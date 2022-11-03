Investor talks at International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Germany

Munich (ots) - Apaton, focused on investor relations work in the DACH region,

will accompany five commodity companies from Canada to the International

Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Munich , Germany, November 4-5, 2022. The

fair has been held annually since 2005 and brings together investors and

companies from the precious metals and commodities sectors.



The Specialists from Apaton have built up a network for Investor Relations in

the DACH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) over a good 20 years.

Corresponding talks at Events are arranged in advance, and CEOs are accompanied

on-site during the talks.



