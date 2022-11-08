Hybrid working is driving demand for offices with less of a commute

London (ots/PRNewswire) - The demand for satellite offices is on the rise as

employees ditch the traditional morning commute to city centres five days a

week.



A study by global workplace creation experts, Unispace

(http://www.unispace.com/) , has found that employees' new working preferences

have created an immediate need for firms to re-think their real estate

footprint. Today, with over 60% of employees choosing to work remotely or in a

hybrid way, rather than commute to city centres five days a week, employers

should consider the use or addition of satellite offices to their portfolio.





According to the study of 3,000 office workers (https://www.unispace.com/the-reluctant-returner/download-english?hsCtaTracking=7ca34edb-918a-4efe-929b-7f1bedf15a25%7Cb63e261e-2a85-4a40-b075-b9ff4a8dd1f2) across Europe, 79% of the workforcewould be happier to return to the office if it was just five to 10 minutes awayfrom their home, suggesting that satellite offices could be a solution to boostcollaboration, socialisation, engagement and staff retention.The publication - The Real Estate Dilemma: Is now the time to reduce your realestate footprint (https://www.unispace.com/reluctant-returner/realestatedilemma)- reinforces the notion that hybrid working is the preferred arrangement for themajority of office workers, which will clearly impact strategic decisions aroundwhere office space is located and how buildings can best be utilised. At thetime of the survey, just 26% of employees were working full-time in an office,and 13% were entirely home-based, with the majority (63%), working in a hybridway. Just 27% said they would prefer to be completely office based in thefuture.Businesses are certainly responding to the new working styles with the amount ofabandoned office space in London now estimated (https://www.bigissue.com/news/empty-office-space-london-increasing-meanwhile-spaces/) to have reached 20.2million square feet. However, Unispace's research indicates that abandoning theworkplace isn't the best response, with over half (53%) of their sample sayingworking from home restrictions had made them value the office more and a further77% indicating that it was easier to bond with, and get to know, colleagues inthe office.Employees are clearly looking to employers to curate their workplace experience,providing options based on the type of work or activity taking place on anygiven day. This could include satellite offices together with a destinationworkplace such as an HQ, which focuses on events, training and development,product launches, or hosting clients, alongside the required focus andcollaboration spaces.Lawrence Mohiuddine, CEO EMEA at Unispace comments:"The advantages of working collectively shouldn't be underestimated. In apost-pandemic world, workers are craving the human contact that they may havetaken for granted pre-Covid. With 79% of employees admitting they would behappier to return to the office if it was just five to 10 minutes from home,creating satellite offices to supplement an amenity-packed HQ could be a logicalapproach for firms seeking to meet the diverse needs of their peoplepost-pandemic.""Crucially, firms must look to understand not only the needs of their currentemployees, but also the composition of their future workforce and their distinctpreferences, which we know differ from country to country and by numerousdemographics such as life-stage, income and gender. By taking this approach,organisations can effectively optimise short and long-term real estatedecisions.