checkAd

/DISREGARD RELEASE IDnow GmbH/

München (ots/PRNewswire) - We are advised by IDnow GmbH that journalists and
other readers should disregard the news release, IDnow AutoIdent AML darf als
erste Lösung QES-Zertifikate auf Basis einer KI-Identifizierung ausstellen,
issued 27-Oct-2022 over PR Newswire, as it contained some erroneous information.
IDnow GmbH said a revised release will be issued later today.

Weiteres Material: http://presseportal.de/pm/132723/5358735
OTS: IDnow

0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

/DISREGARD RELEASE IDnow GmbH/ We are advised by IDnow GmbH that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, IDnow AutoIdent AML darf als erste Lösung QES-Zertifikate auf Basis einer KI-Identifizierung ausstellen, issued 27-Oct-2022 over PR Newswire, as it …

Nachrichten des Autors

EpiVax arbeitet gemeinsam mit Intravacc und CEPI an einem Projekt zur Entwicklung eines ...
237 Leser
SKODA AUTO erzielt in herausforderndem Umfeld solides Q3-Ergebnis und stabile Umsatzrendite (FOTO)
228 Leser
Abschlussbericht der Gaskommission / Papierindustrie: Unternehmen erhalten wieder Perspektive
157 Leser
SPS 2022: Syntax zeigt Cloud-basierte Services für den digitalen Shopfloor
155 Leser
CPHI Frankfurt 2022: Deutschland 'ist weltweit das beste Land für pharmazeutische Qualität'
126 Leser
Der Lieferketten-Pionier CBX Software hat seinen Namen in TradeBeyond geändert
122 Leser
Ein MACH-fokussiertes Paar: Apply Digital erwirbt E2X.COM, um digitale Lösungen und Handelsdienstleistungen für ...
111 Leser
VectorBuilder raised $57 million for gene delivery R&D (FOTO)
111 Leser
VAPORESSO bereitet Markteinführung von XROS 3 für Anfang Dezember vor
110 Leser
26. Hauptversammlung des ARCD: Präsident Gerhard Aldebert im Amt bestätigt (FOTO)
109 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
638 Leser
PwC-Umfrage: Auswirkungen hoher Mieten und Immobilienpreise auf den Fachkräftemarkt im Großraum ...
499 Leser
LBS-Immobilienmarktatlas 2022 "Regionen in Schleswig-Holstein" / So teuer ist Schleswig-Holstein: Wohneigentum hat seinen Preis (FOTO)
413 Leser
Große Sorgen um die Anschlussfinanzierung für die eigene Immobilie/ Umfrage zur ...
408 Leser
Fleischskandal bei Lidl / Recherchen belegen Tierquälerei für Hühnerfleisch von Lidl
316 Leser
Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im August 2022: -6,0 % zum Vormonat / Auftragseingänge von Januar bis August 2022 real um 5,2 % niedriger als ...
310 Leser
nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
309 Leser
Di Fabio-Gutachten zu gesundheitsbezogenen Werbeaussagen: Dringender Handlungsbedarf! (FOTO)
296 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
285 Leser
Die Eröffnungszeremonie und der Begegnungssalon von "Einblick in die chinesische Kultur - ...
277 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2431 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
Laut Schreiben des Bundesfinanzministeriums Differenzbesteuerung hinfällig / Drastischer ...
1539 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1311 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1304 Leser
28 900 angehende Lehrkräfte schlossen 2021 ihr Studium mit einem Master oder dem 1. ...
1215 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1074 Leser
Jan Thöndl mischt mit algorithmus-basiertem Investmentfonds den Anlagemarkt auf
1073 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2543 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2431 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2364 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1808 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1804 Leser