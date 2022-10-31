Rohde & Schwarz closes fiscal year successfully despite global uncertainty

Munich (ots) - The Rohde & Schwarz technology company ends a successful

2021/2022 fiscal year with increased revenue and strong order intake. The

strategic focus on communications, information and security has enabled the

company to remain resilient in the face of global uncertainty. The high-tech

solutions from its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks &

Cybersecurity Divisions enable industry and government customers to ensure their

technological and digital sovereignty.



The 2021/2022 fiscal year (July to June) was characterized by diverging trends.

Revenue increased to EUR 2.53 billion. The positive operating results were in

line with expectations. At EUR 2.84 billion, order intake was significantly

higher than in the previous year. On June 30, 2022, the company had around

13,000 employees.





The excellent order intake shows that Rohde & Schwarz is well positioned in itsmarkets. Each of the company's three divisions achieved double-digit growth.However, the conversion of orders into billable sales was impeded by the tightsupply chain situation. The company's high degree of vertical integration, withplants in Germany, Czech Republic, Singapore and Malaysia, bolstered itsstability.Innovative test and measurement solutions for future technologiesWith its T&M solutions, Rohde & Schwarz provides the foundation fortechnological advances in growth markets such as wireless communications,automotive, quantum computing and aerospace & defense. This led to strong demandfor high-performance wireless testers, signal generators, spectrum analyzers andoscilloscopes.Mobile communications is driven in particular by the worldwide rollout of 5Gnetworks and the greater availability of 5G-enabled devices. Meanwhile, the 6Gstandard is on the horizon. Rohde & Schwarz is supporting fundamental 6Gresearch up into the subterahertz range. The automotive market is also definedby widespread technological advances. The focus is on connectivity andcommunications, i.e. vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology. With a newlylaunched radar test system, the company has established itself as atechnological leader in this application field. For the automotive industry,this is a decisive step toward making the vision of autonomous driving areality.Security scanners to protect public and private spacesRohde & Schwarz security scanners help improve security at events, airports andcompanies. The R&S® QPS201 security scanner was officially placed on theQualified Products List of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA),taking an important step toward deployment at US airports and other TSA securityscreening facilities. The scanner now has good prospects in the US market in