Scrive Selected as Binance KYC Partner in Nordics and Benelux
Munich (ots) - Sweden-based electronic signature and identification solutions
provider Scrive (http://www.scrive.com/) has entered a partnership with Binance
(https://www.binance.com/en) to support its partner's entry into new markets in
the Nordics and Benelux. Binance is one of the world's leading providers of
blockchain infrastructure for online asset exchanges, particularly
cryptocurrencies, with a 24h trading volume of 76 billion US dollars and 120
million registered users worldwide as of October 2022.
As part of its further international expansion, Binance will use Scrive's
products, services and expertise in the areas of secure identification, login
functionality and Know Your Customer (KYC) to support this market entry,
starting with Sweden and Denmark. In particular, Binance uses Scrive's eID Hub
to securely and efficiently identify and confirm the identity of its customers.
"Whether into cryptocurrencies or other assets, investing online is one of those
areas where security and trust in your service provider matter most. This is
why, especially in highly regulated or very mature markets such as in the
Nordics and Benelux states, service providers need to ensure secure
identification processes for their users to distinguish themselves from their
competitors and satisfy regulatory demands. We are therefore very happy to
welcome Binance on board as a Scrive partner", says George Amanatiadis, VP Sales
and Customer Success for BFSI at Scrive.
About Scrive
A digitalisation leader since 2010, Scrive automates agreements-based business
processes with electronic signature and identification solutions. Along the way
to becoming the Nordic market leader in e-signing, Scrive became the first to
use blockchain technology to secure document integrity. Today, more than 6000+
customers in 50+ countries rely on Scrive, to onboard and sign agreements with
their customers, partners, and employees. http://www.scrive.com/
Contact:
Schwartz Public Relations
Sven Kersten-Reichherzer
E-Mail: mailto:scrive@schwartzpr.de
Website: https://schwartzpr.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166328/5360387
OTS: Scrive
