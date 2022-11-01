checkAd

Kazakhstan attracts major investment from global funds and international businesses

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Is now the time to invest in Kazakhstan? - A major new
report from The Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan finds strong and
growing interest from international investors and companies.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded here
(https://atameken.kz/uploads/content/files/Kazakhstan%20Report%202022_FINAL.pdf)
.

International investors Franklin Templeton, VPE Capital and Vedra Partners are
among a growing number of firms targeting Kazakhstan, according to a major new
report.

Economic and political reforms are helping transform sentiment towards
Kazakhstan - attracting prominent investors as well as businesses, with
satellite company OneWeb and US technology group Honeywell the latest companies
to commence operations in the country.

Is now the time to invest in Kazakhstan? A report from The Chamber of
International Commerce of Kazakhstan finds that a robust legal system -
including the rule of English Common Law in the Astana International Financial
Centre - as well as an industrial and business base diversifying beyond abundant
natural resources, underpinned by a young and well-educated population, are
making the country ever more investable.

The report quotes leading investors and global market specialists:

Marius Dan, Franklin Templeton, said : "An exciting investment opportunity
considering Kazakhstan's economic stability, abundant natural resources, strong
commodity market fundamentals and the political and economic reforms by
President Tokayev."

Roland Nash, VPE Capital, said: "It is a country with enormous potential driven
by international trade. Its unique geographical position makes it extremely well
placed to take full advantage of the rise of China/Asian trade but also the
rapidly growing European demand for the vital commodities Kazakhstan produces."

"Kazakhstan has always been at the forefront of change in the region, friendly
and open to foreign investments and has done exceptionally well at attracting
high profile investments from Europe, US, India and Korea amongst others which
have made it stand out amongst Central Asian peers."

Michel Danechi, Vedra Partners, said: "The macroeconomic fundamentals and the
recently announced reforms have definitely put the country on the right track
and created a strong basis for investing in Kazakhstan. We are very positive on
the proposed reforms but need to see them implemented and maintained for years
to come."

Ayuna Nechaeva, Head of Europe, the London Stock Exchange, said: "The investment
climate for Kazakhstan is improving and we look forward to higher levels of
primary and secondary market activity over the medium and longer term, as a
result."

Chris Weafer, Chief Executive Officer, Macro-Advisory said: "The reform
programme is capturing the attention of investors, with the trajectory for
attracting inward investment looking more positive."

The Report highlights Kazakhstan's geographical location - at the crossroads of
Eurasia - as a major advantage in building trade and attracting companies to
locate there.

The EU remains Kazakhstan's biggest trading partner. Last year EU imports from
Kazakhstan were $20.51 billion, according to the United Nations COMTRADE
database. There are also more than 4,000 companies with European connections
currently operating in Kazakhstan.

Since independence 31 years ago, international investors have injected more than
$380 billion into Kazakhstan's economy - 70 percent of the total investment flow
into the whole Central Asian region during that period. Foreign Direct
Investment in Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2022 reached $7.58 billion -
its highest level for a decade.

The Report concludes that leading global investors and businesses view
Kazakhstan as increasingly investable, as it spreads its wings economically
whilst, in parallel, entering a new phase of its political development.

A full copy of the report can be downloaded here
(https://atameken.kz/uploads/content/files/Kazakhstan%20Report%202022_FINAL.pdf)
.

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kazakhstan-att
racts-major-investment-from-global-funds-and-international-businesses-301663954.
html

Contact:

Kazakhstan_Chamber_Commerce@hudsonsandler.com or +44 (0) 207 796 4133

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166336/5358530
OTS: The Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Kazakhstan attracts major investment from global funds and international businesses Is now the time to invest in Kazakhstan? - A major new report from The Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan finds strong and growing interest from international investors and companies. A full copy of the report can be downloaded here …

Nachrichten des Autors

Große Sorgen um die Anschlussfinanzierung für die eigene Immobilie/ Umfrage zur ...
408 Leser
EpiVax arbeitet gemeinsam mit Intravacc und CEPI an einem Projekt zur Entwicklung eines ...
237 Leser
SKODA AUTO erzielt in herausforderndem Umfeld solides Q3-Ergebnis und stabile Umsatzrendite (FOTO)
217 Leser
Endlich eine Lösung für Preissteigerungen: Gesteigerte Einkaufspreise bei Bauherren geltend machen funktioniert; und jeder Handwerker sollte ...
211 Leser
ARAG gestaltet Manager-Rechtsschutz komplett neu / Umfassender Rechtsschutz für ...
194 Leser
Abschlussbericht der Gaskommission / Papierindustrie: Unternehmen erhalten wieder Perspektive
157 Leser
Claudia Lässig erhält Hessisschen Unternehmerinnenpreis (FOTO)
157 Leser
SPS 2022: Syntax zeigt Cloud-basierte Services für den digitalen Shopfloor
155 Leser
Santander und die Formel 1® geben die Gewinner der Santander X Global Challenge "Countdown ...
146 Leser
Rohde & Schwarz schließt Geschäftsjahr trotz globaler Unsicherheiten erfolgreich ab
140 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
604 Leser
PwC-Umfrage: Auswirkungen hoher Mieten und Immobilienpreise auf den Fachkräftemarkt im Großraum ...
499 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
413 Leser
Große Sorgen um die Anschlussfinanzierung für die eigene Immobilie/ Umfrage zur ...
408 Leser
Fleischskandal bei Lidl / Recherchen belegen Tierquälerei für Hühnerfleisch von Lidl
316 Leser
Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im August 2022: -6,0 % zum Vormonat / Auftragseingänge von Januar bis August 2022 real um 5,2 % niedriger als ...
310 Leser
nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
309 Leser
Di Fabio-Gutachten zu gesundheitsbezogenen Werbeaussagen: Dringender Handlungsbedarf! (FOTO)
293 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
285 Leser
Die Eröffnungszeremonie und der Begegnungssalon von "Einblick in die chinesische Kultur - ...
267 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2431 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1539 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1308 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1304 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1074 Leser
Jan Thöndl mischt mit algorithmus-basiertem Investmentfonds den Anlagemarkt auf
1010 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2536 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2431 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2364 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1808 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1804 Leser