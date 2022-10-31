checkAd

MIGAL's Advanced AI Quadruples Cucumber Postharvest Life

Qiryat Shmona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Laboratory results confirm that "smart," algorithmically-guided sequencing and
combinations of produce treatments can dramatically extend postharvest life
- Next horizon: developing algorithms to optimize the effectivity and efficiency
of Vertical Agriculture techniques

The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL), a regional mega-R&D center
supported by Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology, today announced that
its researchers have more than quadrupled the postharvest life of cucumbers -
from two to nine weeks - using a "smart" sequential treatment protocol suggested
by its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithms.

The study, "Algorithmically-guided postharvest protocols by experimental
combinatorial optimization,"[1] was carried out over 18 months by MIGAL's
Postharvest Innovation Center under the leadership of Prof. Ofer Shir
(https://www.migal.org.il/en/Ofer-Shir) , an Associate Professor of Computer
Science at MIGAL and Tel-Hai College, and Dr. Dan Gamrasni
(https://www.migal.org.il/en/dr-dan-gamrasni) , Postharvest Research Associate
at MIGAL and Tel-Hai College.

"It remains shocking to know that a full third of the produce grown today
continues to be wasted, even as farmers intensify their struggle to increase
yields in the face of climate change and urbanization," commented Dr. Gamrasni.
"The aim of our research is to help reduce waste across the global food supply
chain while enhancing the efficiency of existing agricultural processes and
resources."

Prof. Shir continued, "In launching this project, we hypothesized that a
'smart', algorithmically-guided combination and sequencing of existing produce
treatments could multiply their preservation effect, significantly extending
fruit and vegetable shelf-life after harvest. However, the results we achieved
were much better than we had expected: our protocols more than quadrupled the
shelf-life of cucumbers, keeping them fresh for a full nine weeks."

The MIGAL team's algorithms used an AI system to investigate the combinatorial
search-space of postharvest cucumber treatment models, learning the fruit's
response to variations in timings, ordering, and activation levels of certain
operations. At the end of the process, a single multi-stage treatment protocol
was selected for testing in MIGAL's fields and laboratories.

The product selected for the experiment was the cucumber, a sensitive fruit with
a high wastage rate due to its average postharvest storage lifespan of less than
two weeks. Immediately after harvest, the fresh cucumbers were transported to
