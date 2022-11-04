Awarded for consistent sustainability management Kneipp is among the top one percent in the EcoVadis Ranking
Würzburg (ots) - Ecological and social actions are firmly anchored in Kneipp's
priorities, as confirmed by EcoVadis: the world-renowned sustainability ratings
provider has awarded the manufacturer of cosmetics and body care products the
highest possible Platinum ranking.
As a result of its long-standing commitment to sustainability, Kneipp has
achieved Platinum status in the world's largest sustainability rating, attaining
75 out of a possible 100 points. This places Kneipp amongst the top one percent
of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis and the top two percent of businesses in
the cosmetics and personal care industry. The high benchmark set by the EcoVadis
Ranking also provides measurable scope for high performing companies with
platinum status to continue to make positive progress.
"We are delighted to receive this confirmation of our achievements in the area
of sustainability. Sustainability indicates responsibility - and a company that
does not take responsibility has no future. The award of Platinum ranking
illustrates we are on a positive path and making an impact. Our aim is to
continue to improve, and we hope that as a result we better our score next year,
too," explains Alexander C. Schmidt, CEO of the Kneipp Group.
Measurable success in all four categories The CSR performance ranking examines
environmental and social practices within a company's supply chains. It
evaluates 21 indicators in the areas of environment, labor and human rights,
ethics, and sustainable procurement. Kneipp's performance is rated as advanced
in all areas. Its performance within the areas of environment and ethics stand
out particularly positively: in both evaluations the company achieved 80 out of
a possible 100 points. With this high rating, the company demonstrates that it
takes its sustainability efforts seriously and that these are leading to clear
successes.
Kneipp actively drives forward sustainability goals When it comes to
sustainability, Kneipp sets itself high goals: already, 75 percent of Kneipp
packaging is recyclable; the goal is to reach 100 percent. In addition, the
company is working on replacing all plastic packaging with recycled plastic, as
well as increasingly using sustainable alternatives, such as bio-based packaging
materials like cork or Paper Blend.
"For us, sustainable work is more than just a phrase, but genuine conviction
based on tradition. For our founder Sebastian Kneipp, living in balance with
nature was of central importance. More than 130 years later, sustainability is
an integral pillar within the business. Whether purchasing raw materials,
production, or packaging - sustainability is a foremost part of Kneipp's
business strategy," emphasizes Kneipp CEO, Schmidt.
Sustainability has always played a central role in the company, which is based
in Würzburg in southern Germany. For more than 12 years, an interdepartmental
task force has been working on concrete measures for greater sustainability. And
that pays off: in addition to the EcoVadis Platinum ranking, Kneipp was one of
only a few businesses to receive the Green Brand biannual award for the fifth
time, and thus for ten years in a row. Also, the company is climate-neutral at
all its sites worldwide through offset projects. However, this is only the first
step: Kneipp has long been actively working to continuously reduce its CO?
emissions. The company has been sourcing its electricity exclusively from
hydropower since 2010. The declared goal is local climate neutrality by reducing
CO2 emissions.
About Kneipp
For more than 130 years, the traditional Kneipp® brand has stood for effective,
innovative and natural products for well-being and health based on the holistic
teachings of Sebastian Kneipp. Naturopathic expertise and pharmaceutical
experience, state-of-the-art production processes and careful scientific
controls vouch for the quality of Kneipp products, which has been tried and
tested for generations. The Kneipp Group, headquartered in Würzburg, Germany, is
active in 18 countries around the globe and employs about 700 people, including
over 500 in Germany. Kneipp is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG,
Heidenheim.
