Arcwide Expands Global IFS Cloud Services Offering With Opening Of Chicago Office / Entry into North America forms part of "agressive growth plans"
Paris, France (ots) - Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/) , the joint venture of
BearingPoint and IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today
announces the opening of an office in Chicago.
The latest opening is Arcwide's 12th in twelve different countries, a step
towards its goal of 20 by 2025, and marks the company's expansion into North
America.
BearingPoint and IFS dedicated to the deployment of IFS Cloud services, today
announces the opening of an office in Chicago.
The latest opening is Arcwide's 12th in twelve different countries, a step
towards its goal of 20 by 2025, and marks the company's expansion into North
America.
Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate the realisation of value. It provides an unrivalled
combination of professional services and IFS cloud ERP experience to deliver
people-centred business transformation. Working collaboratively, Arcwide offers
a single, unified service to implement and manage IFS Cloud. This means that
companies can realise business value faster, with lower risk.
Philippe Chaniot, Arcwide's CEO, says of the office opening: "Our ambition is to
become the worldwide leader in the IFS services marketplace, solving complex
challenges and helping our clients to envision and realise their business goals.
"Expanding into North America is a significant part of our aggressive growth
plans for 2023 and will allow our increasingly wide global resource pool to
deliver projects to businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."
The announcement comes as Arcwide is named Growth Partner of the Year in the
2022 IFS Partner of the Year Awards, which recognise the achievements of IFS's
partner ecosystem across all industries, countries, and market segments. The
award celebrates Arcwide's accelerated growth and rapid implementation over the
past 12 months.
Andy Green, Arcwide COO, comments: "We are delighted to receive this award,
Arcwide is only just getting started with highly ambitious plans for growth in
the near future so it's great to receive such recognition so early on in our
journey. We are committed to delivering business growth for our clients, and we
look forward to expanding our reach as we move into America."
About Arcwide
Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class business
technology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technology
and innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-established
partnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since
2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.
For more information, please visit https://www.arcwide.com/ , or follow Arcwide
on Twitter (https://mobile.twitter.com/ArcwideNews) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/arcwide/) .
Pressekontakt:
Arcwide
Hannah Syers
+44 7566 226202 mailto:hannah@fox.agency
Company Website
https://www.arcwide.com/en/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5363941
OTS: News Direct
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate the realisation of value. It provides an unrivalled
combination of professional services and IFS cloud ERP experience to deliver
people-centred business transformation. Working collaboratively, Arcwide offers
a single, unified service to implement and manage IFS Cloud. This means that
companies can realise business value faster, with lower risk.
Philippe Chaniot, Arcwide's CEO, says of the office opening: "Our ambition is to
become the worldwide leader in the IFS services marketplace, solving complex
challenges and helping our clients to envision and realise their business goals.
"Expanding into North America is a significant part of our aggressive growth
plans for 2023 and will allow our increasingly wide global resource pool to
deliver projects to businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."
The announcement comes as Arcwide is named Growth Partner of the Year in the
2022 IFS Partner of the Year Awards, which recognise the achievements of IFS's
partner ecosystem across all industries, countries, and market segments. The
award celebrates Arcwide's accelerated growth and rapid implementation over the
past 12 months.
Andy Green, Arcwide COO, comments: "We are delighted to receive this award,
Arcwide is only just getting started with highly ambitious plans for growth in
the near future so it's great to receive such recognition so early on in our
journey. We are committed to delivering business growth for our clients, and we
look forward to expanding our reach as we move into America."
About Arcwide
Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformation
proposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to help
companies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class business
technology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technology
and innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-established
partnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since
2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.
For more information, please visit https://www.arcwide.com/ , or follow Arcwide
on Twitter (https://mobile.twitter.com/ArcwideNews) and LinkedIn
(https://www.linkedin.com/company/arcwide/) .
Pressekontakt:
Arcwide
Hannah Syers
+44 7566 226202 mailto:hannah@fox.agency
Company Website
https://www.arcwide.com/en/
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/152041/5363941
OTS: News Direct
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 12 | 0 |