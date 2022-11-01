checkAd

PA Media Group acquires social media agency Hydrogen

London (ots/PRNewswire) - PA Media Group has acquired Hydrogen, Scotland's
largest specialist social media agency.

Hydrogen ( http://www.wearehydrogen.com/ ) is an award-winning agency managing
social media campaigns and communications for a range of brands and which will
complement the services offered by existing PA Media Group businesses.

Hydrogen is based in Glasgow and has delivered significant year-on-year growth
since its formation in 2016. It has worked with clients across publishing,
utilities, FMCG and hospitality, including The Economist, Highland Park, SSE and
Magners.

Its services of social media management, content creation, community management,
paid advertising and research are a strategic addition to PA Media Group, with
benefits for publisher and rightsholder clients, as well as the brands served by
PA Media Group's wholly owned digital marketing agency, Sticky.

Hydrogen works with clients to grow and manage audiences on Facebook, Instagram,
TikTok and LinkedIn, among other platforms.

Hydrogen will continue to operate under its current leadership as a stand-alone
agency within PA Media Group's portfolio of media businesses. These include PA
Media, Alamy, Stream AMG, Sticky, PA Training and PA Racing & Betting.

Clive Marshall, Chief Executive of PA Media Group, said: "The acquisition of
Hydrogen allows PA Media Group to respond to our clients' increasing demand for
social media services. Social media and social commerce are the fastest growing
areas of digital marketing in the UK. Adding expertise and a proven track record
in this area to our portfolio opens up opportunities to develop our social
offering right across the group. We look forward to providing a networked home
for Hydrogen to support the next phase of its growth."

Mike Scott, Founder and CEO of Hydrogen, said : "A growth mindset has always
been at the heart of everything we do at Hydrogen. It's allowed us to quickly
become the largest social media agency in Scotland and work with amazing brands
from across the UK and beyond. It's exciting to join the PA Media Group family,
which will allow us to really accelerate growth opportunities for the Hydrogen
brand while supporting the expansion of social media across the wider group."

About PA Media Group

PA Media Group comprises a diverse portfolio of specialist media companies,
spanning news & information, technology and communications services.

Its flagship brand, PA Media, is the UK and Ireland's national news agency.
Alongside PA Media, the Group is also the parent company of Alamy, a stock
imagery business; Globelynx, a broadcast technology company; Sticky, a digital
marketing agency; and StreamAMG, a video streaming business. PA Media Group also
owns stakes in the financial news provider, Alliance News, and automotive
content business Baize Group.

PA Media Group has 20 shareholders, who are mainly UK news and media businesses.
The largest shareholders include DMGT plc, Informa plc, News UK plc and Reach
plc.

http://www.pamediagroup.com
(https://protect-eu.mimecast.com/s/usxJCxkYoIpVDri8xVG0?domain=pamediagroup.com)

About Hydrogen

Hydrogen is Scotland's largest specialist social media agency working with
brands across sectors including publishing, utilities, FMCG and hospitality.

Hydrogen's award-winning services are all delivered by the inhouse specialists;
they include content creation, performance marketing, video production, social
media insights and community management.

Hydrogen is based in Glasgow.

A full showreel can be seen here - https://www.wearehydrogen.com/ourwork

About Sticky

Sticky (part of the PA Media Group) is a full-service, award-winning, digital
marketing agency serving a wide range of clients such as M&S, Asics, giffgaff,
Nestle, Best Western, Canon and Meta.

Sticky offers a wide range of services, including strategy, production and
detailed performance analytics for all forms of digital marketing. Sticky
employs more than 30 marketing professionals and is based in the heart of
London.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1934023/PA_Media_Group.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pa-media-group
-acquires-social-media-agency-hydrogen-301663619.html

Contact:

info@pamediagroup.com,
+44(0)2079637000

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/135135/5358573
OTS: PA Media Group



