VectorBuilder Raised $57 Million for Gene Delivery R&D

Chicago, IL (ots) - --News Direct--



VectorBuilder Inc. - a global leader in gene delivery technologies - recently

announced the completion of $57 million funding, which was co-led by Legend

Capital. The fund will support the construction of VectorBuilder's new Gene

Delivery Research and Manufacturing Campus, and further boost the company's R&D

capabilities and global business presence.



VectorBuilder was initially established in 2014 to commercialize its novel

e-commerce platform that enabled researchers to design and order custom vectors

online. This award-winning platform quickly gained popularity and propelled

VectorBuilder to grow at an explosive pace in the ensuing years. Now

VectorBuilder has become a leading provider of gene delivery solutions for both

basic research and genetic medicine, and offers a full spectrum of CRO, CDMO and

IP out-licensing services.



