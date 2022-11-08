Arcwide Expands Global IFS Cloud Services Offering With Opening Of Chicago Office / Entry into North America forms part of "agressive growth plans"

Paris, France (ots) - Arcwide (https://www.arcwide.com/) , the joint venture of

Arcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformationproposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to helpcompanies accelerate the realisation of value. It provides an unrivalledcombination of professional services and IFS cloud ERP experience to deliverpeople-centred business transformation. Working collaboratively, Arcwide offersa single, unified service to implement and manage IFS Cloud. This means thatcompanies can realise business value faster, with lower risk.Philippe Chaniot, Arcwide's CEO, says of the office opening: "Our ambition is tobecome the worldwide leader in the IFS services marketplace, solving complexchallenges and helping our clients to envision and realise their business goals."Expanding into North America is a significant part of our aggressive growthplans for 2023 and will allow our increasingly wide global resource pool todeliver projects to businesses on both sides of the Atlantic."The announcement comes as Arcwide is named Growth Partner of the Year in the2022 IFS Partner of the Year Awards, which recognise the achievements of IFS'spartner ecosystem across all industries, countries, and market segments. Theaward celebrates Arcwide's accelerated growth and rapid implementation over thepast 12 months.Andy Green, Arcwide COO, comments: "We are delighted to receive this award,Arcwide is only just getting started with highly ambitious plans for growth inthe near future so it's great to receive such recognition so early on in ourjourney. We are committed to delivering business growth for our clients, and welook forward to expanding our reach as we move into America."About ArcwideArcwide is a joint venture with a truly unique business transformationproposition: uniting technology innovation and professional services to helpcompanies accelerate value realization. Combining the world-class businesstechnology consultancy of BearingPoint with the best-in-class cloud technologyand innovation of IFS, Arcwide expands the successful and well-establishedpartnership between the two companies, which have been working in lockstep since2017 to create significant value for their mutual clients around the world.For more information, please visit https://www.arcwide.com/ , or follow Arcwideon Twitter (https://mobile.twitter.com/ArcwideNews) and LinkedIn(https://www.linkedin.com/company/arcwide/) .