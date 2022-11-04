CUSTOMCELLS publishes future theses for Germany's battery industry (FOTO)

Itzehoe/Tübingen, Germany (ots) - The battery industry in Germany is facing a

wave of consolidation. This is one of ten theses that CUSTOMCELLS

(https://www.customcells.de/) published today on the future of the industry, and

at the same time reveals which manufacturers will ultimately come out on top.

With the current contribution to its international technology publication

"Master of Batteries" (https://medium.com/master-of-batteries) , one of the

leading companies in the development and mass production of special lithium-ion

battery cells uses its deep market expertise to outline, among other things, the

medium- and long-term development of the battery industry in Germany and why

electric flight is ushering in the next great transformation of mobility. The

theses are intended to initiate a dialog in the industry and beyond.



"CUSTOMCELLS celebrates its tenth birthday this year. Others use this

opportunity to look back - we, on the other hand, are looking ahead. For us,

there is no question that the battery industry is developing into one of the

central key industries in Germany. At the same time, we see that customers,

partners and also the public are looking for guidance along the way. With our

ten theses, we want to provide assistance in precisely this regard - and call

for a dialog," says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of CUSTOMCELLS Holdings.



