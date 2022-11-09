HEIDELBERG continues growth, with significant improvement in sales and result for first half-year
- Half-year sales some 14 percent up on previous year at EUR1,120 million
- Big improvement in EBITDA after six months, by around EUR30 million to EUR104
million (EBITDA margin: 9.2 percent)
- Incoming orders after six months match high level in previous year
- Order backlog exceeds EUR1 billion for first time in years
- Forecast for 2022/23 financial year confirmed
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG (HEIDELBERG) continued its strong start to the
year in the second quarter and has significantly improved its sales and result
for the first half-year. Partly due to the exchange rate situation, for
instance, sales climbed to EUR590 million in the second quarter (previous year:
EUR542 million). At EUR1,120 million, sales for the first half-year are around
14 percent up on the previous year. The Packaging Solutions segment enjoyed
particularly strong growth, from a modest EUR415 million in the previous year to
EUR535 million. Due to the higher sales, EBITDA improved to EUR68 million in the
second quarter. This far exceeded the previous year's figure of EUR38 million,
which was adjusted for non-recurring income (unadjusted figure: EUR60 million).
A better price quality of sales that countered the substantial increases in the
costs of raw materials and intermediate products also contributed to the higher
EBITDA, which reached EUR104 million for the half-year (previous year's
(unadjusted) figure: EUR75 million). The net result after taxes after six months
climbed from EUR13 million to EUR 44 million, increasing from EUR 27 million to
EUR 39 million in the second quarter. Just six months into the year, this
exceeds the level for the whole of the previous year.
In the second quarter, incoming orders also continued rising, to some EUR622
million (up 5 percent). This was supported by currency effects, and by high
demand from Central Europe and North America. Half-year incoming orders reached
a level of EUR1,229 million, as a result of which the order backlog is above
EUR1 billion for the first time in years. This high order backlog and the
half-year figures create an excellent basis to achieve the targets for the year
as a whole. In the second half-year, however, HEIDELBERG is expecting further
increases in personnel and energy costs in particular.
"Despite a difficult environment, we have successfully overcome the challenges
in the first half-year and achieved further growth. We remain cautious, though,
because it's not yet entirely clear how the global situation will develop," said
the company's CEO, Dr. Ludwin Monz. "During the first half-year, HEIDELBERG has
laid a good foundation for achieving our financial targets. With this in mind,
