München (ots/PRNewswire) - We are advised by IDnow GmbH that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, IDnow AutoIdent AML darf als erste Lösung QES-Zertifikate auf Basis einer KI-Identifizierung ausstellen, issued 27-Oct-2022 over PR Newswire, as it contained some erroneous information. IDnow GmbH said a revised release will be issued later today. Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/132723/5358735 OTS: IDnow

