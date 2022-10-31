MIGAL's Advanced AI Quadruples Cucumber Postharvest Life

Qiryat Shmona, Israel (ots/PRNewswire) -



- Laboratory results confirm that "smart," algorithmically-guided sequencing and

combinations of produce treatments can dramatically extend postharvest life

- Next horizon: developing algorithms to optimize the effectivity and efficiency

of Vertical Agriculture techniques



The MIGAL Galilee Research Institute (MIGAL), a regional mega-R&D center

supported by Israel's Ministry of Science and Technology, today announced that

its researchers have more than quadrupled the postharvest life of cucumbers -

from two to nine weeks - using a "smart" sequential treatment protocol suggested

by its innovative AI (Artificial Intelligence)-based algorithms.





The study, "Algorithmically-guided postharvest protocols by experimentalcombinatorial optimization,"[1] was carried out over 18 months by MIGAL'sPostharvest Innovation Center under the leadership of Prof. Ofer Shir(https://www.migal.org.il/en/Ofer-Shir) , an Associate Professor of ComputerScience at MIGAL and Tel-Hai College, and Dr. Dan Gamrasni(https://www.migal.org.il/en/dr-dan-gamrasni) , Postharvest Research Associateat MIGAL and Tel-Hai College."It remains shocking to know that a full third of the produce grown todaycontinues to be wasted, even as farmers intensify their struggle to increaseyields in the face of climate change and urbanization," commented Dr. Gamrasni."The aim of our research is to help reduce waste across the global food supplychain while enhancing the efficiency of existing agricultural processes andresources."Prof. Shir continued, "In launching this project, we hypothesized that a'smart', algorithmically-guided combination and sequencing of existing producetreatments could multiply their preservation effect, significantly extendingfruit and vegetable shelf-life after harvest. However, the results we achievedwere much better than we had expected: our protocols more than quadrupled theshelf-life of cucumbers, keeping them fresh for a full nine weeks."The MIGAL team's algorithms used an AI system to investigate the combinatorialsearch-space of postharvest cucumber treatment models, learning the fruit'sresponse to variations in timings, ordering, and activation levels of certainoperations. At the end of the process, a single multi-stage treatment protocolwas selected for testing in MIGAL's fields and laboratories.The product selected for the experiment was the cucumber, a sensitive fruit witha high wastage rate due to its average postharvest storage lifespan of less thantwo weeks. Immediately after harvest, the fresh cucumbers were transported to