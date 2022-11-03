Study Shows US-German Business Fully Recovered from Corona

Berlin (ots) - The American Chamber of Commerce in Germany's annual survey of

the top 50 US companies in Europe's largest economy finds trans-Atlantic

business back on track after pandemic disruptions. But other challenges remain.



"A strong recovery after the difficult Corona year 2020" - that's the central

conclusion of the AmCham Germany's look at US companies in Germany in 2021.



