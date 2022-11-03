Microsoft overtakes Amazon in Interbrand's 2022 Best Global Brands Report
New York (ots/PRNewswire) - - Apple retains top spot as the Top 100 Brands
ranking exceeds more than $3 trillion for the first time - a 16% increase since
2021
- Airbnb (#54), Red Bull (#64) and Xiaomi (#84) are new entrants for 2022
- Microsoft (#2), Tesla (#12) and Chanel (#22) see the greatest YoY growth
- Nike (#10) enters top 10 for the first time, edging out McDonald's (#11)
- Instagram (#16) overtakes Facebook (#17) as Meta's most valuable brand
- Top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the table
- Quantitative Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) data incorporated
into the Best Global Brands methodology for the first time
Interbrand (https://interbrand.com/) has today announced its Best Global Brands
2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022. Apple holds onto the number one position for
its 10th consecutive year, while Microsoft has moved up into second place,
overtaking Amazon.
Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest YoY percentage growth, all
increasing brand value by 32%.
Despite Tesla's continued growth, it could not replicate the 184% increase in
brand value it saw in 2021.
Top 10
With an 18% increase in brand value, Apple (US$482,215m) has remained at the top
of the table. It is followed by Microsoft (US$278,288m), which has leapfrogged
Amazon (US$274,819m) to be number two in the rankings. Google (US$251,751m) has
held onto its number four spot.
The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung #5 (US$87,689m), Toyota #6
(US$59,757m), Coca-Cola #7 (US$57,535m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (US$56,103m), Disney
#9 (US$50,325m) and Nike #10 (US$50,289m) for the first time.
The top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the entire table .
Table Value
The average brand value has reached over US$3 trillion for the first time ever -
a 16% rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m).
A 16% increase in the table's overall brand value demonstrates the growing
contribution a company's brand has in driving its economic success. While
financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, the
value of the world's strongest brands have steadily increased driving customer
choice, loyalty and margins.
Key Learnings
The fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value % change, year-on-year)
significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three Brand Strength
factors - Direction, Agility and Participation.
- Direction - these brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entire
organization knows where they are going, and are working towards the same
ambition.
- Agility - having done this, they move fast, bringing new products and services
to market and, where necessary, pivoting to address changing customer needs.
- Participation - ultimately, bringing people on a journey with them and making
them part of the movement to create an engaging brand world.
Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of
Microsoft said: " At Microsoft, we believe that technology can help empower
every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. While we
continue to help customers digitally transform and leverage our technology to do
more with less, we're excited to grow with our audiences beyond brand
constraints as a truly valuable part of their lives."
Gonzalo Brujo', Global CEO of Interbrand said: "As we journey through this
period of economic uncertainty, the most successful brands will continue to make
ever stronger connections with consumers. It is no longer enough to have a
static business and brand offering. Successful brands know how to harness new
technology to create improved experiences for consumers and become a truly
integrated part of their lives.
"These top 10 brands defy the rules. They build exceptionally strong
relationships with their customers, which allows them to extend the equity of
their brand beyond traditional products, sectors or silos. They stand out in
terms of leadership, empowerment and change-and with that comes value."
For the complete Top 100 ranking and report with industry trends and the full
methodology, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com
(https://interbrand.com/best-brands/) .
