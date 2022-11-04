Würzburg (ots) - Ecological and social actions are firmly anchored in Kneipp's

priorities, as confirmed by EcoVadis: the world-renowned sustainability ratings

provider has awarded the manufacturer of cosmetics and body care products the

highest possible Platinum ranking.



As a result of its long-standing commitment to sustainability, Kneipp has

achieved Platinum status in the world's largest sustainability rating, attaining

75 out of a possible 100 points. This places Kneipp amongst the top one percent

of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis and the top two percent of businesses in

the cosmetics and personal care industry. The high benchmark set by the EcoVadis

Ranking also provides measurable scope for high performing companies with

platinum status to continue to make positive progress.





"We are delighted to receive this confirmation of our achievements in the areaof sustainability. Sustainability indicates responsibility - and a company thatdoes not take responsibility has no future. The award of Platinum rankingillustrates we are on a positive path and making an impact. Our aim is tocontinue to improve, and we hope that as a result we better our score next year,too," explains Alexander C. Schmidt, CEO of the Kneipp Group.Measurable success in all four categories The CSR performance ranking examinesenvironmental and social practices within a company's supply chains. Itevaluates 21 indicators in the areas of environment, labor and human rights,ethics, and sustainable procurement. Kneipp's performance is rated as advancedin all areas. Its performance within the areas of environment and ethics standout particularly positively: in both evaluations the company achieved 80 out ofa possible 100 points. With this high rating, the company demonstrates that ittakes its sustainability efforts seriously and that these are leading to clearsuccesses.Kneipp actively drives forward sustainability goals When it comes tosustainability, Kneipp sets itself high goals: already, 75 percent of Kneipppackaging is recyclable; the goal is to reach 100 percent. In addition, thecompany is working on replacing all plastic packaging with recycled plastic, aswell as increasingly using sustainable alternatives, such as bio-based packagingmaterials like cork or Paper Blend."For us, sustainable work is more than just a phrase, but genuine convictionbased on tradition. For our founder Sebastian Kneipp, living in balance withnature was of central importance. More than 130 years later, sustainability isan integral pillar within the business. Whether purchasing raw materials,production, or packaging - sustainability is a foremost part of Kneipp'sbusiness strategy," emphasizes Kneipp CEO, Schmidt.Sustainability has always played a central role in the company, which is basedin Würzburg in southern Germany. For more than 12 years, an interdepartmentaltask force has been working on concrete measures for greater sustainability. Andthat pays off: in addition to the EcoVadis Platinum ranking, Kneipp was one ofonly a few businesses to receive the Green Brand biannual award for the fifthtime, and thus for ten years in a row. Also, the company is climate-neutral atall its sites worldwide through offset projects. However, this is only the firststep: Kneipp has long been actively working to continuously reduce its CO?emissions. The company has been sourcing its electricity exclusively fromhydropower since 2010. The declared goal is local climate neutrality by reducingCO2 emissions.About KneippFor more than 130 years, the traditional Kneipp® brand has stood for effective,innovative and natural products for well-being and health based on the holisticteachings of Sebastian Kneipp. Naturopathic expertise and pharmaceuticalexperience, state-of-the-art production processes and careful scientificcontrols vouch for the quality of Kneipp products, which has been tried andtested for generations. The Kneipp Group, headquartered in Würzburg, Germany, isactive in 18 countries around the globe and employs about 700 people, includingover 500 in Germany. Kneipp is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG,Heidenheim.