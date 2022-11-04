checkAd

Awarded for consistent sustainability management Kneipp is among the top one percent in the EcoVadis Ranking

Würzburg (ots) - Ecological and social actions are firmly anchored in Kneipp's
priorities, as confirmed by EcoVadis: the world-renowned sustainability ratings
provider has awarded the manufacturer of cosmetics and body care products the
highest possible Platinum ranking.

As a result of its long-standing commitment to sustainability, Kneipp has
achieved Platinum status in the world's largest sustainability rating, attaining
75 out of a possible 100 points. This places Kneipp amongst the top one percent
of all companies evaluated by EcoVadis and the top two percent of businesses in
the cosmetics and personal care industry. The high benchmark set by the EcoVadis
Ranking also provides measurable scope for high performing companies with
platinum status to continue to make positive progress.

"We are delighted to receive this confirmation of our achievements in the area
of sustainability. Sustainability indicates responsibility - and a company that
does not take responsibility has no future. The award of Platinum ranking
illustrates we are on a positive path and making an impact. Our aim is to
continue to improve, and we hope that as a result we better our score next year,
too," explains Alexander C. Schmidt, CEO of the Kneipp Group.

Measurable success in all four categories The CSR performance ranking examines
environmental and social practices within a company's supply chains. It
evaluates 21 indicators in the areas of environment, labor and human rights,
ethics, and sustainable procurement. Kneipp's performance is rated as advanced
in all areas. Its performance within the areas of environment and ethics stand
out particularly positively: in both evaluations the company achieved 80 out of
a possible 100 points. With this high rating, the company demonstrates that it
takes its sustainability efforts seriously and that these are leading to clear
successes.

Kneipp actively drives forward sustainability goals When it comes to
sustainability, Kneipp sets itself high goals: already, 75 percent of Kneipp
packaging is recyclable; the goal is to reach 100 percent. In addition, the
company is working on replacing all plastic packaging with recycled plastic, as
well as increasingly using sustainable alternatives, such as bio-based packaging
materials like cork or Paper Blend.

"For us, sustainable work is more than just a phrase, but genuine conviction
based on tradition. For our founder Sebastian Kneipp, living in balance with
nature was of central importance. More than 130 years later, sustainability is
an integral pillar within the business. Whether purchasing raw materials,
production, or packaging - sustainability is a foremost part of Kneipp's
business strategy," emphasizes Kneipp CEO, Schmidt.

Sustainability has always played a central role in the company, which is based
in Würzburg in southern Germany. For more than 12 years, an interdepartmental
task force has been working on concrete measures for greater sustainability. And
that pays off: in addition to the EcoVadis Platinum ranking, Kneipp was one of
only a few businesses to receive the Green Brand biannual award for the fifth
time, and thus for ten years in a row. Also, the company is climate-neutral at
all its sites worldwide through offset projects. However, this is only the first
step: Kneipp has long been actively working to continuously reduce its CO?
emissions. The company has been sourcing its electricity exclusively from
hydropower since 2010. The declared goal is local climate neutrality by reducing
CO2 emissions.

About Kneipp

For more than 130 years, the traditional Kneipp® brand has stood for effective,
innovative and natural products for well-being and health based on the holistic
teachings of Sebastian Kneipp. Naturopathic expertise and pharmaceutical
experience, state-of-the-art production processes and careful scientific
controls vouch for the quality of Kneipp products, which has been tried and
tested for generations. The Kneipp Group, headquartered in Würzburg, Germany, is
active in 18 countries around the globe and employs about 700 people, including
over 500 in Germany. Kneipp is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAUL HARTMANN AG,
Heidenheim.

Contact:

Corporate PR: Simone Eschenbach
Kneipp GmbH
Winterhäuser Str. 85, 97084 Würzburg
E-Mail: mailto:simone.eschenbach@kneipp.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/28515/5361207
OTS: Kneipp GmbH



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Awarded for consistent sustainability management Kneipp is among the top one percent in the EcoVadis Ranking Ecological and social actions are firmly anchored in Kneipp's priorities, as confirmed by EcoVadis: the world-renowned sustainability ratings provider has awarded the manufacturer of cosmetics and body care products the highest possible Platinum …

Nachrichten des Autors

Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
332 Leser
Tdafoq Energy arbeitet mit Delectrik Systems in Indien im Rahmen des ...
198 Leser
Investor talks at International Precious Metals & Commodities Show in Germany
189 Leser
Mittelständische Automobilzulieferer sehen ESG und Nachhaltigkeit als Chance im Wettbewerb ...
186 Leser
Valiantys To Acquire Addteq, Inc.'s Consulting Business to Deepen Atlassian Services and ...
173 Leser
Durchwachsene Aussicht: Rezession im kommenden Jahr wahrscheinlich: Deutschland besonders gefährdet / Niedriges ...
163 Leser
Frauen in MINT-Berufen: Erfolgreich, aber nicht selbstverständlich / zdi sorgt für Fachkräftenachwuchs in ...
152 Leser
Apotheken fordern Entlastung von Energiekosten (FOTO)
128 Leser
RHI Studie: Deutsche Gesellschaft nicht gespalten / Rodenstock: "Gesellschaftlicher Zusammenhalt und ...
126 Leser
Solar Provider Group feiert ihr Debüt auf der EnergyDecentral (FOTO)
118 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
758 Leser
PwC-Umfrage: Auswirkungen hoher Mieten und Immobilienpreise auf den Fachkräftemarkt im Großraum ...
509 Leser
Rekordumsatz bei Motel One: Bestes Quartalsergebnis der Unternehmensgeschichte
455 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
450 Leser
Sonderabgabe auf Einweg-Kunststoffprodukte / Wirtschaft kritisiert unnötige ...
434 Leser
Große Sorgen um die Anschlussfinanzierung für die eigene Immobilie/ Umfrage zur ...
432 Leser
Bessere Initiativen zum Social Trading: Bitget startet "Bitget Insights"
356 Leser
Abschlussbericht der Gaskommission / Papierindustrie: Unternehmen erhalten wieder Perspektive
334 Leser
Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
332 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2437 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1355 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1324 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Bei Google besser ranken - 7 Faktoren, die Shopbetreiber im Auge behalten sollten, um ihre ...
1074 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
993 Leser
TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough ...
956 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Syntax: Neues globales Center of Excellence für Engineering, Construction und Operations nimmt Betrieb ...
861 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2659 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2461 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2437 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2018 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
1874 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1841 Leser