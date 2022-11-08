checkAd

Hybrid working is driving demand for offices with less of a commute

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The demand for satellite offices is on the rise as
employees ditch the traditional morning commute to city centres five days a
week.

A study by global workplace creation experts, Unispace
(http://www.unispace.com/) , has found that employees' new working preferences
have created an immediate need for firms to re-think their real estate
footprint. Today, with over 60% of employees choosing to work remotely or in a
hybrid way, rather than commute to city centres five days a week, employers
should consider the use or addition of satellite offices to their portfolio.

According to the study of 3,000 office workers (https://www.unispace.com/the-rel
uctant-returner/download-english?hsCtaTracking=7ca34edb-918a-4efe-929b-7f1bedf15
a25%7Cb63e261e-2a85-4a40-b075-b9ff4a8dd1f2) across Europe, 79% of the workforce
would be happier to return to the office if it was just five to 10 minutes away
from their home, suggesting that satellite offices could be a solution to boost
collaboration, socialisation, engagement and staff retention.

The publication - The Real Estate Dilemma: Is now the time to reduce your real
estate footprint (https://www.unispace.com/reluctant-returner/realestatedilemma)
- reinforces the notion that hybrid working is the preferred arrangement for the
majority of office workers, which will clearly impact strategic decisions around
where office space is located and how buildings can best be utilised. At the
time of the survey, just 26% of employees were working full-time in an office,
and 13% were entirely home-based, with the majority (63%), working in a hybrid
way. Just 27% said they would prefer to be completely office based in the
future.

Businesses are certainly responding to the new working styles with the amount of
abandoned office space in London now estimated (https://www.bigissue.com/news/em
pty-office-space-london-increasing-meanwhile-spaces/) to have reached 20.2
million square feet. However, Unispace's research indicates that abandoning the
workplace isn't the best response, with over half (53%) of their sample saying
working from home restrictions had made them value the office more and a further
77% indicating that it was easier to bond with, and get to know, colleagues in
the office.

Employees are clearly looking to employers to curate their workplace experience,
providing options based on the type of work or activity taking place on any
given day. This could include satellite offices together with a destination
workplace such as an HQ, which focuses on events, training and development,
product launches, or hosting clients, alongside the required focus and
collaboration spaces.

Lawrence Mohiuddine, CEO EMEA at Unispace comments:

"The advantages of working collectively shouldn't be underestimated. In a
post-pandemic world, workers are craving the human contact that they may have
taken for granted pre-Covid. With 79% of employees admitting they would be
happier to return to the office if it was just five to 10 minutes from home,
creating satellite offices to supplement an amenity-packed HQ could be a logical
approach for firms seeking to meet the diverse needs of their people
post-pandemic."

"Crucially, firms must look to understand not only the needs of their current
employees, but also the composition of their future workforce and their distinct
preferences, which we know differ from country to country and by numerous
demographics such as life-stage, income and gender. By taking this approach,
organisations can effectively optimise short and long-term real estate
decisions.

About Unispace

A strategy, design, and construction leader creating people-centric spaces for a
rapidly changing world. Unispace is a global firm that offers a unified team
solution for creating spaces that spark brilliance, deepen connections, foster a
sense of belonging and propel success. With 5,500 projects completed, a presence
across 26 countries, and 600+ employees worldwide, Unispace creates spaces
powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across
borders, and enabled by real-world insights.

