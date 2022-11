Microsoft overtakes Amazon in Interbrand's 2022 Best Global Brands Report

New York (ots/PRNewswire) - - Apple retains top spot as the Top 100 Brands

- Microsoft (#2), Tesla (#12) and Chanel (#22) see the greatest YoY growth- Nike (#10) enters top 10 for the first time, edging out McDonald's (#11)- Instagram (#16) overtakes Facebook (#17) as Meta's most valuable brand- Top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the table- Quantitative Environmental, Societal and Governance (ESG) data incorporatedinto the Best Global Brands methodology for the first timeInterbrand (https://interbrand.com/) has today announced its Best Global Brands2022 ranking at Web Summit 2022. Apple holds onto the number one position forits 10th consecutive year, while Microsoft has moved up into second place,overtaking Amazon.Microsoft, Tesla and Chanel have seen the greatest YoY percentage growth, allincreasing brand value by 32%.Despite Tesla's continued growth, it could not replicate the 184% increase inbrand value it saw in 2021.Top 10With an 18% increase in brand value, Apple (US$482,215m) has remained at the topof the table. It is followed by Microsoft (US$278,288m), which has leapfrogged Amazon (US$274,819m) to be number two in the rankings. Google (US$251,751m) hasheld onto its number four spot.The remainder of the top 10 companies are: Samsung #5 (US$87,689m), Toyota #6(US$59,757m), Coca-Cola #7 (US$57,535m), Mercedes-Benz #8 (US$56,103m), Disney #9 (US$50,325m) and Nike #10 (US$50,289m) for the first time.The top 10 brands makeup 53% of the total value of the entire table .Table ValueThe average brand value has reached over US$3 trillion for the first time ever -a 16% rise from 2021 (US$2,667,524m).A 16% increase in the table's overall brand value demonstrates the growingcontribution a company's brand has in driving its economic success. Whilefinancial markets have shown significant swings over the last few years, thevalue of the world's strongest brands have steadily increased driving customerchoice, loyalty and margins.Key LearningsThe fastest risers in 2022 (in terms of brand value % change, year-on-year)significantly outperformed the fastest falling brands on three Brand Strengthfactors - Direction, Agility and Participation.- Direction - these brands set a clear direction, ensuring that the entireorganization knows where they are going, and are working towards the sameambition.- Agility - having done this, they move fast, bringing new products and servicesto market and, where necessary, pivoting to address changing customer needs.- Participation - ultimately, bringing people on a journey with them and makingthem part of the movement to create an engaging brand world.Chris Capossela, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer ofMicrosoft said: " At Microsoft, we believe that technology can help empowerevery person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. While wecontinue to help customers digitally transform and leverage our technology to domore with less, we're excited to grow with our audiences beyond brandconstraints as a truly valuable part of their lives."Gonzalo Brujo', Global CEO of Interbrand said: "As we journey through thisperiod of economic uncertainty, the most successful brands will continue to makeever stronger connections with consumers. It is no longer enough to have astatic business and brand offering. Successful brands know how to harness newtechnology to create improved experiences for consumers and become a trulyintegrated part of their lives."These top 10 brands defy the rules. They build exceptionally strongrelationships with their customers, which allows them to extend the equity oftheir brand beyond traditional products, sectors or silos. They stand out interms of leadership, empowerment and change-and with that comes value."For the complete Top 100 ranking and report with industry trends and the fullmethodology, visit www.bestglobalbrands.com(https://interbrand.com/best-brands/) .For more information:For more information, please contact:Emma Walkom, emma@pumpkin.uk.com, +44 7531 474626, interbrand@pumpkin.uk.comPhoto -https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936256/Interbrand_Best_Global_Brands_2022.jpgView originalcontent:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/microsoft-overtakes-amazon-in-interbrands-2022-best-global-brands-report-301668185.htmlAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166410/5361137OTS: Interbrand Group