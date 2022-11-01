Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill Vial Platform

Düsseldorf, Germany / Piombino Dese, Italy (ots) - Gerresheimer AG, a leadingglobal provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma,biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global providerof drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to thepharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, announced today atCPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU)vial platform, EZ-fill Smart(TM), a solution designed to improve drug packagingquality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times forcustomers.The companies have implemented process and product changes that can offersubstantial improvements for customers. The EZ-fill Smart(TM) platform leveragesincreased automation throughout the manufacturing process to increaseproductivity and reduce human errors. The optimized platform features noglass-to-glass and no glass-to-metal contact, which improves quality andintegrity of the vials throughout the product life cycle. The companies haveredesigned the secondary packaging, which can yield a significant reduction ofparticle risks during customers' operations, delivering improved quality.The new EZ-fill Smart(TM) now offers the market a sterilization method that ismore environmentally friendly compared to traditional Ethylene Oxide (EtO)sterilization, and that is an alternative sterilization method that can resultin improved safety. Intended to be suited for primary packaging solutions in usewith highly sensitive drugs, it also incorporates guidelines given by regulatorybodies supporting the current direction to replace EtO sterilization.EZ-fill Smart(TM) with Nest & Tub configuration, including process and productoptimization, is expected to be available for the commercial phase during thefirst half of 2024. By mid-2023 the new solution is expected to be available tocustomers for initial validation. EZ-fill Smart(TM) with tray configuration forhigh volume, is expected to be available on the market during the first half of2024.https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-newsFor more information, visit http://www.gerresheimer.com orhttp://www.stevanatogroup.comContact Press Gerresheimer AG:Ueli UtzingerGroup Senior Director Communication & MarketingT +49 211 6181-250mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5358522OTS: Gerresheimer AGISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

