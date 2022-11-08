Anlass der Studie: Research Note

Analyst: Marcel Goldmann, Cosmin Filker



HY1 2022: Continuation of dynamic revenue growth despite more challenging market environment; significant earnings improvements; GBC estimates and target price maintained after confirmation of corporate guidance

Business development in HY1 2022



Landi Renzo S.p.A. announced its half-year figures for the current business year in mid-September. According to these figures, the technology company was able to continue its dynamic growth course in the first six months despite difficult general conditions (the Ukraine conflict, after-effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, etc.), which had a negative impact on turnover and results. Compared to the same period of the previous year, Group revenues increased significantly by 50.0% to EUR 144.45 million (first half of 2021: EUR 95.96 million).



This was due to strong (organic) growth effects from an increased business volume in both business fields - Green Transportation and Clean Tech Solutions. In addition, inorganic growth effects resulting from the acquisitions (Metatron Group and Idro Meccanica) also contributed significantly to the positive turnover trend.



The Group's sales revenues were primarily generated by the core business field of Green Transportation. In this segment, revenue increased significantly by 22.0% to EUR 93.85 million (first half of 2021: EUR 76.94 million), mainly due to business growth in the aftermarket sector (especially in Europe and Turkey) and the M&HD sector. The Metatron Group, which was acquired in the summer of 2021, contributed EUR 6.68 million to the segment's revenue increase.



The Clean Tech Solutions business field (SAFE & CEC, consolidation of the investment from May 2021) was also able to increase its segment revenues dynamically by 160.0% to EUR 50.60 million (first half of 2021: EUR 19.02 million), of which EUR 2.72 million is attributable to Idro Meccanica S.r.l., which was acquired at the beginning of the year. With its compressor systems, the business unit benefited in particular from increased demand for natural gas and biogas infrastructures (CNG business growth: +14.0%; RNG growth: +127.0%). In addition, the company also observed increased demand for hydrogen compressor solutions and accordingly also achieved an increased business volume in this area.



