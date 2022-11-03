checkAd

Quest Global Acquires Adept, a Product Design House

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Transaction scales Quest Global's global
operations and bolsters its semi-conductor capabilities

Quest Global, one of the world's fastest growing engineering services firms,
today announced the acquisition of Adept, a product design house with robust
capabilities in the semi-conductor, automotive, and hi-tech verticals. This
transaction accelerates Quest Global's growth by scaling its operations and
advancing its capabilities to provide innovative and digital solutions to its
customers around the globe.

With locations in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vizag and clients across India, China
and the United States, the acquisition of Adept expands Quest Global's footprint
in India and strengthens its global presence. In particular, the company brings
strong capabilities that will enable Quest Global to add significant capacity to
its semi-conductor offerings. This allows Quest Global to provide its customers
with deeper digital engineering expertise, greater choice and expanded services
from additional semi-conductor capabilities, enhanced embedded services and new
capabilities in prototyping, ADAS, Vehicle Connectivity, Integrated Cockpit, and
AUTOSAR toolkits - all of which will put Quest Global in an even better position
to deliver superior end-to-end global product engineering services to its
customers around the world.

"At Quest Global, we strive to be the most trusted partner for the world's
hardest engineering problems - and today's news moves us one step further on
that journey," said Ajit Prabhu, Chairman & CEO, Quest Global. "We are pleased
to welcome Adept to the Quest Global family. Spending quality time with
founders, Gopal Koreme and Madan Lolugu, we recognized how great the cultural
fit was right out of the gate, and that alignment became the foundation of this
agreement. Together, we will accelerate digital engineering capabilities to
service the fast-growing semiconductor industry."

"This is an exciting moment for Adept. As part of the Quest Global family, we
now have a tremendous opportunity to leverage our unique capabilities to help
solve the world's hardest engineering problems for customers and communities
around the world," said Gopal Koreme, Co-Founder & CEO , Adept. " We have a
shared vision for growth for our customers and for our people that will enable
us to build on the success of our organizations to become the most trusted
partner in the semiconductor industry."

"We are thrilled to join the Quest Global family and become part of the best
growth story in engineering services," said Madan Lolugu, Co-Founder & Director
