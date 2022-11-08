checkAd

Bel Appoints Ping Gencianeo as a Global ESG Director Demonstrating its Commitment to ESG Focus

Jersey City, N.J. (ots/PRNewswire) - Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA) (Nasdaq:
BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and
connect electronic circuits, announces the appointment of Ping Gencianeo as its
new Global ESG Director. As a global company with operations in a number of
local communities across 15 countries, Bel is committed to becoming a better
corporate citizen. In her new role, Ping will lead a series of initiatives aimed
at improving the organization globally. Specific area of focus include:

Environmental : minimizing our impact on the environment across our global
facilities including waste/pollution control

Social: partnering with teammates across the organization to improve associate
relations, enhance diversity and inclusivity, and invest in the local
communities we operate in

Governance: drive better practices across the organization spectrum including
the Board, management, and associates

Ping has been with Bel for 25 years, holding various roles which included
experience in quality management systems, facility compliance, sustainability,
and social responsibility.

On Ping's new position, CEO Dan Bernstein shares, "I'm delighted to announce
Ping's new role after knowing her for nearly three decades. She is a passionate
advocate for sustainability and her appointment will enhance, advance, and
accelerate our ESG activity."

Speaking about her new position, Ping says, "The opportunity to spearhead a
purpose driven ESG strategy for Bel is an exciting next step in our long-term
objective of embedding sustainability across our businesses. While we do a lot
of good work across the Company today, pulling it together under one role will
better position us for the exciting road ahead. I'm looking forward to moving
Bel's efforts forward."

The appointment will have Ping overseeing the development of an internal ESG
committee with senior management sponsorship, as well as taking the lead to
define company ESG goals and ensuring delivery on the company's own commitments.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA) (NASDAQ: BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad
array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies,
discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global
market and operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact: Farouq Tuweiq

Chief Financial Officer

mailto:ir@belf.com

Investor Contact: Three Part Advisors:

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

+1 (631) 418-4339

kelly.wigginton@belf.com (mailto:Kelly.Wigginton@belf.com)

mailto:zach.hynoski@publitek.com

Media Contacts:

Bel Fuse, Inc.:
Kelly Wigginton
kelly.wigginton@belf.comPublitek:
Zach Hynoski
zach.hynoski@publitek.com View original
content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bel-appoints-ping-gencianeo-a
s-a-global-esg-director-demonstrating-its-commitment-to-esg-focus-301670469.html

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166524/5364792
OTS: Bel Fuse, Inc.



