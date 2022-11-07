checkAd
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Unternehmen: Advanced Blockchain AG
ISIN: DE000A0M93V6

Anlass der Studie: Research Update
Empfehlung: BUY
Kursziel: 10.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Julien Desrosies, Matthias Greiffenberger

The Gateway to DeFi, Crypto & Web 3.0. HY 2022 as expected. Price Target confirmed.

In the past half year 2022, the Advanced Blockchain AG Group generated revenues of EUR 23.40 million. (HY 2021 EUR2.12 million).
EBITDA of EUR 0.88 million was achieved, which corresponds to an EBITDA margin of 3.8%. (HY 2021 EUR 1.56 million; EBITDA margin 73.8%). The largest cost item was the cost of materials at EUR 21.49 million. Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 2.38 million. Personnel expenses were very low and amounted to EUR 0.28 million. Overall, net income of EUR -0.54 million was achieved, resulting in a net margin of -2.3%.
The company has a very lean balance sheet. Equity in the group amounted to EUR 12.97 million, which corresponds to an equity ratio of 57.6%. Liquid funds were EUR 3.53 million.

Their crypto investments were recognized at cost and are included in other assets. The item receivables and other assets amounted to EUR 18.09 million.
Many of the portfolio positions are still at the beginning and have a great potential to develop dynamically. In addition, according to our assessment, there are still unpublished portfolio positions, which can also have a value-enhancing effect. According to the management, the annual holding costs are just below EUR 2 million, which we deduct from our portfolio valuation according to the NAV approach.

In total, we confirm our calculated enterprise value of around EUR 83 million according to NAV. With 3.79 million shares outstanding, this corresponds to a value per share of EUR 21.99. Due to difficult crypto markets and the ongoing 'crypto winter', we have applied an additional market discount to the calculated fair value. We currently calculate this at around 55%. Therefore, we see the fair value at EUR 37.75 million or EUR 10.00 per share. Thus, our price target of EUR 10.00 is currently significantly below the calculated fair intrinsic value. With a calming of the crypto markets and a 'crypto spring', we will then also reduce our 'market discount' accordingly. 

Against the background of the high upside potential, we assign a BUY rating.

Outlook 2022
Despite the loss in the first half of 2022, Advanced Blockchain AG's management is aiming to end fiscal 2022 profitably, which is 'very realistic due to profitable incubation efforts, as well as the successful partial sale of tokens.'

Die vollständige Analyse können Sie hier downloaden:
http://www.more-ir.de/d/25769.pdf

Kontakt für Rückfragen
GBC AG
Halderstrasse 27
86150 Augsburg
0821 / 241133 0
research@gbc-ag.de
++++++++++++++++
Offenlegung möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG und Art. 20 MAR Beim oben analysierten Unternehmen ist folgender möglicher Interessenkonflikt gegeben: (5a,11); Einen Katalog möglicher Interessenkonflikte finden Sie unter: http://www.gbc-ag.de/de/Offenlegung +++++++++++++++
Date and time of completion of the study: 03.11.2022 (16:20) Date and time of the first disclosure of the study: 07.11.2022 (10:30)

übermittelt durch die EQS Group AG.

Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung bzw. Research ist alleine der Herausgeber bzw. Ersteller der Studie verantwortlich. Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte.

°


Rating: BUY
Analyst: GBC


Diskussion: Advanced Blockchain AG - Top Blockchain Venture
