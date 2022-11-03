Valiantys To Acquire Addteq, Inc.'s Consulting Business to Deepen Atlassian Services and Capabilities in North America

Paris and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition of Atlassian Platinum Expert

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Addteq has two main divisions: anAtlassian Platinum Solution partner business, offering a range of services forAtlassian's enterprise customers, and an Atlassian Marketplace business,creating apps and extensions to Atlassian's products. Addteq has decided tofocus its efforts on its Marketplace business, and as such it was natural forthe services team to join forces with Valiantys." This strategic acquisition will deepen Valiantys' services capabilities,strengthen its coverage of the financial services and healthcare sectors, andreinforce its coverage of the US East coast region ," said Lucas Dussurget,Global CEO at Valiantys ." DevOps is critical to businesses which need to shorten the softwaredevelopment cycles, deliver innovation faster, and reduce deployment failures.As an Atlassian Platinum Partner, Addteq has an impressive track record indeployments and Managed Services of Atlassian solutions. We are thrilled towelcome them to the Valiantys team, " said Emmanuel Benoit, North America CEO atValiantys .Both Valiantys and Addteq have deep relationships with Atlassian and itsecosystem. Valiantys has been a dedicated Atlassian partner since its foundingin 2006 and has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in six ofthe last seven years. Addteq has been named one of Atlassian's Platinum Experts." Divesting our consulting services and transitioning it to Valiantys allows ourteam to focus 100% of our efforts as a software company," said Sukhbir Dhillon,President & CEO of Addteq . "Valiantys has built a strong brand in the Atlassianecosystem, and we have a shared focus on helping customers maximize theirAtlassian investment. Our service division's experience across key verticalmarkets, such as financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing andhealthcare, will help Valiantys drive growth and enable our prior Addteqcustomers to achieve their goals faster ."