Top result Energie Steiermark once again raises its overall points score in the worldwide GRESB sustainability rating

Graz (ots) - Energie Steiermark once again proves its green pioneering role in
the field of climate-friendly energy management

Top ratings in the areas of corporate management, energy, climate friendliness,
biodiversity & living environment, health & job security and customer focus

Energie Steiermark again achieves a clear improvement, already for the third
time in a row, in the overall evaluation of the international GRESB
sustainability rating. Last year's result was improved significantly from 89 to
93 out of 100 possible points.Energie Steiermark is therefore among the top 10
European energy companies in terms of sustainability ranking.

With 93 points, Energie Steiermark once again achieves a top ranking in the
GRESB sustainability rating. Energie Steiermark has already been taking part in
the annual GRESB rating since 2019 and has since been improving continuously.
This year, the leading Styrian company achieved 93 out of 100 possible points
and therefore significantly exceeded the number of points in previous years
(2021: 89, 2020: 85). With this score, the company is ranked 9th among all
comparable companies in its peer group.

Energie Steiermark has already been pursuing a green and sustainable company
orientation for many years. The positive result confirms the focussed corporate
development towards a green future.

"As a leading Styrian company, we have for many years been making an active and
consistent contribution to a sustainable energy sector, a climate-friendly
future and a liveable Styria. To this end, Energie Steiermark forges strong,
preferably regional partnerships in order to jointly address the wide-ranging
challenges presented by the energy transformation. The top result in this year's
GRESB rating confirms our focussed approach and motivates the whole Energie
Steiermark team to do their utmost for a green future," the executive duo
Christian Purrer and Martin Graf explain .

Rating results in detail

In the areas of corporate management, energy, climate friendliness, biodiversity
& living environment, health & job security and customer focus, Energie
Steiermark once again achieves a top rating of 100 percent. Compared to its peer
group, the company achieves a better rating in nearly all criteria, which
underlines its pioneering role in the green energy sector.

About Energie Steiermark AG:

Energie Steiermark is among the largest energy and infrastructure companies in
Austria based in Graz. The company is involved in the areas of electricity,
natural gas, heating and e-mobility and services around 600,000 customers at
home and abroad with around 1940 employees. In terms of generation, Energie
Steiermark AG focuses exclusively on renewable energy from water, wind, sun and
biomass. The state of Styria is the majority shareholder. In the year 2021,
Energie Steiermark achieved a turnover of 1.8 billion euros.

Inquiries:

Mag. (FH) Urs Harnik-Lauris
Leiter Konzern-Kommunikation / Head of Corporate Communications

Energie Steiermark AG
Leonhardgürtel 10
8010 Graz
Austria

Tel.: +43-316-9000-5926
Mobile: +43-664-1801780

Mail: mailto:urs.harnik@e-steiermark.com
Homepage: http://www.e-steiermark.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/121432/5357594
OTS: Energie Steiermark AG



