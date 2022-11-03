checkAd

Valiantys To Acquire Addteq, Inc.'s Consulting Business to Deepen Atlassian Services and Capabilities in North America

Paris and Boston (ots/PRNewswire) - Acquisition of Atlassian Platinum Expert
will support continued growth, enable expansion of services and bolster
Valiantys' talent base.

Valiantys (https://valiantys.com) , a leading global Atlassian consulting and
services firm, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire
the Atlassian services division of Addteq, Inc. (https://www.addteq.com/)
("Addteq"). This acquisition will be made possible by the investment and
operational support of Keensight Capital (https://www.keensightcapital.com/) ,
one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to international Growth
Buyout1 investments, and Valiantys' majority shareholder since June 2022.

Headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, Addteq has two main divisions: an
Atlassian Platinum Solution partner business, offering a range of services for
Atlassian's enterprise customers, and an Atlassian Marketplace business,
creating apps and extensions to Atlassian's products. Addteq has decided to
focus its efforts on its Marketplace business, and as such it was natural for
the services team to join forces with Valiantys.

" This strategic acquisition will deepen Valiantys' services capabilities,
strengthen its coverage of the financial services and healthcare sectors, and
reinforce its coverage of the US East coast region ," said Lucas Dussurget,
Global CEO at Valiantys .

" DevOps is critical to businesses which need to shorten the software
development cycles, deliver innovation faster, and reduce deployment failures.
As an Atlassian Platinum Partner, Addteq has an impressive track record in
deployments and Managed Services of Atlassian solutions. We are thrilled to
welcome them to the Valiantys team, " said Emmanuel Benoit, North America CEO at
Valiantys .

Both Valiantys and Addteq have deep relationships with Atlassian and its
ecosystem. Valiantys has been a dedicated Atlassian partner since its founding
in 2006 and has been recognized as an Atlassian Partner of the Year in six of
the last seven years. Addteq has been named one of Atlassian's Platinum Experts.

" Divesting our consulting services and transitioning it to Valiantys allows our
team to focus 100% of our efforts as a software company," said Sukhbir Dhillon,
President & CEO of Addteq . "Valiantys has built a strong brand in the Atlassian
ecosystem, and we have a shared focus on helping customers maximize their
Atlassian investment. Our service division's experience across key vertical
markets, such as financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing and
healthcare, will help Valiantys drive growth and enable our prior Addteq
customers to achieve their goals faster ."
