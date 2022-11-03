checkAd

Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux

Munich (ots) - Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions
provider Scrive (http://www.scrive.com/) has entered a partnership with Binance
(https://www.binance.com/en) to support its partner's entry into new markets in
the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world's leading providers of
blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly
cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120
million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.

As part of its further international expansion, Binance will use Scrive's
products, services and expertise in the areas of secure identification, login
functionality and Know Your Customer (KYC) to support this market entry,
starting with Sweden and Denmark. In particular, Binance uses Scrive's eID Hub
to securely and efficiently identify and confirm the identity of its customers.

"Whether into cryptocurrencies or other assets, investing online is one of those
areas where security and trust in your service provider matter most. This is
why, especially in highly regulated or very mature markets such as in the
Nordics and Benelux states, service providers need to ensure secure
identification processes for their users to distinguish themselves from their
competitors and satisfy regulatory demands. We are therefore very happy to
welcome Binance on board as a Scrive partner", says George Amanatiadis, VP Sales
and Customer Success for BFSI at Scrive.

About Scrive

A digitalisation leader since 2010, Scrive automates agreements-based business
processes with electronic signature and identification solutions. Along the way
to becoming the Nordic market leader in e-signing, Scrive became the first to
use blockchain technology to secure document integrity. Today, more than 6000+
customers in 50+ countries rely on Scrive, to onboard and sign agreements with
their customers, partners, and employees. http://www.scrive.com/

Contact:

Schwartz Public Relations
Sven Kersten-Reichherzer
E-Mail: mailto:scrive@schwartzpr.de
Website: https://schwartzpr.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166328/5360387
OTS: Scrive



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  17   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions provider Scrive (http://www.scrive.com/) has entered a partnership with Binance (https://www.binance.com/en) to support its partner's entry into new markets in the Nordics and …

Nachrichten des Autors

ERP-Studie: Kleinere Anbieter wie Planat haben die zufriedeneren Kunden / Trovarit-Fachstudie weist wachsende ...
223 Leser
Wärmepumpen errichten: So viel Schulungsprämie ist pro Mitarbeitenden drin (FOTO)
216 Leser
Kompetenz im Dreierpack: tesa, Vulkan Technic und Liebherr heben Batteriepackmontage für E-Fahrzeuge auf ein neues ...
205 Leser
Die Revolution der Automation: ECOVACS launcht neue Roboter in Europa (FOTO)
198 Leser
Tanken im Oktober: Benzin billiger, Diesel teurer / Leichter Rückgang der Preise gegenüber der Vorwoche / ...
171 Leser
Révolutionner la robotique: ECOVACS lance de nouveaux produits sur les marchés européens (FOTO)
145 Leser
Sparda-Banken gehören zur Spitzengruppe der fairsten Baufinanzierer Deutschlands
141 Leser
Sonderabgabe auf Einweg-Kunststoffprodukte / Wirtschaft kritisiert unnötige ...
137 Leser
Nobi präsentiert KI-basierte smarte Leuchte zur Sturzerkennung und -prävention bei ...
134 Leser
Die auf chinesischen und ausländischen Videoplattformen veröffentlichte ...
131 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
737 Leser
PwC-Umfrage: Auswirkungen hoher Mieten und Immobilienpreise auf den Fachkräftemarkt im Großraum ...
509 Leser
Rekordumsatz bei Motel One: Bestes Quartalsergebnis der Unternehmensgeschichte
452 Leser
Große Sorgen um die Anschlussfinanzierung für die eigene Immobilie/ Umfrage zur ...
426 Leser
Bessere Initiativen zum Social Trading: Bitget startet "Bitget Insights"
356 Leser
Abschlussbericht der Gaskommission / Papierindustrie: Unternehmen erhalten wieder Perspektive
331 Leser
FLOWERS SOFTWARE SICHERT 3,2 MILLIONEN EUR FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG HOCHPERFORMANTER ...
326 Leser
ARAG gestaltet Manager-Rechtsschutz komplett neu / Umfassender Rechtsschutz für ...
319 Leser
nShift Partners with Blue Yonder to Provide Delivery Management Services
316 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2437 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1352 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1320 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Jan Thöndl mischt mit algorithmus-basiertem Investmentfonds den Anlagemarkt auf
1080 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1074 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
956 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
935 Leser
Video-Marketing in der Pflege - 5 Tipps, wie Pflegebetriebe Kurzvideos im Recruiting-Prozess ...
930 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2637 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2437 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2396 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
REWE startet die erste BrandLoyalty Kundenbindungsaktion mit National Geographic gebrandeten ...
1808 Leser
Dudenhöffer zum Diess-Aus: Cariad hat wohl zu viele Probleme gebracht
1804 Leser