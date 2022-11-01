Kazakhstan attracts major investment from global funds and international businesses

London (ots/PRNewswire) - Is now the time to invest in Kazakhstan? - A major new

International investors Franklin Templeton, VPE Capital and Vedra Partners areamong a growing number of firms targeting Kazakhstan, according to a major newreport.Economic and political reforms are helping transform sentiment towardsKazakhstan - attracting prominent investors as well as businesses, withsatellite company OneWeb and US technology group Honeywell the latest companiesto commence operations in the country.Is now the time to invest in Kazakhstan? A report from The Chamber ofInternational Commerce of Kazakhstan finds that a robust legal system -including the rule of English Common Law in the Astana International FinancialCentre - as well as an industrial and business base diversifying beyond abundantnatural resources, underpinned by a young and well-educated population, aremaking the country ever more investable.The report quotes leading investors and global market specialists:Marius Dan, Franklin Templeton, said : "An exciting investment opportunityconsidering Kazakhstan's economic stability, abundant natural resources, strongcommodity market fundamentals and the political and economic reforms byPresident Tokayev."Roland Nash, VPE Capital, said: "It is a country with enormous potential drivenby international trade. Its unique geographical position makes it extremely wellplaced to take full advantage of the rise of China/Asian trade but also therapidly growing European demand for the vital commodities Kazakhstan produces.""Kazakhstan has always been at the forefront of change in the region, friendlyand open to foreign investments and has done exceptionally well at attractinghigh profile investments from Europe, US, India and Korea amongst others whichhave made it stand out amongst Central Asian peers."Michel Danechi, Vedra Partners, said: "The macroeconomic fundamentals and therecently announced reforms have definitely put the country on the right trackand created a strong basis for investing in Kazakhstan. We are very positive onthe proposed reforms but need to see them implemented and maintained for yearsto come."Ayuna Nechaeva, Head of Europe, the London Stock Exchange, said: "The investmentclimate for Kazakhstan is improving and we look forward to higher levels ofprimary and secondary market activity over the medium and longer term, as aresult."Chris Weafer, Chief Executive Officer, Macro-Advisory said: "The reformprogramme is capturing the attention of investors, with the trajectory forattracting inward investment looking more positive."The Report highlights Kazakhstan's geographical location - at the crossroads ofEurasia - as a major advantage in building trade and attracting companies tolocate there.The EU remains Kazakhstan's biggest trading partner. Last year EU imports fromKazakhstan were $20.51 billion, according to the United Nations COMTRADEdatabase. There are also more than 4,000 companies with European connectionscurrently operating in Kazakhstan.Since independence 31 years ago, international investors have injected more than$380 billion into Kazakhstan's economy - 70 percent of the total investment flowinto the whole Central Asian region during that period. Foreign DirectInvestment in Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2022 reached $7.58 billion -its highest level for a decade.The Report concludes that leading global investors and businesses viewKazakhstan as increasingly investable, as it spreads its wings economicallywhilst, in parallel, entering a new phase of its political development.A full copy of the report can be downloaded here(https://atameken.kz/uploads/content/files/Kazakhstan%20Report%202022_FINAL.pdf)