Reliance to Enhance Fire Retardant and Sustainable Properties of Recron® FS Using FRX Innovations' Nofia® Technology

Boston, MA (ots) - --News Direct--



FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) (FSE:W2A) ("FRX" or the "Company"), a leader in

eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, is pleased to announce that Reliance

Industries Limited (RIL), the world's largest producer of polyester staple

fibers and filament yarns[1], will use FRX Innovations' Nofia®, technology to

enhance the sustainable edge of its well established Recron FS, fire-resistant

polyester.



Nofia's unique polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry helps make Recron FS more

sustainable and technically superior for polyester textile applications. Nofia

additives are certified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 for textile applications and

other sustainability certifications such as ChemForward, Green Screen and TCO

accrediting that the technology meets these global standards of safety and

sustainability.





Mr. Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head - Polyester Business, RIL said, "Recron FS ismanufactured at state-of-the-art facilities, having one of the mostenvironment-friendly conditions and is a part of the responsible care productsoffering from RIL. We are very proud in bolstering Recron FS on safety andtechnical parameters with FRX's Nofia technology. We are committed to deliverexceptional fire safety without compromising health, environment, andaesthetics."Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations commented that, "We are very proud to havebeen selected by the world's largest polyester fiber and filament yarn producer.For years now, consumer interest in sustainability has been steadily increasing.It is rewarding to see Nofia being deployed in such high visibility consumerproducts. With ever increasing pressure to deliver sustainable products to themarket, we believe that FRX Innovations is well positioned to grow withsustainably minded customers around the world such as Reliance."As the world is coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic impact, sustainable textileshave seen a resurgence in demand as many leading textile companies are embeddingtheir environmental and social responsibility goals as a part of their postCovid-19 growth strategy. To meet the goals of a circular economy (including the3Rs of the waste hierarchy: reduce, recycle, and reuse), textile manufacturersare relying on innovative technologies, such as FRX's Nofia that enablesustainable products. The global textile flame retardants market size was valuedat USD 519.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annualgrowth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.[2]