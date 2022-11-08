Investis Digital Releases New Commerce Report

New York, NY (ots) - --News Direct--



Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com/) , a leading global digital

communications company, announced today the publication of a new report

(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) that helps

businesses navigate the rapidly evolving commerce landscape.



The company's Global Connected Commerce Insights Report

(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) examines the

key trends that are shaping the direction of global commerce in 2023 amid

economic uncertainty.





The report asserts that eCommerce and commerce more broadly are evolving into aseamless, total brand experience with the customer at the center - or ConnectedCommerce."The pandemic-era eCommerce boom is over, and the explosive shift to adigital-first economy is slowing down," said Steve Guillemette(https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-guillemette/) , executive vice president,global head of Commerce, Investis Digital. "The next big opportunity forbusiness growth is to deliver a total, connected experience across all channelswithin commerce, both physical and digital."For example, leading retailers are providing shoppers with apps that help themfind deals and personalized recommendations while shopping in store, and theirshopping preferences are connected to the retailer's website.The payoff is strong: Gartner says that by 2024, organizations providing a totalexperience will outperform competitors by 25% in satisfaction metrics for allstakeholder experience.Investis Digital's Global Connected Commerce Insights Report(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) shares trendsand data on some of the chief catalysts fueling the emergence of ConnectedCommerce: data activation, the customer experience, digital content, digitalmedia, and intelligence insights.For instance, the report notes that TikTok has inspired a want for authentic andengaging content. The report suggests that marketers should lean into avideo-first, user generated content strategy that is optimized for mobile inorder to attract eyeballs to their brand and use static assets to scale contentand remain top of mind.The report also urges brands to invest in taxonomy, data, and governance inorder to do more with less during times of economic uncertainty. Doing so willensure that commerce assets can be configured and scaled to match customerneeds."Succeeding with a customer-first Connected Commerce strategy means that abrand's internal teams must collaborate to create and share content assets thatresult in more personalized experiences," Guillemette said. "All this must bedone efficiently and cost-effectively. Our report offers these and many moreinsights."To read the full report, click here(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) . Read moreabout Investis Digital's commerce solutions here(https://www.investisdigital.com/solutions/commerce) .Investis Digital is a global digital communications company. Through aproprietary approach we call Connected Content(TM)(https://www.investisdigital.com/company/connected-content) , we unitecompelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performancemarketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drivebusiness performance.