Reliance to Enhance Fire Retardant and Sustainable Properties of Recron® FS Using FRX Innovations' Nofia® Technology
FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) (FSE:W2A) ("FRX" or the "Company"), a leader in
eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, is pleased to announce that Reliance
Industries Limited (RIL), the world's largest producer of polyester staple
fibers and filament yarns[1], will use FRX Innovations' Nofia®, technology to
enhance the sustainable edge of its well established Recron FS, fire-resistant
polyester.
Nofia's unique polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry helps make Recron FS more
sustainable and technically superior for polyester textile applications. Nofia
additives are certified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 for textile applications and
other sustainability certifications such as ChemForward, Green Screen and TCO
accrediting that the technology meets these global standards of safety and
sustainability.
Mr. Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head - Polyester Business, RIL said, "Recron FS is
manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities, having one of the most
environment-friendly conditions and is a part of the responsible care products
offering from RIL. We are very proud in bolstering Recron FS on safety and
technical parameters with FRX's Nofia technology. We are committed to deliver
exceptional fire safety without compromising health, environment, and
aesthetics."
Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations commented that, "We are very proud to have
been selected by the world's largest polyester fiber and filament yarn producer.
For years now, consumer interest in sustainability has been steadily increasing.
It is rewarding to see Nofia being deployed in such high visibility consumer
products. With ever increasing pressure to deliver sustainable products to the
market, we believe that FRX Innovations is well positioned to grow with
sustainably minded customers around the world such as Reliance."
As the world is coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic impact, sustainable textiles
have seen a resurgence in demand as many leading textile companies are embedding
their environmental and social responsibility goals as a part of their post
Covid-19 growth strategy. To meet the goals of a circular economy (including the
3Rs of the waste hierarchy: reduce, recycle, and reuse), textile manufacturers
are relying on innovative technologies, such as FRX's Nofia that enable
sustainable products. The global textile flame retardants market size was valued
at USD 519.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.[2]
