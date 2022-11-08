checkAd

Arcwide Expands Global IFS Cloud Services Offering With Opening Of Chicago Office / Entry into North America forms part of "agressive growth plans"

Paris, France (ots) - Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/) , the joint venture of
BearingPoint and IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today
announces the opening of an office in Chicago.

The latest opening is Arcwide's 12th in twelve different countries, a step
towards its goal of 20 by 2025, and marks the company's expansion into North
America.

Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate the realisation of value. It provides an unrivalled
combination of professional services and IFS cloud ERP experience to deliver
people-centred business transformation. Working collaboratively, Arcwide offers
a single, unified service to implement and manage IFS Cloud. This means that
companies can realise business value faster, with lower risk.

Philippe Chaniot, Arcwide's CEO, says of the office opening: "Our ambition is to
become the worldwide leader in the IFS services marketplace, solving complex
challenges and helping our clients to envision and realise their business goals.

"Expanding into North America is a significant part of our aggressive growth
plans for 2023 and will allow our increasingly wide global resource pool to
deliver projects to businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."

The announcement comes as Arcwide is named Growth Partner of the Year in the
2022 IFS Partner of the Year Awards, which recognise the achievements of IFS's
partner ecosystem across all industries, countries, and market segments. The
award celebrates Arcwide's accelerated growth and rapid implementation over the
past 12 months.

Andy Green, Arcwide COO, comments: "We are delighted to receive this award,
Arcwide is only just getting started with highly ambitious plans for growth in
the near future so it's great to receive such recognition so early on in our
journey. We are committed to delivering business growth for our clients, and we
look forward to expanding our reach as we move into America."

About Arcwide

Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class business
technology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technology
and innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-established
partnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since
2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.arcwide.com/ , or follow Arcwide
on Twitter (https://mobile.twitter.com/ArcwideNews) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/arcwide/) .

Pressekontakt:

Arcwide
Hannah Syers
+44 7566 226202 mailto:hannah@fox.agency
Company Website
https://www.arcwide.com/en/

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5363941
OTS: News Direct



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  12   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Arcwide Expands Global IFS Cloud Services Offering With Opening Of Chicago Office / Entry into North America forms part of "agressive growth plans" Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/) , the joint venture of BearingPoint and IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today announces the opening of an office in Chicago. The latest opening is Arcwide's 12th in twelve different …

Nachrichten des Autors

Endlich wieder ein echtes Silvester / Feuerwerksbranche setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit
314 Leser
Mit justTV programmatisch ins lineare TV / justTV - Ad Alliance und dentsu X überzeugen ...
266 Leser
Investition in Scale-Up STROHBOID - Thomas Wurm setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit aus der Steiermark
261 Leser
Jetzt an Weihnachten denken und Zirbelle verschenken
239 Leser
Unterstützung für Milchrinder- und Kälberhaltung (FOTO)
187 Leser
Telcoin expandiert in die EU
167 Leser
Zum 9. November in Glashütte: 33 Jahre nach dem Mauerfall ist "Glashütte" die mit Abstand am besten ...
151 Leser
Sotheby´s versteigert erstmals ein Schmuckstück versehen mit einem NFT um dessen ...
145 Leser
Zielgerichtet im internationalen Handel agieren / MBA International Logistics and Trade schafft ...
143 Leser
CANDY CRUSH SAGA FEIERT ZEHN JAHRE KULTIGEN SPIELSPASS MIT EINER FASZINIERENDEN DROHNENPERFORMANCE ...
130 Leser
Sonderabgabe auf Einweg-Kunststoffprodukte / Wirtschaft kritisiert unnötige ...
445 Leser
Neue Mobilitätsstudie von MHP, Fraunhofer IAO und Motor Presse Stuttgart
440 Leser
RHI Studie: Deutsche Gesellschaft nicht gespalten / Rodenstock: "Gesellschaftlicher Zusammenhalt und ...
429 Leser
Wir dürfen Beschäftigt-Sein nicht mit Effektivität verwechseln (FOTO)
395 Leser
FLOWERS SOFTWARE SICHERT 3,2 MILLIONEN EUR FÜR DIE ENTWICKLUNG HOCHPERFORMANTER ...
373 Leser
Cordes Consulting GmbH expandiert - die Agentur schafft Platz für neue Mitarbeiter (FOTO)
349 Leser
Endlich wieder ein echtes Silvester / Feuerwerksbranche setzt auf Nachhaltigkeit
314 Leser
Die auf chinesischen und ausländischen Videoplattformen veröffentlichte ...
313 Leser
Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Chairman von Masdar, fordert "maximale Energie, minimale Emissionen" ...
312 Leser
Chaos, der weltweit führende Anbieter im Bereich 3D-Visualisierung, beschleunigt die ...
309 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2440 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser
sonnen führt neuen Stromvertrag ein, der Haushalte an gestiegenen Börsenpreisen für ...
1376 Leser
Finanzberatung, die überzeugt / Kundenservice der DVAG erneut exzellent
1348 Leser
Ein Drittel der internationalen Studierenden bleibt langfristig in Deutschland
1206 Leser
Ford würdigt ehemaligen Manager und eröffnet das Richard Parry-Jones Appraisal Center an ...
1089 Leser
Syntax: Neues globales Center of Excellence für Engineering, Construction und Operations nimmt Betrieb ...
895 Leser
Gerresheimer AG and Stevanato Group present EZ-fill Smart(TM), a new and innovative Ready-To-Fill ...
862 Leser
Ein Mercedes-Benz Flügeltürer als digitale Aktie (FOTO)
819 Leser
"Mitarbeitende verhätscheln reicht nicht!" / Sechs Stellhebel, um Quiet Quitting ...
810 Leser
Neuer Ford Ranger Raptor ist ab sofort bestellbar (FOTO)
3052 Leser
Neue Heimspeicher-Generation: SENEC.Home 4 AC & SENEC.Home 4 hybrid: Ausgezeichnete Symbiose aus Leistungsfähigkeit, ...
2786 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
2595 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
2440 Leser
Anycubic setzt mit der Veröffentlichung von Anycubic LeviQ und Anycubic LighTurbo neue ...
2207 Leser
ImmoScout24 WohnBarometer / Druck auf den Mietmarkt steigt, Angebotspreise für Mietwohnungen ...
2190 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
2098 Leser
DSM and Firmenich confirm leadership team for proposed combined company DSM-Firmenich
2043 Leser
Venom Foundation wird das erste Krypto-Unternehmen, das eine ADGM-Lizenz erhält
2022 Leser
Im Sinne der Familie, Kommentar zum Börsengang von Porsche von Carsten Steevens
1966 Leser