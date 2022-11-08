Investis Digital Releases New Commerce Report
Investis Digital (https://www.investisdigital.com/) , a leading global digital
communications company, announced today the publication of a new report
(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) that helps
businesses navigate the rapidly evolving commerce landscape.
The company's Global Connected Commerce Insights Report
(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) examines the
key trends that are shaping the direction of global commerce in 2023 amid
economic uncertainty.
The report asserts that eCommerce and commerce more broadly are evolving into a
seamless, total brand experience with the customer at the center - or Connected
Commerce.
"The pandemic-era eCommerce boom is over, and the explosive shift to a
digital-first economy is slowing down," said Steve Guillemette
(https://www.linkedin.com/in/steve-guillemette/) , executive vice president,
global head of Commerce, Investis Digital. "The next big opportunity for
business growth is to deliver a total, connected experience across all channels
within commerce, both physical and digital."
For example, leading retailers are providing shoppers with apps that help them
find deals and personalized recommendations while shopping in store, and their
shopping preferences are connected to the retailer's website.
The payoff is strong: Gartner says that by 2024, organizations providing a total
experience will outperform competitors by 25% in satisfaction metrics for all
stakeholder experience.
Investis Digital's Global Connected Commerce Insights Report
(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) shares trends
and data on some of the chief catalysts fueling the emergence of Connected
Commerce: data activation, the customer experience, digital content, digital
media, and intelligence insights.
For instance, the report notes that TikTok has inspired a want for authentic and
engaging content. The report suggests that marketers should lean into a
video-first, user generated content strategy that is optimized for mobile in
order to attract eyeballs to their brand and use static assets to scale content
and remain top of mind.
The report also urges brands to invest in taxonomy, data, and governance in
order to do more with less during times of economic uncertainty. Doing so will
ensure that commerce assets can be configured and scaled to match customer
needs.
"Succeeding with a customer-first Connected Commerce strategy means that a
brand's internal teams must collaborate to create and share content assets that
result in more personalized experiences," Guillemette said. "All this must be
done efficiently and cost-effectively. Our report offers these and many more
insights."
To read the full report, click here
(https://resources.investisdigital.com/commerce-insights-report/) . Read more
about Investis Digital's commerce solutions here
(https://www.investisdigital.com/solutions/commerce) .
Investis Digital is a global digital communications company. Through a
proprietary approach we call Connected Content(TM)
(https://www.investisdigital.com/company/connected-content) , we unite
compelling communications, intelligent digital experiences, and performance
marketing to help companies build deeper connections with audiences and drive
business performance. A unique blend of expertise, technology and "always on"
service allow clients to trust that their digital footprint and brand reputation
is secure and protected 24/7 by our dedicated team of 600 digital experts across
9 global offices. To learn more, please visit www.InvestisDigital.com.
