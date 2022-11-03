Quest Global Acquires Adept, a Product Design House

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Transaction scales Quest Global's globaloperations and bolsters its semi-conductor capabilitiesQuest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms,today announced the acquisition of Adept, a product design house with robustcapabilities in the semi-conductor, automotive, and hi-tech verticals. Thistransaction accelerates Quest Global's growth by scaling its operations andadvancing its capabilities to provide innovative and digital solutions to itscustomers around the globe.With locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vizag and clients across India, Chinaand the United States, the acquisition of Adept expands Quest Global's footprintin India and strengthens its global presence. In particular, the company bringsstrong capabilities that will enable Quest Global to add significant capacity toits semi-conductor offerings. This allows Quest Global to provide its customerswith deeper digital engineering expertise, greater choice and expanded servicesfrom additional semi-conductor capabilities, enhanced embedded services and newcapabilities in prototyping, ADAS, Vehicle Connectivity, Integrated Cockpit, andAUTOSAR toolkits - all of which will put Quest Global in an even better positionto deliver superior end-to-end global product engineering services to itscustomers around the world."At Quest Global, we strive to be the most trusted partner for the world'shardest engineering problems - and today's news moves us one step further onthat journey," said Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, Quest Global. "We are pleasedto welcome Adept to the Quest Global family. Spending quality time withfounders, Gopal Koreme and Madan Lolugu, we recognized how great the culturalfit was right out of the gate, and that alignment became the foundation of thisagreement. Together, we will accelerate digital engineering capabilities toservice the fast-growing semiconductor industry.""This is an exciting moment for Adept. As part of the Quest Global family, wenow have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our unique capabilities to helpsolve the world's hardest engineering problems for customers and communitiesaround the world," said Gopal Koreme, Co-Founder & CEO , Adept. " We have ashared vision for growth for our customers and for our people that will enableus to build on the success of our organizations to become the most trustedpartner in the semiconductor industry.""We are thrilled to join the Quest Global family and become part of the bestgrowth story in engineering services," said Madan Lolugu, Co-Founder & Director