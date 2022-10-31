checkAd

Reliance to Enhance Fire Retardant and Sustainable Properties of Recron® FS Using FRX Innovations' Nofia® Technology

Boston, MA (ots) - --News Direct--

FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) (FSE:W2A) ("FRX" or the "Company"), a leader in
eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, is pleased to announce that Reliance
Industries Limited (RIL), the world's largest producer of polyester staple
fibers and filament yarns[1], will use FRX Innovations' Nofia®, technology to
enhance the sustainable edge of its well established Recron FS, fire-resistant
polyester.

Nofia's unique polymeric phosphorus-based chemistry helps make Recron FS more
sustainable and technically superior for polyester textile applications. Nofia
additives are certified by OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 for textile applications and
other sustainability certifications such as ChemForward, Green Screen and TCO
accrediting that the technology meets these global standards of safety and
sustainability.

Mr. Hemant D. Sharma, Sector Head - Polyester Business, RIL said, "Recron FS is
manufactured at state-of-the-art facilities, having one of the most
environment-friendly conditions and is a part of the responsible care products
offering from RIL. We are very proud in bolstering Recron FS on safety and
technical parameters with FRX's Nofia technology. We are committed to deliver
exceptional fire safety without compromising health, environment, and
aesthetics."

Marc Lebel, CEO of FRX Innovations commented that, "We are very proud to have
been selected by the world's largest polyester fiber and filament yarn producer.
For years now, consumer interest in sustainability has been steadily increasing.
It is rewarding to see Nofia being deployed in such high visibility consumer
products. With ever increasing pressure to deliver sustainable products to the
market, we believe that FRX Innovations is well positioned to grow with
sustainably minded customers around the world such as Reliance."

As the world is coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic impact, sustainable textiles
have seen a resurgence in demand as many leading textile companies are embedding
their environmental and social responsibility goals as a part of their post
Covid-19 growth strategy. To meet the goals of a circular economy (including the
3Rs of the waste hierarchy: reduce, recycle, and reuse), textile manufacturers
are relying on innovative technologies, such as FRX's Nofia that enable
sustainable products. The global textile flame retardants market size was valued
at USD 519.5 million in 2021 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6% from 2022 to 2030.[2]
Seite 1 von 4


Diskussion: Petrobras - wer ist dabei?

Diskussion: Oragenics - die grüne Pille für das Depot...


0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  25   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Reliance to Enhance Fire Retardant and Sustainable Properties of Recron® FS Using FRX Innovations' Nofia® Technology -News Direct- FRX Innovations (TSXV:FRXI) (FSE:W2A) ("FRX" or the "Company"), a leader in eco-friendly flame retardant solutions, is pleased to announce that Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the world's largest producer of polyester staple …

Nachrichten des Autors

Der Fachkräftemangel wird sich noch verstärken. Wenn das nicht zum Absturz der deutschen ...
131 Leser
bauma 2022 manifestiert Innovationsfähigkeit der Branche und übertrifft Erwartungen
105 Leser
Smart Factory Kunshan und Tencent Cloud unterzeichnen Absichtserklärung zur Unterstützung ...
63 Leser
Festgeld lukrativer als Sondertilgung bei Baufinanzierung (FOTO)
54 Leser
Gaspreise für Haushalte im 1. Halbjahr 2022 um 17,7 % gestiegen
54 Leser
Russell Reynolds eröffnet neues Büro in Berlin - Mark Klimmek wechselt von Egon Zehnder ...
53 Leser
Große Sorgen um die Anschlussfinanzierung für die eigene Immobilie/ Umfrage zur ...
52 Leser
6,6 % weniger Gründungen größerer Betriebe von Januar bis August 2022
36 Leser
Einzelhandelsumsatz im September 2022 um 0,9 % höher als im Vormonat / Tankstellen-Umsatz geht ...
36 Leser
Top result: Energie Steiermark once again raises its overall points score in the worldwide GRESB sustainability ...
33 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
596 Leser
Zukunftsfaktor Mitarbeiterzufriedenheit - Globus Baumärkte sind als Arbeitgeber sehr beliebt ...
569 Leser
PwC-Umfrage: Auswirkungen hoher Mieten und Immobilienpreise auf den Fachkräftemarkt im Großraum ...
402 Leser
Fleischskandal bei Lidl / Recherchen belegen Tierquälerei für Hühnerfleisch von Lidl
316 Leser
nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
305 Leser
Headhunter in 2 Minuten überzeugen: Das sind die Schlüsselfaktoren für ein erfolgreiches Bewerbungsgespräch (FOTO)
250 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
245 Leser
Di Fabio-Gutachten zu gesundheitsbezogenen Werbeaussagen: Dringender Handlungsbedarf! (FOTO)
225 Leser
Die Eröffnungszeremonie und der Begegnungssalon von "Einblick in die chinesische Kultur - ...
221 Leser
Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im August 2022: -6,0 % zum Vormonat / Auftragseingänge von Januar bis August 2022 real um 5,2 % niedriger als ...
219 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2424 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2186 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2007 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1535 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1305 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1296 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1074 Leser
Jan Thöndl mischt mit algorithmus-basiertem Investmentfonds den Anlagemarkt auf
1010 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2442 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2424 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2357 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2186 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2007 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1808 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1794 Leser