VectorBuilder raised $57 million for gene delivery R&D (FOTO)

Chicago, IL (ots) - VectorBuilder Inc. - a global leader in gene delivery
technologies - recently announced the completion of $57 million funding, which
was co-led by Legend Capital. The fund will support the construction of
VectorBuilder's new Gene Delivery Research and Manufacturing Campus, and further
boost the company's R&D capabilities and global business presence.

VectorBuilder was initially established in 2014 to commercialize its novel
e-commerce platform that enabled researchers to design and order custom vectors
online. This award-winning platform quickly gained popularity and propelled
VectorBuilder to grow at an explosive pace in the ensuing years. Now
VectorBuilder has become a leading provider of gene delivery solutions for both
basic research and genetic medicine, and offers a full spectrum of CRO, CDMO and
IP out-licensing services.

VectorBuilder operates as a multinational company with branches in North
America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Israel and Australia, and has over
50,000 customers from over 4,000 organizations in over 80 countries around the
world. VectorBuilder's CDMO products have entered IND in many countries and
received approval from the FDA and other regulatory authorities.

Dr. Bruce Lahn, Chief Scientist of VectorBuilder, commented: "The fund will
significantly speed up the construction of our 100,000 square meter Gene
Delivery Research and Manufacturing Campus that was launched in April this year.
It will also boost several major R&D projects we have undertaken such as the AAV
Superbank initiative. With this funding, we can go full throttle in developing
innovative gene delivery technologies that will make research more efficient,
and genetic medicine more effective and affordable."

About VectorBuilder Inc.

VectorBuilder is a global leader in gene delivery technologies. As a trusted
partner in thousands of labs and biotech/pharma companies around the world,
VectorBuilder is a one-stop shop for the design, development and optimization of
gene delivery solutions from basic research to clinical applications. Its
award-winning Vector Design Studio is a transformative innovation that allows
researchers to easily design and order custom vectors online, freeing them from
the tedious work of cloning and packaging vectors in the lab. The global company
boasts high-throughput vector production capacity, vast vector and component
inventories, one-on-one CRO solutions including advanced AAV capsid engineering
capabilities, and state-of-the-art GMP facilities. With leading R&D and CDMO
manufacturing capacity, the VectorBuilder team strives to provide the most
effective gene delivery solutions and develop new tools for life sciences
research and genetic medicine.

Contact:

VectorBuilder
VectorBuilder PR
+1 800-517-2189
mailto:outreach@vectorbuilder.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5358524
OTS: News Direct



