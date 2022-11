Study Shows US-German Business Fully Recovered from Corona

Berlin (ots) - The American Chamber of Commerce in Germany's annual survey of

the top 50 US companies in Europe's largest economy finds trans-Atlantic

business back on track after pandemic disruptions. But other challenges remain.



"A strong recovery after the difficult Corona year 2020" - that's the central

conclusion of the AmCham Germany's look at US companies in Germany in 2021.





Turnover grew 12.3 percent last year, the study found. That represented acomplete recovery from 2020, when revenues declined by 0.4 percent. Bycomparison, German companies in the US did 14.9 percent more business after a1.4 percent drop in 2020.US bank J.P. Morgan, for instance, saw revenues in Germany increase by 322.6percent, in part due to the effects of the United Kingdom's departure from theEuropean Union."The 2021 AmCham figures underscore the fundamental solidity of US-Germanbusiness," says Robert Hermann, CEO of Germany Trade & Invest, the German agencyfor international business promotion. "That's why levels of foreign directinvestment have been rising consistently in recent years."American FDI in Germany shot up 16.5 percent last year, AmCham Germany found,compared with 9 percent in 2020 and -0.3 percent in 2019. US chipmaker Intelannounced it was putting EUR 17 billion into a production facility in Magdeburg,but online retailer Amazon also invested an additional one billion in its Germanoperations."International companies know that they need a strong presence within the EU,and as its largest member state and geographic heart, Germany is a veryattractive destination," says Hermann.65 percent of the top US companies in Germany said they expected revenues toincrease in 2022. Leading the recovery and continuing to grow in the first halfof this year were the raw materials, energy and chemicals, pharmaceuticals andinformation technology sectors.But the survey also uncovered areas in which German could improve as a businesslocation. AmCham identified a need for better cloud and quantum computing aswell as greater digitalization in general.It also highlighted a trend toward new business relationships among thecompanies, with 63 percent saying that they aimed to diversify their owneco-system and strengthen resilience."In general businesses in Germany are rethinking their models, and that opensthe door for new companies to find niches," says Hermann. "International firmscan benefit from analyzing the needs of the German economy and establishingsubsidiaries in the country."Read the full AmCham study here: https://ots.de/YmG1mWGermany Trade & Invest (GTAI) is the economic promotion agency of the FederalRepublic of Germany. GTAI supports German companies setting up in foreignmarkets, promotes Germany as a business location and assists foreign companiessetting up shop in Germany.