Grünenthal closes deal to acquire testosterone therapy NebidoTM from Bayer for EUR495 million

Aachen, Germany (ots) - Grünenthal today announced the successful completion of

its acquisition of NebidoTM from Bayer for EUR495 million.



"Testosterone deficiency affects one in six men over 50 years1; representing a

significant burden," said Gabriel Baertschi, CEO Grünenthal. "With the

completion of this deal, we can now work to bring this meaningful treatment to

even more people globally."



In July 2022, Grünenthal and Bayer announced they had entered into a definitive

agreement regarding the sale of NebidoTM, with an expected closing date by the

end of 2022 following the satisfaction of customary closing conditions,

including approval by the competition authorities.





NebidoTM is approved and successfully commercialised in over 80 countries.Patent protection exists until March 2024 in the EU and until May 2027 in theUS. NebidoTM is the leading brand for the treatment of male hypogonadism. It hasdemonstrated a robust safety and efficacy profile backed with solid long-termdata.For Grünenthal, the acquisition is the second largest in the company's history.It marks an important step in Grünenthal's strategy to further strengthen itsrevenue base to invest in R&D projects in pain, its core therapeutic area. As ofclosing, Grünenthal will immediately take over commercialisation and supply forthe majority of European and Latin American markets. In the remaining markets,Bayer will continue to commercialize the product on Grünenthal's behalf untilthe transition is completed. The transaction has been financed from cash and bya EUR200 million loan facility.The acquisition of Nebido(TM) is part of a series of acquisitions by Grünenthal,including the European rights to CRESTOR(TM) and Nexium(TM), the global rightsto Vimovo(TM) (ex-US and Japan), the global rights to Qutenza(TM) and the globalrights to Zomig(TM) (ex-Japan). In 2021, Grünenthal acquired the Swiss biotechcompany Mestex AG, including its innovative investigational medicineresiniferatoxin for the intra-articular treatment of pain associated withosteoarthritis of the knee. Grünenthal has invested over EUR2 billion insuccessful M&A transactions over the past years.(1) Araujo, A. B., Esche, G. R., Kupelian, V., O'Donnell, A. B., Travison, T.G., Williams, R. E., & McKinlay, J. B. (2007). Prevalence of symptomaticandrogen deficiency in men. The Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism,92(11), 4241-4247.About NebidoTMNebidoTM is the only available injectable long-acting depot preparation oftestosterone undecanoate, developed for the treatment of male hypogonadism.NebidoTM is a well-known brand in testosterone therapy. The product is directlyadministered by a physician every 10 - 14 weeks. NebidoTM demonstrated a robustsafety and efficacy profile backed with solid long-term data.About GrünenthalGrünenthal is a global leader in pain management and related diseases. As ascience-based, fully-integrated pharmaceutical company, we have a long trackrecord of bringing innovative treatments and state-of-the-art technologies topatients worldwide. Our purpose is to change lives for the better - andinnovation is our passion. We are focusing all of our activities and efforts onworking towards our vision of a world free of pain.Grünenthal is headquartered in Aachen, Germany, and has affiliates in 28countries across Europe, Latin America and the US. Our products are available inmore than 100 countries. In 2021, Grünenthal employed around 4,500 people andachieved sales of EUR 1.5 bn.More information: http://www.grunenthal.comClick here for our Grünenthal Report 2021/2022(https://features.grunenthal.com/gruenenthal-annual-report-2021-22/index.html)Follow us on:LinkedIn: Grunenthal Group(https://www.linkedin.com/company/gruenenthal?originalSubdomain=de)Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/grunenthal/?hl=deFor further information please contact:Fabia KehrenHead of External CommunicationGrünenthal GmbH52099 AachenPhone: +49 241 569-3269E-mail: mailto:Fabia.Kehren@grunenthal.comFlorian DieckmannHead Global CommunicationGrünenthal GmbH52099 AachenE-mail: mailto:Florian.Dieckmann@grunenthal.comAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/118252/5359298OTS: Grünenthal Group