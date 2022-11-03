checkAd

Investor talks at International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Germany

Munich (ots) - Apaton, focused on investor relations work in the DACH region,
will accompany five commodity companies from Canada to the International
Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Munich , Germany, November 4-5, 2022. The
fair has been held annually since 2005 and brings together investors and
companies from the precious metals and commodities sectors.

The Specialists from Apaton have built up a network for Investor Relations in
the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) over a good 20 years.
Corresponding talks at Events are arranged in advance, and CEOs are accompanied
on-site during the talks.

"Personal contact is still the gold standard for good relationships between
companies and investors. Especially in German-speaking areas, personal contact
and continuity and reliability in business relations are crucial," adds Mario
Hose, Managing Director of Apaton Finance GmbH.

While Apaton focuses on building investor relationships in German-speaking
countries, partners are located worldwide. The team creates investable
visibility in new regions and markets through various activities, from content
marketing to specialized events.

The following companies will present at the International Precious Metals &
Commodities Show. Do not hesitate to contact us for further information,
investor presentations, or 1:1 requests.

Barsele Minerals Corp | Gold | CA0688921083 | https://barseleminerals.com/
dynaCERT Inc | Hydrogen | CA26780A1084 | https://dynacert.com/
Saturn Oil & Gas Inc | Oil, Gas | CA80412L8832 | https://www.saturnoil.com/
Troilus Gold Corp | Gold | CA8968871068 | https://www.troilusgold.com/
Tocvan Ventures Corp | Gold, Silver | CA88900N1050 | https://tocvan.com/

Contact:

Apaton Finance GmbH
+49 511 6768 733
mailto:press@apaton.com

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/100230/5360763
OTS: Apaton Finance GmbH


