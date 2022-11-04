CUSTOMCELLS publishes future theses for Germany's battery industry (FOTO)
Itzehoe/Tübingen, Germany (ots) - The battery industry in Germany is facing a
wave of consolidation. This is one of ten theses that CUSTOMCELLS
(https://www.customcells.de/) published today on the future of the industry, and
at the same time reveals which manufacturers will ultimately come out on top.
With the current contribution to its international technology publication
"Master of Batteries" (https://medium.com/master-of-batteries) , one of the
leading companies in the development and mass production of special lithium-ion
battery cells uses its deep market expertise to outline, among other things, the
medium- and long-term development of the battery industry in Germany and why
electric flight is ushering in the next great transformation of mobility. The
theses are intended to initiate a dialog in the industry and beyond.
"CUSTOMCELLS celebrates its tenth birthday this year. Others use this
opportunity to look back - we, on the other hand, are looking ahead. For us,
there is no question that the battery industry is developing into one of the
central key industries in Germany. At the same time, we see that customers,
partners and also the public are looking for guidance along the way. With our
ten theses, we want to provide assistance in precisely this regard - and call
for a dialog," says Dr. Dirk Abendroth, CEO of CUSTOMCELLS Holdings.
In their future theses, the specialists from CUSTOMCELLS explain, among other
things, why batteries in classic housings could soon become a discontinued
model, why air cabs and drones will make an important contribution to a
sustainable change in transportation, and what role the solid-state battery will
play in the future.
High demand for artificial intelligence expertise
According to the theses, the demand for AI specialists in the industry is likely
to increase significantly. One reason for this is a trend that is already
emerging: the emergence and use of smart cell technology that can be coupled
with artificial neural networks. In order to survive in an increasingly tough
competitive environment, the use of artificial intelligence (AI) will also play
an increasingly important role in the optimization of processes and ensure a
corresponding need for personnel there. As early as May of this year,
CUSTOMCELLS called for (https://www.customcells.de/unternehmen/presse/detail/cus
tomcells-warnt-vor-folgen-des-fachkraeftemangels-pm/) joint work on Europe-wide
standards and qualifications for the entire industry. According to estimates by
the German government, more than 10,000 jobs will be created in battery
production, use, and recycling in Germany alone in the coming years. With the
announcement of new and future projects - especially in the field of
electromobility on the road or in the air - this number could increase
significantly once again.
"Across industries, there needs to be a dialog about necessary skills, needs,
and common standards. In particular, advancing digitalization, sustainability,
and the entry of technologies such as artificial intelligence into production
require a genuine reskilling approach," says Leopold König, co-founder of the
company CUSTOMCELLS, which has sites in Itzehoe and Tübingen. And Torge
Thönnessen, co-founder of CUSTOMCELLS adds, "We are happy to take a leadership
role here, together with our partners, and make a sustainable investment in the
education of our employees and future employees."
Master of Batteries
The English-language tech publication "Master of Batteries"
(https://medium.com/master-of-batteries) is dedicated to a wide range of issues
surrounding the topic of battery cells and takes its readers on an exciting
journey based on concrete application scenarios - from the tender beginnings of
the technology to a present in flux to a tomorrow full of possibilities that
companies like CUSTOMCELLS are already working on today. With its contributions,
"Master of Batteries" offers interested parties the chance to get to know
battery technology beyond its purely technical parameters.
The future theses for Germany's battery industry can be accessed here (https://m
edium.com/master-of-batteries/all-about-batteries-ten-theses-for-the-industrys-f
uture-a633d64b797) .
Contact:
Mike Eisermann
Custom Cells Itzehoe GmbH
Fraunhoferstr. 1 b
25524 Itzehoe, Germany
E-Mail: mailto:mike.eisermann@customcells.de
http://www.customcells.org
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/156638/5361343
OTS: CUSTOMCELLS®
