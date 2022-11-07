checkAd


Unternehmen: publity AG
ISIN: DE0006972508

Anlass der Studie: Research Report (Initial Coverage)
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 46.50 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Matthias Greiffenberger, Marcel Schaffer

Highly profitable asset manager with proprietary research tool and above-average transaction speed. PREOS shareholding to be reduced in the medium term from 93.1% to around 20%.
 
publity AG is an asset manager that mainly generates revenues through commissions for finding (finder's fee), managing (basic fee) and selling (exit fee) properties. Managing here refers to the so-called manage-to-core strategy, in which the focus is on improving the rental situation and rental yields. Extensive information on the approximately 9,500 relevant properties in Germany is tracked, maintained and analyzed using a proprietary research tool. The standardized and formalized processes enable very rapid transactions, which represents an important competitive advantage. The company's current focus is on commercial properties in A-locations in the metropolitan areas of the top seven cities (excluding Berlin). The main customer is PREOS Global Ofce Real Estate & Technology AG (PREOS) in which publity holds a 93.1% stake. PREOS is an active real estate investor whose management acts autonomously and largely independently of publity.
 
In the past fiscal year 2021, revenues increased by 79.6% to EUR28.75 million (previous year: EUR16.01 million). The increase in revenue is mainly due to finder's fees and basic fees, as well as the procurement of a new major investor for PREOS. Earnings improved disproportionately and EBIT rose by 140.9% to EUR14.15 million (previous year: EUR5.87 million). The reason for this is the absence of special costs from the previous year and cost optimization measures. Impairment losses on financial assets, in particular on the PREOS shares held, amounting to EUR27.47 million, resulted in a clearly negative financial result of EUR-24.83 million (previous year: EUR6.17 million). The impairments did not reduce liquidity and are attributable to the general market trend. As a result, the net result for the year was EUR-15.43 million (previous year: EUR12.08 million).


