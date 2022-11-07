9M 2022: Growth course continued; Earnings increase despite special effects; GBC earnings estimates slightly adjusted; Target price: EUR18.70 (previously: EUR19.00); BUY rating



In the past third quarter of 2022, CENIT AG achieved a significant increase in sales revenues of 31.0 % to EUR 41.95 million (PY: EUR 32.04 million), thus significantly accelerating the growth dynamics of the first two quarters of the year. However, a significant part of the growth has an inorganic origin. This is because the acquired ISR Information Products AG (ISR for short) has been contributing to the group's revenues since June 2022. In the third quarter, the inorganic sales contribution amounted to EUR 5.94 million, which means that CENIT AG achieved organic sales growth of 12.4%. Over the first nine months, the increase in sales was 11.5% to EUR 115.86 million (previous year: EUR 103.96 million). Adjusted for ISR sales totalling EUR 7.97 million, organic growth was 3.8%.



Separated according to the individual revenue segments, the disproportionate increase in consulting revenues (+35.4%) is again evident, while proprietary software revenues (+6.5%) and third-party software revenues (+1.7%) show a significantly lower growth dynamic. Since the business of the newly acquired ISR consists largely of consulting services, the inorganic effect can be found in particular in the consulting revenues. In this sales segment, CENIT AG is also benefiting from high demand from the aerospace sector and, in principle, from catch-up effects after consulting and service sales had each declined sharply during the corona pandemic.



Total revenues of EUR 69.52 million (previous year: EUR 68.35 million) for the first nine months of 2022 consist of recurring revenues, which account for 60.0% of the total. There is therefore good planning predictability for the subsequent reporting periods.



Compared to the 11.5% increase in sales, CENIT AG reports a disproportionately low increase in EBIT of 6.0% to EUR 2.58 million (previous year: EUR 2.44 million) and thus a slightly lower EBIT margin of 2.2% (previous year: 2.3%). Although the newly acquired ISR contributed EUR 1.00 million to the group EBIT, this was offset by ancillary acquisition costs of EUR 0.16 million. In addition, CENIT AG had received short-time working benefits of around EUR 1.3 million in the previous year, which led to a corresponding reduction in personnel expenses. Finally, research allowances were reduced by around EUR 0.50 million compared to the previous year. Against the background of the above-mentioned effects, their EBIT development can be considered a success.



Rating: BUY

Analyst: GBC

Kursziel: 18,70 Euro

