergie Steiermark AGLeonhardgürtel 108010 GrazAustriaTel.: +43-316-9000-5926Mobile: +43-664-1801780Mail: mailto:urs.harnik@e-steiermark.comHomepage: http://www.e-steiermark.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121432/5357594OTS: Energie Steiermark AG