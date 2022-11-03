checkAd

Microsoft overtakes Amazon in Interbrand's 2022 Best Global Brands Report

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - - Apple retains top spot as the Top 100 Brands
ranking exceeds more than $3 trillion for the first time - a 16% increase since
2021

- Airbnb (#54), Red Bull (#64) and Xiaomi (#84) are new entrants for 2022

- Microsoft (#2), Tesla (#12) and Chanel (#22) see the greatest YoY growth

- Nike (#10) enters top 10 for the first time, edging out McDonald's (#11)

- Instagram (#16) overtakes Facebook (#17) as Meta's most valuable brand

- Top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the table

- Quantitative Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) data incorporated
into the Best Global Brands methodology for the first time

Interbrand (https://interbrand.com/) has today announced its Best Global Brands
2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022. Apple holds onto the number one position for
its 10th consecutive year, while Microsoft has moved up into second place,
overtaking Amazon.

Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest YoY percentage growth, all
increasing brand value by 32%.

Despite Tesla's continued growth, it could not replicate the 184% increase in
brand value it saw in 2021.

Top 10

With an 18% increase in brand value, Apple (US$482,215m) has remained at the top
of the table. It is followed by Microsoft (US$278,288m), which has leapfrogged
Amazon (US$274,819m) to be number two in the rankings. Google (US$251,751m) has
held onto its number four spot.

The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung #5 (US$87,689m), Toyota #6
(US$59,757m), Coca-Cola #7 (US$57,535m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (US$56,103m), Disney
#9 (US$50,325m) and Nike #10 (US$50,289m) for the first time.

The top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the entire table .

Table Value

The average brand value has reached over US$3 trillion for the first time ever -
a 16% rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m).

A 16% increase in the table's overall brand value demonstrates the growing
contribution a company's brand has in driving its economic success. While
financial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, the
value of the world's strongest brands have steadily increased driving customer
choice, loyalty and margins.

Key Learnings

The fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value % change, year-on-year)
significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three Brand Strength
factors - Direction, Agility and Participation.

- Direction - these brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entire
organization knows where they are going, and are working towards the same
ambition.
- Agility - having done this, they move fast, bringing new products and services
to market and, where necessary, pivoting to address changing customer needs.
- Participation - ultimately, bringing people on a journey with them and making
them part of the movement to create an engaging brand world.

Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of
Microsoft said: " At Microsoft, we believe that technology can help empower
every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. While we
continue to help customers digitally transform and leverage our technology to do
more with less, we're excited to grow with our audiences beyond brand
constraints as a truly valuable part of their lives."

Gonzalo Brujo', Global CEO of Interbrand said: "As we journey through this
period of economic uncertainty, the most successful brands will continue to make
ever stronger connections with consumers. It is no longer enough to have a
static business and brand offering. Successful brands know how to harness new
technology to create improved experiences for consumers and become a truly
integrated part of their lives.

"These top 10 brands defy the rules. They build exceptionally strong
relationships with their customers, which allows them to extend the equity of
their brand beyond traditional products, sectors or silos. They stand out in
terms of leadership, empowerment and change-and with that comes value."

For the complete Top 100 ranking and report with industry trends and the full
methodology, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com
(https://interbrand.com/best-brands/) .

For more information:

For more information, please contact:
Emma Walkom, emma@pumpkin.uk.com, +44 7531 474626, interbrand@pumpkin.uk.com
Photo -
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936256/Interbrand_Best_Global_Brands_2022.jpg
View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microsoft-overtakes-amazon-in
-interbrands-2022-best-global-brands-report-301668185.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166410/5361137
OTS: Interbrand Group



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  19   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Microsoft overtakes Amazon in Interbrand's 2022 Best Global Brands Report - Apple retains top spot as the Top 100 Brands ranking exceeds more than $3 trillion for the first time - a 16% increase since 2021 - Airbnb (#54), Red Bull (#64) and Xiaomi (#84) are new entrants for 2022 - Microsoft (#2), Tesla (#12) and Chanel …

Nachrichten des Autors

Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
332 Leser
Tdafoq Energy arbeitet mit Delectrik Systems in Indien im Rahmen des ...
198 Leser
Mittelständische Automobilzulieferer sehen ESG und Nachhaltigkeit als Chance im Wettbewerb ...
178 Leser
Valiantys To Acquire Addteq, Inc.'s Consulting Business to Deepen Atlassian Services and ...
169 Leser
Investor talks at International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Germany
144 Leser
Neuer Look für nachhaltige Hygiene-Brand SELENACARE
143 Leser
Frauen in MINT-Berufen: Erfolgreich, aber nicht selbstverständlich / zdi sorgt für Fachkräftenachwuchs in ...
140 Leser
Durchwachsene Aussicht: Rezession im kommenden Jahr wahrscheinlich: Deutschland besonders gefährdet / Niedriges ...
131 Leser
Apotheken fordern Entlastung von Energiekosten (FOTO)
125 Leser
Solar Provider Group feiert ihr Debüt auf der EnergyDecentral (FOTO)
114 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
758 Leser
PwC-Umfrage: Auswirkungen hoher Mieten und Immobilienpreise auf den Fachkräftemarkt im Großraum ...
509 Leser
Rekordumsatz bei Motel One: Bestes Quartalsergebnis der Unternehmensgeschichte
455 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
438 Leser
Sonderabgabe auf Einweg-Kunststoffprodukte / Wirtschaft kritisiert unnötige ...
434 Leser
Große Sorgen um die Anschlussfinanzierung für die eigene Immobilie/ Umfrage zur ...
432 Leser
Bessere Initiativen zum Social Trading: Bitget startet "Bitget Insights"
356 Leser
Abschlussbericht der Gaskommission / Papierindustrie: Unternehmen erhalten wieder Perspektive
334 Leser
Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
332 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2437 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1355 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1324 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1074 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
956 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
945 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Syntax: Neues globales Center of Excellence für Engineering, Construction und Operations nimmt Betrieb ...
861 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2648 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2437 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2421 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
1874 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1834 Leser