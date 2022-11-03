World's leading food & farming businesses launch action plan to scale regenerative farming, warning speed of progress 'must triple' to tackle the impacts of climate change





- The Agribusiness Task Force, part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI),

today released its action plan focused on how to scale regenerative farming -

an approach which aims to cut carbon emissions whilst seeking to promote and

improve soil health and biodiversity.

- The report - produced by the 12-strong cross-industry Task Force - highlights

an urgent need for consistent metrics, better government policy incentives and

a transformation of sourcing to spread the cost of transition to more

sustainable practices.

- It comes after new analysis by sustainability analysts Systemiq revealed

regenerative farming is growing but the rate must triple to deliver against

the planet's need to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees.

- Task Force Chair Grant Reid, outgoing Mars CEO, said the rate of progress was

'far too slow' and he hoped the report would inspire the sector to help make

the economics of regenerative farming work for farmers.



A group of the world's largest and most influential agribusiness companies and

organisations has today launched an action plan to scale regenerative farming

globally to tackle the impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss.



