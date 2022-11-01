checkAd

Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill Vial Platform

Düsseldorf, Germany / Piombino Dese, Italy (ots) - Gerresheimer AG, a leading
global provider of healthcare & beauty and drug delivery systems for pharma,
biotech and cosmetics and Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a global provider
of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the
pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, announced today at
CPhl Worldwide the official launch of a new and innovative ready-to-use (RTU)
vial platform, EZ-fill Smart(TM), a solution designed to improve drug packaging
quality, reduce total cost of ownership (TCO), and shorten lead times for
customers.

The companies have implemented process and product changes that can offer
substantial improvements for customers. The EZ-fill Smart(TM) platform leverages
increased automation throughout the manufacturing process to increase
productivity and reduce human errors. The optimized platform features no
glass-to-glass and no glass-to-metal contact, which improves quality and
integrity of the vials throughout the product life cycle. The companies have
redesigned the secondary packaging, which can yield a significant reduction of
particle risks during customers' operations, delivering improved quality.

The new EZ-fill Smart(TM) now offers the market a sterilization method that is
more environmentally friendly compared to traditional Ethylene Oxide (EtO)
sterilization, and that is an alternative sterilization method that can result
in improved safety. Intended to be suited for primary packaging solutions in use
with highly sensitive drugs, it also incorporates guidelines given by regulatory
bodies supporting the current direction to replace EtO sterilization.

EZ-fill Smart(TM) with Nest & Tub configuration, including process and product
optimization, is expected to be available for the commercial phase during the
first half of 2024. By mid-2023 the new solution is expected to be available to
customers for initial validation. EZ-fill Smart(TM) with tray configuration for
high volume, is expected to be available on the market during the first half of
2024.

https://www.gerresheimer.com/en/company/newsroom/corporate-news

For more information, visit http://www.gerresheimer.com or
http://www.stevanatogroup.com

Contact Press Gerresheimer AG:

Ueli Utzinger
Group Senior Director Communication & Marketing
T +49 211 6181-250
mailto:ueli.utzinger@gerresheimer.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9072/5358522
OTS: Gerresheimer AG
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

