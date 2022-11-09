checkAd
Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

Unternehmen: UmweltBank AG
ISIN: DE0005570808

Anlass der Studie: Research Note
Empfehlung: Buy
Kursziel: 16.00 EUR
Kursziel auf Sicht von: 31.12.2023
Letzte Ratingänderung:
Analyst: Cosmin Filker, Marcel Goldmann

Extraordinary proceeds after sale of wind farm; EBT guidance raised to EUR 40 million; price target reduced to EUR 16.00 (previously: EUR 16.30) after raising cost of equity; Rating: BUY
 
In an announcement dated 28 October 2022, UmweltBank's management announced the successful sale of a wind farm investment. The net proceeds of approximately EUR 20 million correspond to the order of magnitude communicated in advance, which had held out the prospect of an extraordinary contribution to earnings in the low double-digit million range. Including the extraordinary contribution to earnings, the company is adjusting the forecast for the current 2022 financial year. Earnings before taxes of approximately EUR 40 million are now expected, compared to the previous forecast, which had held out the prospect of EBT of EUR 34 million.  
This means that not all of the net proceeds will be reflected in the after-tax result. On the one hand, the management of UmweltBank AG will make higher provisions in response to the current challenging business environment and the weaker business outlook in the securities business. Although this has an effect on earnings, the provision increases the regulatory equity capital and could thus be regarded as an anticipated retention of earnings. On the other hand, the extraordinary income is used to take into account currently visible burdens from the valuation of fixed-income securities in their own portfolio in advance in the current 2022 financial year. In total, the resulting burden on earnings is likely to amount to around EUR 14 million, although it is not clear from the company's announcement which portion is attributable to the higher provisioning and which portion to the valuation adjustment of fixed-interest securities.
 
However, since the fixed-interest securities are usually held by UmweltBank AG until final maturity, the nominal amount should flow back in the event of a trouble-free repayment of the bonds affected by the devaluation. In this case, there would then be a reversal of the devaluation previously made, which would be accompanied by a special income.


Rating: Buy
Analyst: GBC
