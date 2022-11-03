Senseonics and Ascensia Announce a Collaboration with the Nurse Practitioner Group Designed to Expand Patient Access by Providing In-Office and At-Home Insertion Options for Eversense® E3 Continuous Glucose Monitoring System (CGM)

Germantown, Md. (ots/PRNewswire) - First patients have been served, launching

the Nurse Practitioner Group partnership to expedite and expand access to the

Eversense ® E3 CGM



Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company

focused on the development and manufacturing of long-term, implantable

continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, and

Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, maker of the CONTOUR®

blood glucose monitoring (BGM) system portfolio and exclusive distributor of

Eversense® CGM Systems, today announced the launch of a collaboration with the

Nurse Practitioner Group (NPG), a leader in multidisciplinary health services

and medical staffing solutions. The first patient insertion of the up to 6-month

Eversense E3 sensor by NPG was recently completed in Florida, with plans to

expand this new initiative to other key markets across the U.S. in the coming

months.





Led by Senseonics and utilizing NPG's broad network of healthcare providers inover 30 states, this partnership is designed to broaden access to the Eversense®E3 CGM System by providing convenient at-home and in-office insertion optionsfor diabetes patients. Under the agreement between Senseonics and NPG, NPGproviders will be certified to perform Eversense procedures in the specifiedgeographies and will offer its services for patients who have been prescribedEversense. Senseonics will assist NPG as they set up their Eversense procedurecapabilities in select geographic areas.Nurse practitioner-owned-and-operated, NPG has a track record of deliveringoutstanding health care services to patients in multiple environments, includingprivate sector, government-contracted and social service agencies. Senseonics,Ascensia and NPG view this collaboration as a scalable solution with the goal ofexpanding access to the Eversense E3 CGM System, enhancing the patientexperience, and streamlining the Eversense workflow for health care providerswho elect not to do insertions themselves, thus broadening the universe ofclinicians who prescribe Eversense."This partnership will expand options for existing and new Eversense users bymaking additional providers available for at-home or in-office deviceinsertions," said Tim Goodnow, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer ofSenseonics. "As Ascensia continues to drive Eversense E3 uptake in the U.S., weare excited to partner with the innovative team at NPG to make it moreconvenient to begin or continue receiving the benefits of this next generationCGM.""The Nurse Practitioner Group is dedicated to providing quality healthcare tothe diverse communities we serve through innovative, cost-effective strategiesand this partnership aligns with our commitment of providing outstanding serviceand remarkable results," said Stacey Santiago, MSN, FNP-BC, President and ChiefExecutive Officer of the Nurse Practitioner Group. "Dedicated members of ourskilled staff will be trained and certified on the Eversense® E3 CGM Systeminsertion and removal procedures and credentialed to bill regionally. We areexcited to offer Eversense users a convenient, professional solution for theirtwice-a-year insertions.""Expanding and expediting access to this long-term, fully implantable CGM systemis Ascensia's number one priority and so we are thrilled to announce thisinititaive," added Rob Schumm, President of Ascensia Diabetes Care. "Not onlywill more and more people with diabetes have access to Eversense CGM, but alsothe opportunity to have the insertion and removal procedures done in their homesor a nearby clinic. This added convenience is possible thanks to thiscollaboration with NPG."