Frankfurt (ots) - Dynamic growth in passenger volumes significantly boosts

revenue and operating result - Net profit again positive at EUR98 million -

Fraport expects to achieve upper range of full-year outlook



Airport operator Fraport has significantly increased its revenue and operating

key figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the 2022

fiscal year (corresponding to the calendar year in Germany). The company has

benefited from a strong resurgence in the demand for air travel. The expectation

for the fourth quarter also remains optimistic. For 2022 as a whole, Fraport is

aiming for a result at the upper end of the forecasts. Likewise, passenger

volumes in Frankfurt are expected to reach the upper range of predictions,

between about 45 and 50 million.





"Over the past nine months, demand has surged dynamically. Following a modeststart early in the year due to the braking effect of the Omicron variant of thecoronavirus, the volume accelerated significantly from March into the fall,"says CEO Dr. Stefan Schulte of Fraport AG. "This brisk growth is being driven bystrong demand from leisure travelers. The airports of Fraport's internationalportfolio that are located in popular holiday regions are benefiting to anespecially great extent from this trend. Our Greek airports have performedparticularly well, even exceeding the volumes of pre-crisis 2019 during thefirst nine months of the year. In the third quarter we also significantlyboosted the Group's net profit, which had still been negative in the first halfof the year as a result of the complete write-off of our investment in Russia."Vigorous recovery of passenger volumesIn the first nine months of 2022, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed a total of35.9 million passengers. The year got off to a weak start due to the Omicronvariant, but then demand rebounded quickly driven mainly by leisure travelers.In several months of the current fiscal year, passenger volumes consistentlyexceeded the levels of the corresponding period of 2021 by more than 100percent. The peak was reached in April 2022, when the number of travelers morethan tripled compared to the corresponding month of 2021. Commenting on thesummer travel surge, Dr. Schulte said: "Following the aviation industry'slongest and most painful crisis ever, the extremely rapid growth in passengervolumes posed numerous challenges. Thanks to early and close coordination withour partners and jointly implemented measures, we nevertheless succeeded inensuring largely stable and orderly operations for the around 7.2 millionpassengers that traveled from Frankfurt Airport during the summer school