Senseonics and Ascensia Announce a Collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Group Designed to Expand Patient Access by Providing In-Office and At-Home Insertion Options for Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM)
Germantown, Md. (ots/PRNewswire) - First patients have been served, launching
the Nurse Practitioner Group partnership to expedite and expand access to the
Eversense ® E3 CGM
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company
focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable
continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, and
Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR®
blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of
Eversense® CGM Systems, today announced the launch of a collaboration with the
Nurse Practitioner Group (NPG), a leader in multidisciplinary health services
and medical staffing solutions. The first patient insertion of the up to 6-month
Eversense E3 sensor by NPG was recently completed in Florida, with plans to
expand this new initiative to other key markets across the U.S. in the coming
months.
Led by Senseonics and utilizing NPG's broad network of healthcare providers in
over 30 states, this partnership is designed to broaden access to the Eversense®
E3 CGM System by providing convenient at-home and in-office insertion options
for diabetes patients. Under the agreement between Senseonics and NPG, NPG
providers will be certified to perform Eversense procedures in the specified
geographies and will offer its services for patients who have been prescribed
Eversense. Senseonics will assist NPG as they set up their Eversense procedure
capabilities in select geographic areas.
Nurse practitioner-owned-and-operated, NPG has a track record of delivering
outstanding health care services to patients in multiple environments, including
private sector, government-contracted and social service agencies. Senseonics,
Ascensia and NPG view this collaboration as a scalable solution with the goal of
expanding access to the Eversense E3 CGM System, enhancing the patient
experience, and streamlining the Eversense workflow for health care providers
who elect not to do insertions themselves, thus broadening the universe of
clinicians who prescribe Eversense.
"This partnership will expand options for existing and new Eversense users by
making additional providers available for at-home or in-office device
insertions," said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Senseonics. "As Ascensia continues to drive Eversense E3 uptake in the U.S., we
are excited to partner with the innovative team at NPG to make it more
convenient to begin or continue receiving the benefits of this next generation
CGM."
"The Nurse Practitioner Group is dedicated to providing quality healthcare to
the diverse communities we serve through innovative, cost-effective strategies
and this partnership aligns with our commitment of providing outstanding service
and remarkable results," said Stacey Santiago, MSN, FNP-BC, President and Chief
Executive Officer of the Nurse Practitioner Group. "Dedicated members of our
skilled staff will be trained and certified on the Eversense® E3 CGM System
insertion and removal procedures and credentialed to bill regionally. We are
excited to offer Eversense users a convenient, professional solution for their
twice-a-year insertions."
"Expanding and expediting access to this long-term, fully implantable CGM system
is Ascensia's number one priority and so we are thrilled to announce this
inititaive," added Rob Schumm, President of Ascensia Diabetes Care. "Not only
will more and more people with diabetes have access to Eversense CGM, but also
the opportunity to have the insertion and removal procedures done in their homes
or a nearby clinic. This added convenience is possible thanks to this
collaboration with NPG."
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/749389/Ascensia_Diabetes_Care_Logo.jpg
Contact:
Tim.Stamper@fticonsulting.com; +447779436698
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/122410/5360776
OTS: Ascensia Diabetes Care
