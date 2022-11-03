Nice, France (ots/PRNewswire) -



- EIB supports Izicap's R&D strategy, targeting innovative growth and market

expansion

- The fund raising was announced at Web Summit in Lisbon



The EIB is investing EUR 15 million into Izicap (https://www.izicap.com/)

enabling the SME fintech to develop and market a loyalty software solution for

small merchants to boost business growth in Europe.





The new EIB venture debt investment under the bank's Innovation andDigitalisation Growth Finance programme(https://www.eib.org/en/projects/pipelines/all/20220008) will allow Izicap toaccelerate product innovation, recruit additional staff and expand its presencein European markets. This EIB support will also allow the fintech to expand itsglobal and regional partnerships.Speaking at the signature event at Web Summit (https://websummit.com/) inLisbon, EIB Vice President, Ricardo Mourinho Félix said: "The EIB is committedto financing companies investing in innovation and digitalisation. The agreementofficialised today at Web Summit will help this innovative start-up to provide aCustomer Relationship Management and loyalty solution to small companiesseverely hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, in order to better serve theircustomers. Web Summit welcomes tech companies taking innovation steps to growand Izicap's has the right digital ambitions to become a future leading fintechin Europe."Izicap's co-founder and CEO Reda El Meijad said: " we are democratizing the useof data from payment terminals and giving small merchants the means to prosper.We are delighted to have obtained this financing from the EIB, which will enableus to strengthen our deployment strategy with international banks and acquirers."Background information:IZICAP is an innovative CRM and loyalty platform linked to the credit card thattransforms local merchants' payment terminals into a powerful marketing tool.Through its Smart Data platform, IZICAP processes billions of transaction dataand provides local businesses with unique insights to expand their digitalpresence, build customer loyalty and drive sales. IZICAP works closely withleading banks and acquirers across Europe to enable over 10,000 merchants tothrive.The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of theEuropean Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance availablefor sound investments in order to contribute towards EU policy goals. TheEuropean Investment Bank (EIB) issues long-term loans on behalf of the EuropeanUnion.Web Summit is an annual technology conference held in Lisbon and considered oneof the most important tech events in the world.Learn More (https://www.izicap.com/news/web-summit-2022-eib-supports-izicaps-expansion-into-portugal-and-international-markets)Press contacts:Coralie Michard , mailto:c.michard@izicap.comhttp://www.izicap.com/Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1937401/EIB_and_Izicap_Logo.jpgView original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/web-summit-2022-eib-supports-izicaps-expansion-301667638.htmlContact:+ 33 (0)675119737Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166405/5361055OTS: EIB; Izicap