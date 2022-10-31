Rohde & Schwarz closes fiscal year successfully despite global uncertainty
Munich (ots) - The Rohde & Schwarz technology company ends a successful
2021/2022 fiscal year with increased revenue and strong order intake. The
strategic focus on communications, information and security has enabled the
company to remain resilient in the face of global uncertainty. The high-tech
solutions from its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks &
Cybersecurity Divisions enable industry and government customers to ensure their
technological and digital sovereignty.
The 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June) was characterized by diverging trends.
Revenue increased to EUR 2.53 billion. The positive operating results were in
line with expectations. At EUR 2.84 billion, order intake was significantly
higher than in the previous year. On June 30, 2022, the company had around
13,000 employees.
The excellent order intake shows that Rohde & Schwarz is well positioned in its
markets. Each of the company's three divisions achieved double-digit growth.
However, the conversion of orders into billable sales was impeded by the tight
supply chain situation. The company's high degree of vertical integration, with
plants in Germany, Czech Republic, Singapore and Malaysia, bolstered its
stability.
Innovative test and measurement solutions for future technologies
With its T&M solutions, Rohde & Schwarz provides the foundation for
technological advances in growth markets such as wireless communications,
automotive, quantum computing and aerospace & defense. This led to strong demand
for high-performance wireless testers, signal generators, spectrum analyzers and
oscilloscopes.
Mobile communications is driven in particular by the worldwide rollout of 5G
networks and the greater availability of 5G-enabled devices. Meanwhile, the 6G
standard is on the horizon. Rohde & Schwarz is supporting fundamental 6G
research up into the subterahertz range. The automotive market is also defined
by widespread technological advances. The focus is on connectivity and
communications, i.e. vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. With a newly
launched radar test system, the company has established itself as a
technological leader in this application field. For the automotive industry,
this is a decisive step toward making the vision of autonomous driving a
reality.
Security scanners to protect public and private spaces
Rohde & Schwarz security scanners help improve security at events, airports and
companies. The R&S® QPS201 security scanner was officially placed on the
Qualified Products List of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA),
taking an important step toward deployment at US airports and other TSA security
screening facilities. The scanner now has good prospects in the US market in
