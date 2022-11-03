Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux

Munich (ots) - Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions

provider Scrive (http://www.scrive.com/) has entered a partnership with Binance

(https://www.binance.com/en) to support its partner's entry into new markets in

the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world's leading providers of

blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly

cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120

million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.



As part of its further international expansion, Binance will use Scrive's

products, services and expertise in the areas of secure identification, login

functionality and Know Your Customer (KYC) to support this market entry,

starting with Sweden and Denmark. In particular, Binance uses Scrive's eID Hub

to securely and efficiently identify and confirm the identity of its customers.



