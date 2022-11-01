Kazakhstan attracts major investment from global funds and international businesses
International investors Franklin Templeton, VPE Capital and Vedra Partners are
among a growing number of firms targeting Kazakhstan, according to a major new
report.
Economic and political reforms are helping transform sentiment towards
Kazakhstan - attracting prominent investors as well as businesses, with
satellite company OneWeb and US technology group Honeywell the latest companies
to commence operations in the country.
Is now the time to invest in Kazakhstan? A report from The Chamber of
International Commerce of Kazakhstan finds that a robust legal system -
including the rule of English Common Law in the Astana International Financial
Centre - as well as an industrial and business base diversifying beyond abundant
natural resources, underpinned by a young and well-educated population, are
making the country ever more investable.
The report quotes leading investors and global market specialists:
Marius Dan, Franklin Templeton, said : "An exciting investment opportunity
considering Kazakhstan's economic stability, abundant natural resources, strong
commodity market fundamentals and the political and economic reforms by
President Tokayev."
Roland Nash, VPE Capital, said: "It is a country with enormous potential driven
by international trade. Its unique geographical position makes it extremely well
placed to take full advantage of the rise of China/Asian trade but also the
rapidly growing European demand for the vital commodities Kazakhstan produces."
"Kazakhstan has always been at the forefront of change in the region, friendly
and open to foreign investments and has done exceptionally well at attracting
high profile investments from Europe, US, India and Korea amongst others which
have made it stand out amongst Central Asian peers."
Michel Danechi, Vedra Partners, said: "The macroeconomic fundamentals and the
recently announced reforms have definitely put the country on the right track
and created a strong basis for investing in Kazakhstan. We are very positive on
the proposed reforms but need to see them implemented and maintained for years
to come."
Ayuna Nechaeva, Head of Europe, the London Stock Exchange, said: "The investment
climate for Kazakhstan is improving and we look forward to higher levels of
primary and secondary market activity over the medium and longer term, as a
result."
Chris Weafer, Chief Executive Officer, Macro-Advisory said: "The reform
programme is capturing the attention of investors, with the trajectory for
attracting inward investment looking more positive."
The Report highlights Kazakhstan's geographical location - at the crossroads of
Eurasia - as a major advantage in building trade and attracting companies to
locate there.
The EU remains Kazakhstan's biggest trading partner. Last year EU imports from
Kazakhstan were $20.51 billion, according to the United Nations COMTRADE
database. There are also more than 4,000 companies with European connections
currently operating in Kazakhstan.
Since independence 31 years ago, international investors have injected more than
$380 billion into Kazakhstan's economy - 70 percent of the total investment flow
into the whole Central Asian region during that period. Foreign Direct
Investment in Kazakhstan in the second quarter of 2022 reached $7.58 billion -
its highest level for a decade.
The Report concludes that leading global investors and businesses view
Kazakhstan as increasingly investable, as it spreads its wings economically
whilst, in parallel, entering a new phase of its political development.
