Fraport Group Interim Release - Nine Months 2022 Key Operating Figures Boosted by Robust Passenger Demand

Frankfurt (ots) - Dynamic growth in passenger volumes significantly boosts
revenue and operating result - Net profit again positive at EUR98 million -
Fraport expects to achieve upper range of full-year outlook

Airport operator Fraport has significantly increased its revenue and operating
key figures for both the third quarter and the first nine months of the 2022
fiscal year (corresponding to the calendar year in Germany). The company has
benefited from a strong resurgence in the demand for air travel. The expectation
for the fourth quarter also remains optimistic. For 2022 as a whole, Fraport is
aiming for a result at the upper end of the forecasts. Likewise, passenger
volumes in Frankfurt are expected to reach the upper range of predictions,
between about 45 and 50 million.

"Over the past nine months, demand has surged dynamically. Following a modest
start early in the year due to the braking effect of the Omicron variant of the
coronavirus, the volume accelerated significantly from March into the fall,"
says CEO Dr. Stefan Schulte of Fraport AG. "This brisk growth is being driven by
strong demand from leisure travelers. The airports of Fraport's international
portfolio that are located in popular holiday regions are benefiting to an
especially great extent from this trend. Our Greek airports have performed
particularly well, even exceeding the volumes of pre-crisis 2019 during the
first nine months of the year. In the third quarter we also significantly
boosted the Group's net profit, which had still been negative in the first half
of the year as a result of the complete write-off of our investment in Russia."

Vigorous recovery of passenger volumes

In the first nine months of 2022, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) welcomed a total of
35.9 million passengers. The year got off to a weak start due to the Omicron
variant, but then demand rebounded quickly driven mainly by leisure travelers.
In several months of the current fiscal year, passenger volumes consistently
exceeded the levels of the corresponding period of 2021 by more than 100
percent. The peak was reached in April 2022, when the number of travelers more
than tripled compared to the corresponding month of 2021. Commenting on the
summer travel surge, Dr. Schulte said: "Following the aviation industry's
longest and most painful crisis ever, the extremely rapid growth in passenger
volumes posed numerous challenges. Thanks to early and close coordination with
our partners and jointly implemented measures, we nevertheless succeeded in
ensuring largely stable and orderly operations for the around 7.2 million
passengers that traveled from Frankfurt Airport during the summer school
