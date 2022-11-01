/DISREGARD RELEASE IDnow GmbH/
München (ots/PRNewswire) - We are advised by IDnow GmbH that journalists and
other readers should disregard the news release, IDnow AutoIdent AML darf als
erste Lösung QES-Zertifikate auf Basis einer KI-Identifizierung ausstellen,
issued 27-Oct-2022 over PR Newswire, as it contained some erroneous information.
IDnow GmbH said a revised release will be issued later today.
Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/132723/5358735
OTS: IDnow
